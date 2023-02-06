By ANTHONY HOWELL.

REPETITION

The frogs open their throats on the lake at night

But seem at the mercy of surges;

At times overwhelming the fan

And the eternal scooter as they get encouraged

By each other in the dark. It only takes

One to begin, prompting the chest of another to swell

And join in, and this gets the others

Started. But then the one first registered

Pauses for breath, and that seems to breed

Discouragement, causing the chorus to subside,

Leaving just one who takes his break at last

As the sunset is recalled, and how it hit

A palm or two, west of the concrete pool

Which had become so still with everyone gone,

But here they are again, since one began

Once more and everyone joined in,

Just as frogs do, just as they chose to before.

VIEW

Thin sugarless canebrakes raise their good-for-nothing plumes

Against the dawn, and in despite of noon, and to the night.

Fluffed or flared or strewn in the road like run-over pets,

They aspire to be Japanese warriors, well and truly bamboo,

And yet so slim in the tube, they snap or fold at the slightest hint

Of strain. These are for decoration only – as with Pampas grass.

Jostling one another, they patrol the kerb on python roads that wind us

Around mountains where the arrow is a snake. It wriggles

Our route through passes admitting us to even steeper ranges.

We take them in first gear, pausing for a necessary pee

Before our serpent leads us up to parking lots below look-outs.

Good air is god air here. You pause for lack of oxygen,

A stiff way still to go. Then, like the monk in red

Who has overtaken you, in first gear for you, you take

The final step into looking there: down, down, down

Into the depths of jungle. You’re so far above it’s only showing

Its canopies, otherwise buried in shadow beneath some green

Elephant of a leaf. Over, on a ridge, the Sakura powders

The forest pink while above some complex filigree of roots,

Intaglio ideals produce the lacework of the lattice trees

That filter light from heat. How tall that singular trunk

Seeking escape, just as the eyes escape from the immediate

Into the immense; out across the mere thread miles below

Of the Mekong, out of this land, into another country,

Its ranges you can barely see dimmer for sure than the moon now,

Half-submerged in blue, as you find yourself sharing the vista

With those good-for-nothing grasses, raising their plumes here as well,

As the monk gets up to the view above and sounds its waiting bell.

Doi Pha Tang

ROOFS

Dope farms do well in the Golden Triangle

As do roofing contractors. You are a dope

If you can’t put a roof or two over your head

Or at least have a hut in which to survive

Under its corrugated sheet where some

Tatterdemalion market congregates on

Parched ground a long walk from anywhere.

The cobra is contracted to provide

Its hood as a roof for Wisdom where

Wisdom sits beneath the fig in Nepal.

Two roofs are better than no roof at all.

A host of lights in a shed with silver sides

Below a hoop of corrugated concrete

Provides the burgeoning heads of Auto

Purple, Grape Bush, Mother Ape Shit,

Brain Damage, Skywalk and Strawberry Pie

With an artificial climate, bright but cool,

In which fantastic hybrids can be bred

Under one roof. The coconut peel soil

That nourishes them can also be marketed.

ANTHONY HOWELL, a former dancer with the Royal Ballet, was founder of The Theatre of Mistakes and performed solo at the Hayward Gallery and at the Sydney Biennale. His articles on visual art, dance, performance, and poetry have appeared in many publications including Art Monthly, The London Magazine, Harpers & Queen, The Times Literary Supplement. He is a contributing editor of The Fortnightly Review. In 2001 he received a LADA bursary to study the tango in Buenos Aires and now teaches the dance at his studio/gallery The Room in Tottenham Hale. He is the author of a seminal textbook, The Analysis of Performance Art: A Guide to Its Theory and Practice. Details about his collaborative project, Grey Suit Online, are here. In 2019, his exploration of psychic chaos, Multilation (with Consciouness), was published by the Fortnightly’s imprint, Odd Volumes. His latest collection is From Inside (The High Window).