By WENDY CLAYTON.

•

Skinning a Cat

…when she says to me

as I walk out

one summer morning

thirsty in Himaalaya

and soon to die

after breakfast and my bacon

“Serves you effing right”

I thought

and Merlin’s trip to the moon, “Oooooooh!

one holiday, alright, two, not on”.

it isn’t

it isn’t that

I thought

she chose a chaste life

by not adding to the population

she didn’t

add

she forsook a child

a kind of chastity

little

chaste

rising

instead at six

to feed her felines

twenty-five before her

breakfast for cats not kids no-one wants

I am having my legs cut from under me

axed off and wanted that –

to walk out one summer morning

to sing the song of myself

to cross the Great

Divide

End of World Tour

tripping along the roofs a cat

burglar taking my cut of peaks

the Massif Central, the Appalachians, the Sierras

beyond Mont Blanc and the scurf of foothills

and rising waves

to watch the children

National Health

…nearly always a risk

………………………… pale

signs of morning….passing faces…..

humming….lighting….

a woman in a wheelchair spilling out

absorbing crisps & a can…of something

blue dilator gasping

could be an anticholinergic

probably tiotropium

only young

someone

himself decidedly portly

but a lovely face

likely met

at Weight Watchers

wheeling her

through the hours

you can see

they’re a story

over their tablets

toucher tout le temps: her cheek his palm

her chin his fingertips oddly on and off

her index on an orange image on his arm

and tattooed neck the face delightful

even resting oblivious briefly on her breast

when I propped my legs up as advised

she remarked to me or him why didn’t I think of

that? And glanced. On coming out from the consultant,

we passed them and I said, we’re leaving now, all

the best, and smiled.

Doll

When I was five I had a doll I didn’t love. I tried holding it,

carrying it around, as I saw girls do. Klein would have plastered me

with some daft oedipal envy, the intrauterine knowledge of

parental coupling, as if I knew the silk and milk of mother’s breast

already. The doll’s blue relentless gaze would be a glare; deadliness

of battle projected outward. As if it were bad taste to emerge

innocent from the womb. What to do? I learnt to knit. And purl – sissie

couldn’t – to clothe it warmly, to render it soft as well as solid,

dress it up. Yes, pink; flesh-coloured Kant. Indeed I did. Did what I could,

ran to their room at dawn for dad to help in decreasing the stitches

to shape the shoulders. Kleinian interruptus. Where is that doll now?

I recall bringing it out for my grandson to play with, the charming

Tom bathing the baby in a basin slopping and splashing over

the rug on a grey nothing grandmammy’s day. Surely, I didn’t let

him take her home ‘cause when he said I love this doyyi I think he was

more bewitched by the water coming out of her eyes than with the pot.

How she could have been so disposed of? It distressed me greatly that this

doll was dead. Vastly, it disturbs me there is no apprehension.

♦

WENDY CLAYTON was a teacher of English and general subjects, and has been published in several poetry journals – The North, Indigo Dreams, Shearsman, Osiris, Tears in the Fence, Stand, The International Times, and, forthcoming, in Stride, among others. Her book, Twinship and Consciousness, was published October, 2022.