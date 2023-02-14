Skip to content

13 Ways of Looking at Light in Chicago.

By GARIN CYCHOLL.

1.
dark sun
glint on gulls
wintering a-
stride cracked
asphalt
Grand
Crossing dia-
mond where
Buck Weaver
once
played

2.
blue light
incessant
over a pole,
buzz box at
the corner of
Cottage &
65thsur-
veilled city
humming
inside

3.
Ceres sings a-
top the Board of
Trade;
pork bellies &
July beans in chorus

4.
“if you’re on the Dan Ryan,
you’ll start seeing brake lights around Pershing”

5.
pistol flashes into neon;
the cop show calls for extras

6.
fungo &
dormant
ivyspring
by Wrigley’s
first
light

7.
moonglance
cold metal brow—
Il Duce on horseback

8.
paddling Mud Lake;
Aqua Building in flat,
white repose against
some false Chicago

9.
dissembly
line…….light
drained
from a
hog’s
eye

10.
glimpse of L
light..train’s
downtown
crawl opens
onto
you
singing

11.
flash towers in Whiting;
light’s fetch over lake

12.
baseline & boxed
play—pulse slim
against mirror;
Michelson’s race
track for light

Fermi peers into
some other world;
light pushes back

13.
remembrance of
some
white
city;
Ferris
wheel
turns
in end-
less
plaisance

GARIN CYCHOLL’s recent novel, Rx, is a play on The Confidence-Man, a man practicing medicine without a license in a Dis-united States. His recent work has also appeared in ACMThe Typescript and The Dead Mule of Southern Literature.  His book-length poem, prairied, is forthcoming from BlazeVOX.

Tuesday, 14 February 2023
