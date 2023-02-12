By KRISTIAN LETH.



From Før og efter videnskab (2014)

Translated by Anna Thyregod Wilcks.

.



.

The forgotten dream of spring

rises from the ice sea

and I get the urge to cry

out of joy but also because

it hurts so terribly to have

gone without it, I’d

forgotten it, I’d forgotten it!

But the wind is strong

and warm and the city almost seems

unfamiliar for a split second

from a distance even Nyhavn

looked romantic as I drove past

I’m speechless today

and these days, I don’t know

what I should say about life

and the fact that you might

lose it

You called it a gift from spring

what a spring gift, you said

I used to think that we were

impossible to knock down, untouchable

but it must have been a dream

I want to weep,

with so many tears that life takes me in its

—arms

and lets me fall all the way down

and calmness falls into me

But when I woke this morning

my head was just as heavy

and everything was as yesterday

just even more

and the sun shone through the windows

even though I wasn’t ready for it

There’s no ending

to this poem, I don’t know

if it can be said anymore

it’s a meaningless endeavour

And you won’t read this poem

I don’t say that because I know something

but because you never read poetry

I need to open a window

the flowers on the branches of the trees have

—fallen

like omnivorous grasshoppers on a field

in Egypt, I’d forgotten

that it was real

I’d forgotten it