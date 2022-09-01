With four more new poems.

With readings

By JOHN MATTHIAS.

.



https://fortnightlyreview.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/03-A-Balsa-Wood-Plane.mp3

A Balsa Wood Plane

A balsa wood plane would be one way

To get in the zone. These came in kits that

We’d find in the dime store for a dollar.

You’d assemble them quickly by fitting

The wing into a slot on the fuselage, the

Tail assembly likewise on the stern, and

Then you’d pinch a malleable weight

Onto the nose. It was ready, with small

Adjustments, to fly. We’d sail them off

The high bridge over Glen Echo Drive.

Sometimes in a good wind they’d sail

Far down the narrow road and turn

The corner as if actually maneuvered

By an imaginary pilot. Sometimes we

Never found the plane at all after we

Ran down the hill and around the bend.

It had left the glen for the zone, or found,

Where we couldn’t yet see, just where

The ravine opened into the zone. It was

A while before we learned how to follow.

.

https://fortnightlyreview.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/06-Acoustics-Zones-Shadows.mp3

Acoustics Zones Shadows

(“Pages of Illustration,” Wallace Stevens)

A zone full of acoustic shadows, or

A shadow full of zones. Such things,

Magister., are never one. They are not

Even two. Nor is place a zone, or zone

A place, nor do shadows offer shade.

Ages of nillustration, say, will take a

Child down the glen and leave him in

Dismay. He does not find the tables

From Connecticut where Englishmen

Had dined without their tea in Burma,

But sounds that have leapt at him from

Zones and zones from sounds

…………………………………have lept

like acrobatic dowsers, sounding space

with penises beyond their measure, paging

through the zigzags where all pages

dress Elizebethan, playing games. Gains

For peace at the pace of shadow, only

Echoing delay, deny perception of the war

between a child and a man. The child

is feather to the man, and only tickles him

when he should write. Night comes on.

Who’s the buccaneer of chaos? Not the

Pensive man, not the natty connoisseur.

.

https://fortnightlyreview.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/07-What_s-Left-on-Iuka-Drive.mp3

What’s Left on Iuka Drive

Mainly a few stones, but enough to remember

What there was. Even the arch over an artesian

Well, and part of the wall around it have not wholly

Collapsed. We would sit on the wall, legs dangling

Down where we could see water at an uncertain

Depth, the big stone house behind us all full of

Old relations and even older “help,” Fannie and

Annie, and an ancient retainer called Mr. Mann.

The house fell down a long time ago, but just

Discernable stairs still reach up from beside

The well to empty space at the top of the hill.

“What to play at Grandma’s house?” we’d ask

each other. The wittiest cousin said: “How about

we all play dead?” We might have played

September 19, 1862, but we didn’t. The reason

Was that just like Generals Grant and Ord

We couldn’t hear that a battle had already begun,

Suppressed as it was by an acoustic shadow.

All the dying happened in the old stone house,

But not one of us heard a single sound of

Lamentation and remorse.

.

https://fortnightlyreview.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/20-Another-Fall.mp3

Another Fall

Once again he had fallen down. He was

Getting good at it. He had fallen off a ferry pier

Into the Adriatic near Dubrovnik. He had

Fallen over the wall around Central Park

Through the limbs of a large tree. Had it not

Been for the sea in one case, and the limbs

Of the tree in the other, he would have suffered

Grievous wounds. Does one say “grievous wounds”

Any more? That would give it too much dignity,

Make it sound like something honorable – say, for

Example, the injury his great-grandfather suffered

When a Rebel musket ball shattered his elbow

In the Civil War, leading to an amputation.

As for our man, our mensch – O poor bonhomme –

He merely slipped and fell on the icy steps of

His own house. There was no warm sea

Or kind branch to cushion his dive. It was

Chaplainesque, Monsieur Poirot in a pratfall.

Did his head burst like a Halloween pumpkin?

People passing in a car laughed at first; it looked

So much like an acrobatic act that they had no clue

He’d suffered a grievous wound. Come and help him

Someone. This is not a joke. This is not Halloween.

.

https://fortnightlyreview.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/32-A-Place-in-Tübingen.mp3

From a Place in Tübingen

Pears and wild roses and a good land

Hanging over the lake when

Swans dipped their heads as sacrament

Into the crystal summer water.

But, alas, not now. Where can I find

The rose or pear or sunshine in this

Winter of my mind, this winter of asylum

Where I live assailed on every side.

Inside and outside walls of stone and

Bone, strange flags jangle on their poles,

Flap and flutter in the heavy wind.

—After Hölderlin

♦

JOHN MATTHIAS, a contributing editor of The Fortnightly Review, is also editor emeritus of Notre Dame Review, emeritus professor of English at Notre Dame and the author of some thirty books of poetry, translation, criticism, and scholarship. Shearsman Books published his three volumes of Collected Poems, as well as the uncollected long poem, Trigons, two more volumes of poetry, Complayntes for Doctor Neuro and Acoustic Shadows and a novel, Different Kinds of Music. Tales Tall & Short— Fictional, Factual and In Between was published by Dos Madres in 2020 and The New Yorker recently published his widely read memoir, “Living with a Visionary.” His Fortnightly archive is here.