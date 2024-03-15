from ‘On the Road to Lviv’.

By CHRISTOPHER MERRILL.

◊

The faithful chanting in Armenian

At vespers in Ivano-Frankivsk, shaped

The way I posed for a photograph outside

The church—between a pair of Christmas trees

Festooned with lights, which framed a cross or khachkar,

Altar, and iconostasis sculpted

Out of a block of river ice. Natalya

Would add this photograph to her report

On my diplomatic mission, which would be filed

At the State Department upon my departure

And never seen again unless events

Of a political or military

Nature created a new aperture

Through which to view what I could not envision

On this or my next mission to Ukraine,

After the revolution: how the rise

Of forces independent of Kyiv

Would usher in a different understanding

Of the relationships between Ukraine

And Russia, autocrats and democracy,

NATO and all the unaligned pretenders

To crowns imagined, literal, and forgotten.

Nor did I register how many Jews

And educated Poles were murdered here

During the Nazi occupation of what

Was then called Stanisławów, not to mention

The Soviet shootings and deportations

To gulags in Siberia at the start

Of World War Two. As for Stepan Bandera—

Nazi collaborator, Russian foe,

And future Hero of Ukraine? I knew

Only that he was born near where I stood

And was extolled throughout the area.

Tight-lipped Natalya did not dare to speak

About his dream of pure Ukrainians

Born of selective breeding and the deaths

Of Jews. The KGB used cyanide

To murder him in 1959,

In Munich, where he had enjoyed the protection

Of former SS men, who had allowed him

To kill and kidnap undesirables

Until the authorities forced him to stop.

What Zagajewski foresaw in the final

Lines of his poem—so much death awaits you—

Was true not only of his native city

In World War Two but everywhere in Ukraine

During the war of 2022.

His question—why must every city become

Jerusalem and every man a Jew?—

Might have been on the lips of anyone

Awaiting the arrival of the missiles

Launched from the Sea of Azov or the air

Space of their ruthless neighbor to the east.

Not that I saw this coming at the church

Or anywhere I traveled in the region

After the annexation of Crimea—

To Moscow and Smolensk, to Yerevan

And Warsaw, Kharkiv and St. Petersburg.

Natalya ushered me into the van.

The night train to Kyiv was leaving soon.

♦

CHRISTOPHER MERRILL has published seven collections of poetry, including Watch Fire, for which he received the Lavan Younger Poets Award from the Academy of American Poets; many edited volumes and translations; and six books of nonfiction, among them, Only the Nails Remain: Scenes from the Balkan Wars, Things of the Hidden God: Journey to the Holy Mountain, The Tree of the Doves: Ceremony, Expedition, War, and Self-Portrait with Dogwood. His writings have been translated into nearly forty languages; his journalism appears widely; his honors include a Chevalier des Arts et des Lettres from the French government, numerous translation awards, and fellowships from the John Simon Guggenheim Memorial and Ingram Merrill Foundations. As director of the International Writing Program at the University of Iowa since 2000, Merrill has conducted cultural diplomacy missions to more than fifty countries. He served on the U.S. National Commission for UNESCO from 2011 to 2018, and in April 2012 President Barack Obama appointed him to the National Council on the Humanities. On the Road to Lviv was published by Arrowsmith Press in 2023.

