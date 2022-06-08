Five poems from Fire.

By JAIME ROBLES.

1.

Gray black and burnt brown.

A feverish dissolution or reclamation of the body

The memory of rain drifts through openings, slides into the earth.

Breath, escaping, wings cloudward.

What if we were to open our mouths

And thin strands of color spilled out,

Rain’s coda

.

2.

To spin the gray of sky

On the edge of ash

Into words

I reach for threads

To pull and separate –

In the room there are lamps

On every table

The shades forming umbrellas

On the inside

Is light and warmth

July’s day sky

And words spilling

Out like children’s

Bright new teeth

.

3.

My palms offer an opening

Dawn

Dissolves the dark

Night sky

Sews red into indigo

Exhales gold

Into day’s cerulean blue

Wind splits the trees into

Hundreds of wavelets

.

4.

Listen. There is attachment here

In the dark purple, near black, of the scabiosa

Pincushioning across the white and green

Of ivy. In the voluptuous muteness

Of leaves and climbing growth. Heart-shaped

Leaves of cream streaked at the edge in green

In the whorl of ear notes fall and fade

Vibrations relayed along fronds

A spoked wheel revolving along unused paths.

Aloud but unheard in the summer

Heat. The cellular strength of near black

An assertion of red, smoke of indigo

.

5.

Rain begins to fall

And she is

Winter safe

Words cluster around each sensation

Action wafts time into air

Disappearing day

♦

JAIME ROBLES is a writer and visual artist. She has produced many artist books, including Loup d’Oulipo, Letters from Overseas, and Aube/Afternoon. Her collections Anime Animus Anima and Hoard were published by Shearsman Books. Most recently, she edited and designed Cobalt Blue, a selection of writing by the abstract expressionist Sam Francis.