And Two More Poems

by MICHAEL ANANIA.

•

All This While

“in lilac shadows”

—Giuseppe Ungaretti (1916)

where among these losses—

hunched figures single file,

grey dawn or soiled evening—

do you find them, “water

droplets like gemstones,”

moments perfected from dread

I return, as always,

to light and shadow, strains

of familiar music, lyrics

filled with love and absence;

we are between wars, kneel

into our own despairs;

the wasp hovering here means

only to find a brief rest,

a lizard in silhouette nods

once, then moves away,

branches shagged with ball moss

catch the afternoon sun;

intensity is, as always ,

the space between singular

and plural, the lists—not

lists even, mere numbers

of the dead, the night bug tick

of infusion, the huff of intubation;

we wait, imagining each

breath might bring our own virus;

numbers, once again, how many

breaths remain before your

number’s up, “take that, buster,”

a final darkness without a dawn;

stare, then, at what is close,

what shines in the moment, its

movements slight and accidental;

“I wish I may,” heart sick,

“I wish I might,” nod once,

hover through sun and shade;

the lilac blooms in memory.

not in the dooryard, but

at the kitchen door, spring,

all those other springs, and loss

the sum that age contends with,

particulate and strange

♦

Easter 2022

along this Texas highway, parked cars

families taking pictures of children

sitting or lying down in bluebonnets,

girls in white dresses, boys in their

Communion suits, bright faces, lifted

on a wave of white-centered flowers

near Lviv, cars are left at the roadside,

mothers and their children trudge toward

Poland, eyes fixed ahead, behind them

mortars open their steel and cordite petals;

tattered recessional, this April the stone

at the church door, smoke stained, unturned,

montandas, linen angels, singed and burnt;

there are no guardians in this world, no pause

for them, no rest along the way; this is death’s

resurrection, fields of rubble, sown with

cartridge casings and unexploded rounds,

bodies robed, hooded in black plastic;

we greet the Spring and all its figures

of hope—bluebonnets, Indian paintbrush,

fiddlehead ferns uncurling into the light—

then, daily, news photographs, footage of

charred buildings, garden plots of broken glass,

a girl’s body bent across a bloodied curbside

♦

“The people know the present.”

(Cavafy, here, quoting Philostratus.)

Or do we? Yellow trumpet flowers

nod against my stone wall, live

oak shadows sway there, as well;

a jogger’s pony tail bobs by, voices,

words, perhaps, but at this distance,

mere noise; there is a breeze today,

tires hum in passing, the purple weight

of beauty berries tugs at their stems,

broad, pale leaves fidget into the light.

These things propose me, propose

my present, moment by moment,

but is that the present Philostratus

had in mind for me, momentary

and contingent? Probably not.

His present was a larger condition,

conditions even, in which my

present is an unlikely participant;

“people know” proposes a collection

of presents, other trees’ shadows,

other walls; that present is at best

an area of time, a bundling

of moments we presume that we share.

The breeze has freshened and the trees

are moving in concert now; the most

active of the beauty berries bobs along

like the bouncing ball above

the lyrics in a movie sing-along,

offering, at least, a nostalgia

for something like unison; melody

is, after all, a kind of shared purpose.

“I envy you,” she said, “your chance

of death,” an end to all these presents,

the song’s expected period, each of us

breathing freely once again, the darkness

and all that the bright screen shared.

It is what holds us, time’s chrysalis,

what we emerge from, stretching

into the light and its discreet moments.

♦

MICHAEL ANANIA’s most recent books of poetry are Continuous Showings and Nightsongs and Clamors, both from Mad Hat Press. Also, from Mad Hat, From the Word to the Place, edited by Lea Graham, a collection of essays on Anania’s work. He lives in Austin, Texas, and on Lake Michigan. Previously in The Fortnightly Review: ‘Gli Ucelli’ and two more poems.