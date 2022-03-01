By MICHAEL ANANIA.

.

Gli Ucelli (The Birds)

For Margherita Harwell

“many birds fly here and there

in sunlight and not all are omens”

i.

this morning’s birds,

Tuscan, pecking at the season’s

last surviving persimmons,

diosperi, here, god’s fire, winter

orange, like flames, votive, along

bare branches, buon Natale, still;

which birds are these, then,

swallows or swifts,

kaladóon, hirundo, speaking

into the chill morning, their

struggle against the fruit,

raucous, wings flailing;

sleep is a kind of fight,

a lift into the thinner air,

the forward press of dreams;

Vinci, just one hillside

west, the Codex and its

birds, inked marginalia,

how the tail is lifted

as the head descends,

the quickness of the thrust

downward or the wings’

recovery, differing among

different species, their rush,

prisms and levers, how

the wingtip is drawn in

to lessen the body’s strain,

vectors and hinged parts,

wind drawn out in lines

that trail in ink behind them

ii.

Fermi and Respighi at sea

together, a passage from Rio

to Genoa, wavetips, the South

Atlantic sun, day after day

in deck chairs; side by side

they talked Italian politics,

laughed at Il Duce’s plan

to give cash bonuses to parents

who would name their babies after him,

the poor south—Calabria, Puglia

Sicily—filled with little Benitos

and Benitas, a kind of immortality;

eventually Fermi posed

his question, what he had been saving,

Can you explain music in terms of physics?

Respighi said he would think

about it; if I had the training, he said,

the vocabulary, I could, I suppose, describe

the vibration of sounds in air, how

it moves outward in all directions,

how it is altered, however slightly,

by the surfaces it collides with,

hard, soft, flat, curved, various,

how these vibrations enter the ear

and in turn vibrate the ear drum,

but all that would describe any sound,

mere noise, speech, the engines beneath us;

in the Conservatorio in Rome,

he said the next day, is a Roman

statue of a boy, leaning toward

two chickens carved onto the same

pedestal, his right hand extended

has two or three seeds carved onto it

and there are a few seeds carved

onto the stone pedestal in front

of the chickens, his hair sways

forward across his cheeks,

his short toga raised above

the backs of his bare thighs;

the physics of this sculpture

is uncomplicated, the boy,

his toga, the seeds in his hand,

the seeds on the pedestal,

the chickens and the seeds

carved in front of them

are all cut from the same stone,

so the molecules and the atoms

are all the same, the hardness

of the stone and its stability

can be described and quantified,

its weight, its mass, its volume,

but none of that would speak

to the moment the sculptor spared

for us, the implicit fall of the seeds

from the boy’s hand to the ground,

his forward motion and the feeding

chicken’s urgent peck and scratch;

the action is ours, not the stone’s,

as is its stillness, and whatever

spins inside it, whatever clutches

molecule to molecule may be

essential but is irrelevant to

that chiseled ancient moment;

I have written imitations

of birdsongs for strings,

oboes and flutes, for entire

orchestras, have written

the struggle and glide

of birds in flight, Enrico;

the players play, note

after note, each vanishing into

the next; sound is my stone;

time is the shape it takes

in air, like flight, always

memory and anticipation,

neither quite hand or seed

but the space between one

the other, quick as thought

Predicaments

gulls this evening

against the roseate

western sky; wishes

like songs, unsettle me

as though the future

were an oddly plausible

lyric, hidden like melody

in jazz, something you

eventually recognize;

part of its delight is

lifting the familiar

out of the strange

Covering Stan Getz

a line in time, time

curved, held and bent;

we struggle with

the moment as though

it were a shell we

could pry open

with our finger-

nails, releasing

something bright,

soft and pliant,

the air quick

and filled with it

♦

MICHAEL ANANIA’s most recent books of poetry are Continuous Showings and Nightsongs and Clamors, both from Mad Hat Press. Also, from Mad Hat, From the Word to the Place, edited by Lea Graham, a collection of essays on Anania’s work. He lives in Austin, Texas, and on Lake Michigan.