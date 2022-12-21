And four more new poems.

By KATIE LEHMAN.

•

Cyclical and sparse, her eyelid-thin wings approach

and disapproach among the grasses. Unassuming,

she only covets what she knows: a single worn reed

of herself, dark covert, uncoaxable as the worm

she once was. Before the white-spotted wings,

before the stained-glass veins. Idling brown earth

at close measure. Closer at length, but she knows

closeness is not her answer. If it is a loveliness

she feels or a kind of loneliness, only the husbandry

of tears will make her radiance known. How her

cautious love perplexes the moth who darts

unblinkingly into the porch light. Filamental,

she is compatible to late dusk or perceivable grief.

Admonish, and she’s gone—yet I conspire she longs

for earth’s untiring clasp, longs even, all preconceptions

removed—to lay her orange and black chivalry down.

•

NOW HORSES

Kylemore Abbey, Ireland

When the white tour bus with square black windows

stops along the one-lane road, we are far beyond the

coiffed hedges, hidden in the brambles, our backs

bent over thick blackberries. “They like to see a nun

and a young girl in red overalls,” she says. If someone

approaches, she’ll pretend she doesn’t hear, let me

talk, I the quieter one of the two. What does it mean—

now that she is gone, and the fields have carried on.

Now horses graze where she had kept her Charolais.

The earth hoof-tilled in the muddy months by four-

legged beasts, through each thaw and each freeze.

She must be in the farm kitchen, near the table,

near the worn-down chair, or in the gray dappled

coats of the Connemara ponies, muscles twitching

as if touched by a hand that is not there—

an architectured but pliant anatomy they inhabit,

forelocks brushed aside in the Atlantic air. There

she would be and not down the lane in the cemetery

under a cross placed in sparkling rocks. Not at

the far static end of the skyward-pointing gables

of the Gothic chapel but in the mottled light of its

windowed tracery, adrift in the angled corners cobbed

with dust, along the path of its flying buttresses to

where I think of her standing beside me under a

tree’s wide canopy, sheltering us from an October

downpour one leaf-born afternoon. But as soon

as it begins it will stop, and we’ll emerge from wet

hedgerows heavy with light. “Now then,” she’ll

say, and we’ll move on to the next thing. For a time,

we’ll forget life’s brevity, the narrow streams that

ran down our oversized raincoats while side by

side in stillness we watched, wellingtons lined up,

two figures like horses waiting out the rain.

•

SLEEPY TOM

Sleepy Tom, a pacer who set a world’s record of

2:12 ¼ at Chicago, July 25, 1879, was foaled in the

schoolhouse yard on North Main Street in Bellbrook.

—Sugarcreek Township, Ohio

What was it about Sleepy Tom, lathered

in froth, his flank chalk-lined with sweat.

He was driven into the Little Miami River,

as the village lore goes, hot off the bottom

track after a nag race. Sold—bought for $7.50

and a jug of whiskey. He soon went blind

from heat stroke and the sudden change

in temperature but ran the Grand Circuit—

Louisville, Columbus, Cincinnati—

pulling a high-wheeled sulky behind. And in

Chicago he’d set the world record, come to

be known—a hundred years later—to the town

historian, and to us schoolchildren. Ghost horse

at the schoolyard’s edge at the edge of town.

The headless horseman’s lost horse. The horse

outside the classroom window. Grazing

through first grade, second grade. In third

grade his lithe contour accompanied

a lone oak, shadowed dyad in silhouette

visible from a school bus pane. Was it that

he ran, his élan vital propelling us both

toward some future form, that made me

pay attention? Made me look for him in

every unplowed field, on each slick-paged

textbook, at the perimeter of every day? I took

comfort that he’d recognize the flat leather

straps, dull clips of sand against steel toes,

sulky spokes whisking alongside fetlocks,

brisk air rounding his pink-flared nostril

above his warm muzzle, metal bit on tongue—

On the same stretch of track, now road,

along a curve in the same river, I’d ride

another horse through bent trees and

bank rock, incognizant and blind at fourteen

to depthless rapids or the bottomless run. Barrel

deep, she’d plunge, her thick neck rising up

and down, evenly, like a musical measure.

Her forelegs seesawed in a high march, as if

buoyed on a carousel at a county fair.

She’d know what to do—did not spook,

without the surety of earth staying her

loosened hooves. She’d carry me, like

my first horse, through currents and cold

undercurrents, then hoist us both onto the bank,

shaking the water off her unquestioning back.

•

PICTURE IN A PANDEMIC

for Matt Metzler, and for Finn

Still young enough to hold my hand,

it might be the last year his supple-

boned body, tepid fledgling, buries

behind my leg like a wren’s barred wing.

Its primary import has always been shield.

He wears a cotton ear-strap mask, navy

shorts; on his shirt, T-Rex this year—

We maneuver past the elder class

having a socially distanced snack. From

his eye I see a riveted tree trunk, stout,

sanguine, tower from its hem of play-

worn dirt, turret or spire or minaret—

Above the folded grass, his shoes,

lithe, jet-black. His hair is half-cut—

I cut his ear—narrowest blade edge

biding there. He shifts his legs forward,

a British Grenadier, to the photographer’s

prompts and cues. Against the oak,

with verdant pose and without guise,

he looks past both lens and scope—

only then can consciousness

take its brief transit across the late

morning light. Last winter when

he bolstered his staunch reproach, hid

under a desk, his teacher did not force

with speech but knew silence to be

language enough to stay fear’s foothold

in a usurped land. Silence gives space,

protection. Though we know it goes

both ways. Here, a sturdy bulwark—

his teacher a stalwart. They stand

at the helm, loud as the most

raucous fight, or birds taking flight.

•

POETRY CLOAK

for KBT

She covets hens like couture shoes. They step

around her King Louis heels and into her house.

She tells me their lineage: Rhode Island Red,

ISA Brown; their sorrel feathers, leather

comb, and wattle. She drinks coffee with cream

before the light of morning. Daft, the chickens

are, and operose, their oil-preened feathers,

auburn hackles, and trifold feet. One pecks

and shifts her mechanical head in abrupt,

unceremonious angles. Among the flora,

a cloak—bought in a Lake Michigan tourist

town, and shared between—the shade of

the ISA Brown, botah on bodice and sleeves.

Coral thread, copper stitch, and mahogany

swatch. Vintage, Victorian; a Persian tapestry

with faux fur cuffs. The hens are only remotely

aware, or temporarily so, of a similar-hued fox,

a trotting memory, far-off, head down, its white

tussock tail skirting a timber-trussed coop and

straw-bed clutch. Over decades, we held readings

in attics. Bulbs then herbs planted in backyard

gardens; sat on light pink velvet chairs, wore

a black-and-white checkered coat, fought for

in consignment shops. Collected Letters, of whom?

purchased at a musty antique store, among

familial yet unaffiliated heirlooms, handiwork

brought from the dead. A wrought iron

chandelier, we painted white for Dickinson’s

168th birthday, wax-drip candles, pastel

confetti—paper ash on a hardwood floor.

Years, mere carriers, fleets or flocks, and

round like clocks, trunk rings, figs we tasted

one summer evening from a neighbor’s tree.

♦

KATIE LEHMAN received an MFA in Creative Writing (poetry) from the University of Notre Dame in 1999, studying under John Matthias and Sonia Gernes. While at Notre Dame, she was the recipient of the 1998 Billy Maich Academy of American Poets Prize. She is the editor of Regrounding a Pilgrimage by John Matthias and John Peck (Dos Madres Press, 2018), and her poems have appeared in Great River Review, Journal of the Center for Mennonite Writing, and Notre Dame Review.