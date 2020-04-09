Skip to content

Easter in Pittsburgh.

Read by JAMES LAUGHLIN.

James Laughlin reads ‘‘Easter in Pittsburgh’.

 

James Laughlin, an heir to the Jones & Laughlin steel fortune, grew up in Pittsburgh, and was educated at the Choate School and Harvard University. While still an undergraduate, he met Ezra Pound, who famously advised him to finish school then ‘do something useful.’ He launched New Directions Publishing Company in 1936 before graduating from Harvard. He published Pound, Marianne Moore, Wallace Stevens, Dylan Thomas, Thomas Merton, William Carlos Williams, Denise Levertov and many others. He died in 1997.

This recording is one of several made by poet Stephen Wiest and Denis Boyles in 1967 on a recording tour that also included sessions with Hayden Carruth, Paul Zimmer and Elliott Coleman. The Poetry Foundation’s ‘Book Arts’ column profiled James Laughlin in 2013.

James Laughlin (1914-1997) was  the founding editor of New Directions Publishing Co.

This Fortnightly Review article is filed under the following rubrics: Poetry & Fiction.
Publication: Thursday, 9 April 2020, at 23:50.
