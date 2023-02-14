By GARIN CYCHOLL.

•

1.

dark sun

glint on gulls

wintering a-

stride cracked

asphalt

Grand

Crossing dia-

mond where

Buck Weaver

once

played

2.

blue light

incessant

over a pole,

buzz box at

the corner of

Cottage &

65th…sur-

veilled city

humming

inside

3.

Ceres sings a-

top the Board of

Trade;

pork bellies &

July beans in chorus

4.

“if you’re on the Dan Ryan,

you’ll start seeing brake lights around Pershing”

5.

pistol flashes into neon;

the cop show calls for extras

6.

fungo &

dormant

ivy…spring

by Wrigley’s

first

light

7.

moonglance

cold metal brow—

Il Duce on horseback

8.

paddling Mud Lake;

Aqua Building in flat,

white repose against

some false Chicago

9.

dissembly

line…….light

drained

from a

hog’s

eye

10.

glimpse of L

light..train’s

downtown

crawl opens

onto

you

singing

11.

flash towers in Whiting;

light’s fetch over lake

12.

baseline & boxed

play—pulse slim

against mirror;

Michelson’s race

track for light

Fermi peers into

some other world;

light pushes back

13.

remembrance of

some

white

city;

Ferris

wheel

turns

in end-

less

plaisance

♦

GARIN CYCHOLL’s recent novel, Rx, is a play on The Confidence-Man, a man practicing medicine without a license in a Dis-united States. His recent work has also appeared in ACM, The Typescript and The Dead Mule of Southern Literature. His book-length poem, prairied, is forthcoming from BlazeVOX.