Seventy-Seven Siblings.

By ZSUZSANNA GAHSE.

Translated by Marielle Sutherland

Translator’s note:

The text is experimental writing that combines poetry and prose, not continuous prose but loosely connected voices or “narrative cells”, forming a dizzying array of sibling constellations and the different impressions and tempers of their relationships. Although the title gives us a specific number of siblings, it is unclear how many there actually are – the number may even have been chosen more for its internal sounds than its mathematical accuracy. The siblings’ voices emerge and re-emerge, speaking of their lives and relatives, and sometimes even of their genes. Most of the protagonists come from Vienna, but they have all already fledged and live in different parts of the world. The variety of sisters and brothers is reflected in Gahse’s linguistic diversity. Her sentences approximate to, and move between, poems, prose narratives and essays, continually generating new textual forms. The narrative units present a complex fabric of genetic language and literary echoes. The “stanza titles” are the letters of DNA codes.

CTGA

We are wolf siblings,

my three gangling, well-

grown brothers and I.

We are the epitome of calm, calm, quiet

wolves, this is how we look into each other’s

eyes, criss-crossways into the eyes. The eldest brother

drops down on the grass

and laughs, while the other two

dance as if they came

from the southern hemisphere,

from the Mediterranean, they

are the middle of the world, my

big-headed brothers, I picture them

in my head, the three of them, and while

we concoct the latest plans,

we like to scoff at others,

it gives us strength, the eldest says,

the young man with the beautiful

neck, the full mouth full of

teeth. He walks slow-paced through the

garden, and as soon as I am alone,

I mimic his walk.

Three sisters and a brother,

he is the youngest, the sixth child

of what was originally a family of eight.

Two older brothers died soon

after their birth in Wieden,

there’s a lot of talk about Wieden,

the fourth district of Vienna,

and here four more people

come into play, first, father Leopold

with the nine children he

had to bring up on his own.

Leopold. As if born into this world

as a ready-made father, as if he’d been waiting

in the wings, a bearded man,

as if he had borne his nine children

himself, though his youngest

daughter was two years old

when the mother died. These children,

these siblings, had known one another

for a long time, naked, so to speak,

from the outset, or, at the latest,

from the onset of their first memories.

They knew one another,

these natural siblings.

Two blocks down, the brother is

nowadays almost a father to his

three younger sisters, he is often

sick, the sickly

Mr Brotherfather is a fine

pianist, and the eldest girl,

long since a woman, a gallerist in

the city centre, helps him out.

As of now, there are only

two sisters left.

Three sisters

are quarrelling in the cherry orchard,

they have similar skin,

they sniff together.

Last year, they felt forced to sell the garden, now, since the summer, they have been roaming around between the trees, secretly picking cherries, keeping a cautious eye out along the way, but they still think of the fruits as their own. In the spring, just before blossoming time, they broke off a few branches and put them in large floor vases at home.

All three fall silent

as soon as those two turn up

who pass themselves off as

adoptive siblings and have been a pair

for years. Both of them stare

into the distance, seeing nothing

but distance, and no one

can talk to them.

And the four sisters have

similar skin and smell

similar, or give off a similar

scent, although they use different

perfume, all four waddle

similarly, and their unmarried

brother waddles the same,

to put it kindly. What is

kindly supposed to mean. All people

become brothers, and the

freestanding female figures

lower their heads quickly.

Three too tall young

men, almost still children,

lower their heads and smile.

They keep on growing, hoping

for a joint role

in a feature film – this is

their future, later on, they are

actually hired, and they play

the three daredevil novice detectives.

A fluke, as in the case of the

Red Sisters, a blockbuster.

The story of the Siamese

twin girls is more explosive,

more shocking, and one of those

twins is me, I am the separated

left half, and I was adopted

shortly after the operation.

That’s when I came to Vienna as a toddler.

Unfortunately, back then, a primordial worm

had crept in, brought over in a chest

from Taiwan, a primordial larva,

the invasive primordial larva developed

into a butterfly, and since then it’s been flitting

around, proliferating, you might mistake this

for an incidental event, but the invasion is definitely

one of the transport stories,

it’s in the luggage, and no one

can get rid of it again, so they say.

Apart from that, adoptions hardly ever

cause problems in childhood,

so one day I asked my

two girls whether we

should adopt an orphan,

but they didn’t want to,

they were too young, too little,

I shouldn’t have asked them.

A little later on, they said they would rather grow up in a big family, with seven siblings, with seventeen, and they wondered whether they should pick them all up by train at a seaport or by bus at an airport. But they also liked standing, just the two of them, in front of the mirror, and then there were already four of them.

That’s a while ago now, a few things have changed since then. Not in the mirror – everything is still doubling there – but you can’t talk about gold-rush fever anymore, that’s all over and done with. Some certainly have gained from the new circumstances, but instead of tearing their hair out over it, many are switching to sleep mode.

To a sleep model, said Winnie at our Saturday get-together.

Fifteen children may occur in all

kinds of families, mainly wealthy ones,

among the nobility or the poor,

and the children are siblings.

They are washed in tubs,

unless there are other options. They are

dished up the same food,

the same language. Someone

recites it for them. They eat

roast potatoes or paella

together, and the potatoes alone

cause a comforting commotion in their

bowels, but the temper of the bowels

is generally known to be the same as in certain

regions of the brain. We eat, we speak

down to our bowel and up to our brain,

and this produces connections, this

is the common intelligence among

the different siblings.

Later on, though, that unexplained

event occurred, the

so-called night murder,

reported in detail

by the newspapers.

The three novices, each with their own

secrets. Those two young

men who are still alive,

now fully grown, pull their

hoods up over their heads and say nothing,

They loved the third one,

they profess. He was the biggest,

but the ones who are left, too, are

almost too big, like two shadows.

In the beginning they always

ate what the others were eating.

They belonged together,

they attest.

We did, however,

we admit, kill

our parents together,

without ever being at one.

We are never at one.

Brotherliness is nonsense.

Sisterliness ambiguous.

Lovely lying sisters,

lovely to look at, the three of them,

their language distorts, contorts.

more and more, right now

their words ring bright,

iron, icily bright, they keep

at it, as a three,

I, I, I, they say,

mutually protecting one another,

the three artists

[…]

CGGA

The red-haired boy was standing in the park

again, around two o’ clock, by the hedges,

two blonde, curly-haired youths ran

up to him, a pretty girl

was with them, it was hot, the girl

hardly had anything on, and the two blonde boys leaned in briefly

towards a raw-boned, half-old man,

they read numbers off a

sheet, then the red-haired boy ran off,

ten steps forward, ten steps back,

constantly clicking his right thumb against

his sore, skinless middle finger.

The youths wanted him to calculate

the root of a dizzyingly

high number, he soon had the result

and wanted another problem,

some further entertainment, but the

teenagers ran off again.

A scrawny, hollowed-out

man, every afternoon in the park,

usually by the hedges, sometimes

surrounded by several teenagers,

girls were seldom among them, it was

mainly the boys who admired him.

Was he one of seven

siblings, or was he an

only child. I could have

imagined him as either of these,

but not as the son of a

family with two children. He

was the eldest, the youngest,

the middle one of six, seven

adolescents, or he was

always a scrawny single entity,

who ran away early on.

Potentiating, subtracting, first squaring, then adding, dividing, plucking the roots, without massaging the numbers, promptly potentiating again, adding, dividing, never stopping ever again, never stopping.

I had known the red-haired boy

for more than a year before I found out

he barely spoke any German,

that’s why he stayed silent when

there were no numbers involved, but he’d

done the maths and learned only

numbers in German, set up a clever

number chamber in his head.

It’s not certain that anyone can

see your siblings in you,

and you shouldn’t look too closely

at anyone, no one should be

looked at too closely, it’s

dangerous to look at people like that!

ATTA

Achim wrote to me about speakers, talkers, who become intimidated, so they retract their heads, which means their language cowers, too, and looks for detours, disguises. Now and again, covertly, it will try to say what matters to it, but if it doesn’t manage this, it hides itself altogether so that it can be spared, and in so doing it becomes thin, brittle, negligible.

Under good conditions, it always tries to become clearer, and the words come closer and closer to what they want to say, that’s what they want, unless they become intimidated.

But because language and speakers (all of them) live in inextricable symbiosis, there are also people involved who feel very comfortable with intentional ambiguities, complexities and equivocalities, and the phantom they produce is usually well received. This gives rise to secondary strands, secondary roads, side roads, side-tracks

[…]

I have just pared back a lot of things and tidied up (during the day I wasn’t in a very good mood, or rather, I was up and down, first I was fascinated by the term sense organs, by the organs of the senses, by the perpetually lurking sense, in the truest sense I was surrounded by the lurking sense and its scenting organs, and that’s when I thought of my wolf siblings, my big-headed brothers, and then I immediately found myself thinking about Romulus and Remus, who are also part of my early personal history, I was glad about the two of them, every wolf howls differently, I thought, which is proven and measurable, and with today’s methods we can present the differences in an intelligible way, with the senses of the individual wolves being distinguishable, whereby each wolf has its own sense and, beyond the wolves, so does everyone else. It was via this observation that I came to think, very early on a bright winter’s morning, that the shortest day would soon be overcome. Then, unfortunately, I realised that I personally hadn’t overcome anything at all, the position of the sun is the position of the sun, and things went downhill from there), tidying up helped me get a bit of an overview, but immediately another confusion arose, a commotion of raspy news reports.

As if anyone needed confusions, nowadays especially.

In all categories

paring back,

quantifying and decoding

how something started and

how it could come so far.

Backtracking, from zed

towards A, and taking your time

[…]

Lying is a cheap word, a

shrink-wrapped thing (related to

mummies), you’d do better to play with

the word ping pong, and as soon as

a lie appears you hit back,

immediately, outwit,

hit back again.

No idea who started lying at that moment. And what does moment even mean. Some fiercely defended themselves to begin with, in private anyhow, even the brother who had the affair denied everything, but at the same time, on prime time TV, official persons, too, are vigorously defending themselves against the accusation that they have told even a single syllable of a lie, they would never do that, such an accusation is a distortion, a contortion, they say, in other words a lie, and before you know it, a dizzying squirm of statements is worming its way, but nothing to do with real worms. Who on earth would want to allege that they, of all people, are wily liars, that they have a wily mind; meanwhile, the worms, if they are cut in half, live on in two bodies, and in the end, this new beginning is nothing but a clever con

[…]

♦

ZSUZSANNA GAHSE (born in 1946 in Hungary) is a German-language writer and translator who lives in Switzerland. Her publications include Nichts ist wie oder Rosa kehrt nicht zurück (1999; tr: Nothing Is Like or Rosa Is Not Coming Back), “Instabile Texte” (2005; published in English as Volatile Texts: Us Two, 2016), Erzählinseln (2009; tr: Story Islands), Südsudelbuch (2012; tr: South Waste Book). Jan, Janka, Sara und ich (2015; tr: Jan, Janka, Sara and I). Her awards include the 1993 City of Zug Prize, the 1999 Tibor-Déry-Preis, the 2004 Bodensee-Literaturpreis, the 2006 Adelbert von Chamisso Prize, the 2017 Italo-Svevo-Preis and the 2019 Swiss Grand Prix Literature for her life’s work.

•

MARIELLE SUTHERLAND is a freelance German-English translator. She has translated poetry by Rainer Maria Rilke, a children’s novel by Michael Hanauer, literary pieces in the journals InTranslation, Alchem y and No Man’s Land, and contributions in non-fiction books in the arts and humanities. An index of her Fortnightly work is here.

Text source: Siebenundsiebzig Geschwister (Seventy-Seven Siblings), published by Edition Korrespondenzen in 2017