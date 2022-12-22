from New Poems, 1907.

By RAINER MARIA RILKE.

Translated by Martyn Crucefix.

•

The Departure of the Prodigal Son

Now to leave behind all this confusion,

that is ours and yet never belonged to us,

that like the waters of an ancient fountain

reflect us, then, trembling, the image blurs;

from all this, as if entangled in thorns

that over and over catch at us, to turn

aside from it all,

from this and this,

from all these things that you hardly notice

(all so commonplace, merely everyday),

now seeming tender and conciliatory,

as if grown closer, as at some beginning,

and to see, in truth, it was not personal,

that everyone experiences suffering,

even childhood filled with it to the brim.

And still to turn, hand from hand, to go

as if freshly tearing something just healed,

to depart: to where? Into the unknown,

to some strange, far off, temperate land

that beyond all action will simply stand

as indifferent backdrop: a wall, a garden;

to leave: why? from impulse, from nature,

from dark anticipation, impatience,

incomprehension, even out of ignorance?

To take all this upon yourself and it may be

in vain, letting slip what you have, to die,

perhaps, all alone, still not knowing why:

Is this really the way to a new life?

DER AUSZUG DES VERLORENEN SOHNES

Nun fortzugehn von alle dem Verworrnen,

das unser ist und uns doch nicht gehört,

das, wie das Wasser in den alten Bornen,

uns zitternd spiegelt und das Bild zerstört;

von allem diesen, das sich wie mit Dornen

noch einmal an uns anhängt–fortzugehn

und Das und Den,

die man schon nicht mehr sah

(so täglich waren sie und so gewöhnlich),

auf einmal anzuschauen: sanft, versöhnlich

und wie an einem Anfang und von nah

und ahnend einzusehn, wie unpersönlich,

wie über alle hin das Leid geschah,

von dem die Kindheit voll war bis zum Rand–:

Und dann doch fortzugehen, Hand aus Hand,

als ob man ein Geheiltes neu zerrisse,

und fortzugehn: wohin? Ins Ungewisse,

weit in ein unverwandtes warmes Land,

das hinter allem Handeln wie Kulisse

gleichgültig sein wird: Garten oder Wand;

und fortzugehn: warum? Aus Drang, aus Artung,

aus Ungeduld, aus dunkler Erwartung,

aus Unverständlichkeit und Unverstand:

Dies alles auf sich nehmen und vergebens

vielleicht Gehaltnes fallen lassen, um

allein zu sterben, wissend nicht warum–

Ist das der Eingang eines neuen Lebens?

Pieta

So, Jesus, I look upon your feet again,

which before were the feet of a young man,

when I nervously stripped and bathed them;

how they became entangled in my hair

and were like two white deer in a briar.

So I look on your never-beloved limbs,

on this night of love, for the first time.

We never, before now, lay together

and now it is only to gaze and admire.

But see, your hands are torn, beloved,

though not from any love-bite of mine.

Your heart lies open, any may be admitted:

it should have been my way in alone.

Now you are weary and your tired mouth

has no desire for my mouth with its cry:

O Jesus, my Jesus, when was our hour?

Both brought to ruin in this wondrous way.

PIETÀ

So seh ich, Jesus, deine Füße wieder,

O die damals eines Jünglings Füße waren,

da ich sie bang entkleidete und wusch;

wie standen sie verwirrt in meinen Haaren

und wie ein weißes Wild im Dornenbusch.

So seh ich deine niegeliebten Glieder

zum erstenmal in dieser Liebesnacht.

Wir legten uns noch nie zusammen nieder,

und nun wird nur bewundert und gewacht.

Doch, siehe, deine Hände sind zerrissen–:

Geliebter, nicht von mir, von meinen Bissen.

Dein Herz steht offen, und man kann hinein:

das hätte dürfen nur mein Eingang sein.

Nun bist du müde, und dein müder Mund

hat keine Lust zu meinem wehen Munde–.

O Jesus, Jesus, wann war unsre Stunde?

Wie gehn wir beide wunderlich zugrund.

God in the Middle Ages

And within themselves, they kept him safe,

and wanted him to be, to determine,

and they hung him eventually with weights

(intending to prevent his ascension),

with the burden of their vast cathedrals.

So encumbered, all they asked of him

was to revolve above boundless creation

like a clock and to give signs and signals

to help with their concerns, with the day’s work.

But suddenly, roused into life, he burst

upon the people of the dismayed city

who, terrified by his voice, set him free,

leaving the clockwork to become disengaged,

and they fled from what they read in his face.

GOTT IM MITTELALTER

Und sie hatten ihn in sich erspart,

und sie wollten, daß er sei und richte,

und sie hängten schließlich wie Gewichte

(zu verhindern seine Himmelfahrt)

an ihn ihrer großen Kathedralen

Last und Masse. Und er sollte nur

über seine grenzenlosen Zahlen

zeigend kreisen und wie eine Uhr

Zeichen geben ihrem Tun und Tagwerk.

Aber plötzlich kam er ganz in Gang,

und die Leute der entsetzten Stadt

ließen ihn, vor seiner Stimme bang,

weitergehn mit ausgehängtem Schlagwerk

und entflohn vor seinem Zifferblatt.

The Gazelle

Gazella Dorcas

Enchanted one: how could the harmony

of two chosen words ever match the rhyme

that comes and goes within you? The way

branch and lyre start from your brow like a sign

and every part of you is like a lover’s song,

the words falling tenderly as the rose

lets drop petals on one who does not read on,

but, shutting his eyes, lets the book close

to gaze at you: as if each shapely leg

were a shotgun, loaded with leap after leap,

undischarged, while your head tilts on your neck,

listening, alert: a girl who has ventured deep

into a wood, startled by sounds as she bathes,

the glint of forest pool on her upturned face.

DIE GAZELLE

Antelope Dorcas

Verzauberte: wie kann der Einklang zweier

erwählter Worte je den Reim erreichen,

der in dir kommt und geht, wie auf ein Zeichen.

Aus deiner Stirne steigen Laub und Leier,

und alles Deine geht schon im Vergleich

durch Liebeslieder, deren Worte, weich

wie Rosenblätter, dem, der nicht mehr liest,

sich auf die Augen legen, die er schließt,

um dich zu sehen: hingetragen, als

wäre mit Sprüngen jeder Lauf geladen

und schösse nur nicht ab, solang der Hals

das Haupt ins Horchen hält: wie wenn beim Baden

im Wald die Badende sich unterbricht,

den Waldsee im gewendeten Gesicht.

Saint Sebastian

Like a figure reclining, he stands there,

held entirely by his absolute faith.

With the far-off look of a nursing mother

and yet wrapped in himself like a wreath.

And the arrows fly: now and now again,

so many, as if sprouting from his thighs,

iron heads quivering to their free ends.

Even so, unscathed, he darkly smiles.

Only once does any grief begin to show:

his eyes widen under this suffering,

till they repudiate this pitiful thing

and as if scornfully they let them go,

those who would destroy a beautiful thing.

SANKT SEBASTIAN

Wie ein Liegender so steht er; ganz

hingehalten von dem großen Willen.

Weit entrückt wie Mütter, wenn sie stillen,

und in sich gebunden wie ein Kranz.

Und die Pfeile kommen: jetzt und jetzt

und als sprängen sie aus seinen Lenden,

eisern bebend mit den freien Enden.

Doch er lächelt dunkel, unverletzt.

Einmal nur wird eine Trauer groß,

und die Augen liegen schmerzlich bloß,

bis sie etwas leugnen, wie Geringes,

und als ließen sie verächtlich los

die Vernichter eines schönen Dinges.

♦

MARTYN CRUCEFIX – Martyn Crucefix is the author of Cargo of Limbs (Hercules Editions, 2019) and The Lovely Disciplines (Seren, 2017). These Numbered Days, translations of the poems of Peter Huchel (Shearsman, 2019) won the Schlegel-Tieck Translation Prize, 2020. Martyn has also translated Rilke’s Duino Elegies – shortlisted, 2007 Popescu Prize for European Poetry Translation – and Sonnets to Orpheus, both published by Enitharmon Books, who have also published Daodejing – a new version in English (Enitharmon, 2016). A major Rilke Selected is forthcoming from Pushkin Press in 2023. Likewise, his Between a Drowning Man will be published by Salt in 2023, and a translation of essays by Lutz Seiler, Sundays I Thought of God, is due from And Other Stories also in 2023. He is a Royal Literary Fund Fellow at The British Library and blogs here.