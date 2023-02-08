OED Poems.

By LEA GRAHAM.

•

Widdershins, (n.) counter-clockwise; to do anything backwards.

For Catherine Kasper, in memoriam

There is the hero who struggles east

widdershins to free the dawn…

he must struggle alone toward the pyres of Day.

—Robert Duncan

i.

I woke up yesterday thinking “Wonder Twins,”

that old cartoon in which the heroes are brother

and sister with rings that when pressed together

turn them into weight of an iceberg, speed of an eagle.

The Twins’ talent for solutions was never obvious.

No primary gift of flight or fin. No magic lasso or gadget.

Protean, the slipperiness of gods.

ii.

When we used to spin

in summer yards we

learned we could change

the world by dizzying

ourselves. Early

intoxication

in movement, blue rush

then green. Collapsing

self to place. Laughter

to centrifuge

of sky. Dervishes

of the lawn, before

knowledge, before thought.

iii.

Turn turtle

what British

sailors called

capsized ships,

anything flipped

upside-down, topsy-

turvy, arsy-versy,

inverted. Retains

the profane, connotes

confusion. The root

meaning of awkward

in Old English—

now what the kids

name the new cool.

iv.

Those giant

tortoises could live

on their backs

a year without food

below in the holds

while at sea.

Shells that floated

them through the Humboldt

from mainland to island,

century to century,

turned them:

water and oil and soup.

•

L’ écume, (French, n.) scum, froth, foam

For Caroline

Sous les paves, la plage!

(The beach is under the cobblestones!)

i.

In the book

L’Écume des jours

flowers are

the cure

and the disease.

ii.

When Vian finished L’Écume,

he signed and dated it:

Memphis, March 8, 1946

and Davenport, Iowa, March 10th

(the birthplace of Bix Beiderbecke).

He dated the introduction

March 10th, New Orleans.

No laws of physics stop the mental

traveller from being

in many places and times at once.

iii.

All of this

reminding me

that Chaucer

used “sad”

in both its

meanings:

sated, melancholy

♦

LEA GRAHAM is the author of two poetry collections, From the Hotel Vernon (Salmon Press, 2019) and Hough & Helix & Where & Here & You, You, You (No Tell Books, 2011); a fine press book, Murmurations (Hot Tomato Press, 2020), and three chapbooks, Spell to Spell (above/ground Press, 2018), This End of the World: Notes to Robert Kroetsch (Apt. 9 Press, 2016) and Calendar Girls (above/ground Press, 2006). She is the editor of an anthology of critical essays: From the Word to the Place: The Work of Michael Anania (MadHat Press, 2022). She won the Michelle Boisseau Poetry Prize in 2022.