By DARAGH BREEN.

Who softly reads what he’s written below:



https://fortnightlyreview.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/Breen-Aural-New-Recording.m4a

1.

“the sound of horses, between the wars”

HAVING BEEN disturbed

by my opening of

a window

the magpie ascended

from behind the

rabbit’s ears

its wings lifting

turquoise, black and white

the jockey of its

own torso

leaving bald spots

where it had attacked

the rabbit’s neck

its weeping eye

and defending paw.

We sat with

the rabbit for over

an hour

a miniaturist’s pulse

thickening beneath its

robe every few seconds.

Death had saddled

it with a weight

of stars, a strange leadenness

that we felt

when we buried it

beneath the willow

where it wept

its own burrow

into the dark.

2.

“the sound of two creatures, clashing”

ONE RAISES its head and

brings it labouring down

on the other’s

and inside his blood surges

against his skull like a

wave shattering

its shell against

the stone wall of a cliff.

The other feels the shock

like the dry dead rock

of the moon

suddenly being awash,

the skull of the bull seal

drags the loose sack of rocks

of its body

to the water.

The cow seal recoils

like a retreating tide

her large skull rising

at it drags her back,

the slap and ripple, slap

and ripple of the bull’s

warping flanks rippling

against hers as he tries to pass.

The sun of his cranium has

felt the sudden urge to feel

the weightlessness of the water,

once he reaches the icy liquid

he flops and lets the whole

Solar System of himself

hang in the cold dark

like a flabby chandelier.

3.

“the sound of a Pastoral, with fallen fruit”

IN BLACK Forest costume

the sunlight wears

water lilies of shadow

beneath the trees

a wasp emerges

from the fallen

capsule of an apple,

now defunct.

Degas’ ballerina made

from stilled bees,

a stagnated sound

held in balance

backstage, behind

the screen of trees,

the season’s swan

is splayed in silence.

♦

Daragh Breen’s most recent collection is Nostoc (Shearsman Books, 2020). His poetry has appeared extensively in Irish literary journals, and more recently in the UK in journals such as Blackbox Manifold, Tears in the Fence, Long Poem Magazine, Molly Bloom and Shearsman Magazine.