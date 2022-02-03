A SEQUENCE OF POEMS

With an Audio Track. East Cliff, West Bay by David Inshaw 2004. Oil on Canvas. © David Inshaw, 2004. Used with permission.



By PETER ROBINSON.

‘I have tried to be aware of the way

things relate to each other.’

—David Inshaw

1. GOING WEST

THE swifts dart up ahead

as if to guide our car.

Black crows are taking flight

above the summer grasses.

Now like a Van Gogh omen

or some trigger warning,

they flap across cow parsley

to shadow out our day.

•

Then to this shoreline’s interrupted

breakers broken on the rocks

we’ve been detoured, sent as chance

would have it near Lyme Regis.

And this is how you are alive

to shadows of a family’s grief

coming and going, while we drive,

like the radio interference.

2. THE ROADMAP

‘UNLOCK!’ as the Speaker cries

when the vote is won or lost.

But then we do, in fits and starts,

secluded to survive –

and we must bear on through now

from roadmaps out of nowhere

as past the upward warning signs,

headed for rising curves, you drive.

•

The contours close at Abbotsbury.

Beyond blind summits we veer

over the crest to find coast, clear,

dropping in on some near future –

but which one, you might ask me,

rolling through the cloudscapes

for Chesil Beach, its Swannery?

We’re too close to be sure.

3. ABOVE AND BEYOND

THEN the distancing pays back in kind

whether it be with a low horizon,

piled clouds traversing big skies

or that optical illusion –

the water seeming vertical

with bands of brown and green

up to its sea-and-skyline.

•

High clouds at random altitudes

moving in diverse directions,

they’re driven on as if competing

always to be somewhere else.

•

We’re braking as their shadows track us

north-north-west beyond the rows

of isolated bungalows.

Their Union Jacks and St George Crosses

underline the spaces opened

up before us, and the losses

coming to that end.

4. WHAT FILLS THE EYE

THINGS picked out from vast expanses –

I’m better off down at sea level

amongst spots, flecks, and spills of colour,

the white specks flocking in a tide-pool

or people on a strewn-out beach

observing social distances.

What fills the eye’s beyond me.

•

With flies and wasp-like insects feeding,

cut adrift, one mussel-farm post

has washed up on that shore.

Some of its emptied shells, dislodged,

lie picked clean, ex-feasts-of-life

for the swooping seagulls.

•

Then even as life runs from the surf

two kids in costumes on this shingle

take their tangled shadows with them.

The far dune-grasses bend away

at gusted breeze from farther south.

What fills the eye’s beyond me.

5. INNER EMIGRÉ

IF you leave the country in your mind,

its self-complaisance and illusions,

if you attempt to leave behind

the echoes of mis-speaking tones,

you’ll leave the country in your mind

with convocations of more seagulls

gathered on dock walls to find

you’ve left the country in your mind.

•

And after having spent a lifetime

waking from its waking dream,

once again, you’re cresting blind

summits beyond a false plain.

Transfixed by hidden curves you find

it true, but not as once imagined,

for now chalk cliffs and bays compose

encroached, eroding limits to the view.

•

Elsewhere, going to extremes

climate brings its droughts and rains,

wrecking floods, bombed forest fires,

not only to Europe and her pains …

We hear talk of green revolutions,

how industry will make repairs

wasting our time and times to come

now as they waste theirs.

6. GONE ROUND THE CORNER

BLIND Summits, exclamation mark!

Then Danger, Unfenced Cliffs!

On the road sign: Sudden Gunfire!

Ground’s crumbling beneath our feet …

A hedgerow onto nothing, nowhere,

the curving arrows in white lines,

they’re painted by a drunkard or

your too nervous passenger.

•

Then as the camber of the tarmac

turns upward and, already there,

on curving route or sloping road,

steep climbs, the long descents

you disappear around a corner,

death, it’s just one more blind summit,

and every turn as near as damn it

bends before us, seen no more.

7. ODE TO JOY

SEEING now what’s owed to joy

when even in defeat, look here,

two hedge-hopping fighters

roar down valleys to the sky.

Clouded uplands, here and now,

our journeys lead too into sky

even if anger and an angel

will be driving at my side.

8. WEST BAY VARIATIONS

OUT on West Bay’s pier at twilight

one of its memorial benches

has wilting flowers on display.

Below the sheered-off downland

forming crusted, flaked East Cliff,

there a natural beach gives way

to concealed sea defences –

the ballast-rock emerging

from a tumulus of sand.

•

Drowned leaves glaze the standing water

and puddles in a pitted car park

film dark-mottled clouds above them

whatever else there is to say –

as if to make me think again

about the only problem

raised by jump-cut conversations,

and other things that fill a day.

•

You read stray writing on the wall

half-covered by a framed-up painting,

over-lit and hung too high.

Cormorants fish the quiet harbour.

Pigeons, seagulls, a carrion crow,

and other things fill up our day –

sea cabbage left un-foraged

coming back in twilight

along the West Cliff’s pathway.

•

Now its pier’s red warning light

leads your eye right out to sea

in deeper darkness as our day

wears out without a sunset.

It’s where this morning in stiff breeze

gig boats were rowed against the swell,

but now there’s almost no horizon

and as little point of vantage.

•

Yet still our jump-cut conversations

past the once warm, pink-cool house,

bring at least two things together

as leaving out the accidentals

(mast-work, golfers, or what-have-you)

clarifies scenery, adjusts relations

of one thing and another.

•

Despite the over-lit, hung too high,

still art’s definitive resolutions,

as you implied, are only found

when coming to that bitter end

out beyond West Bay’s dark tide …

as now a smattering of raindrops

shatters in its bubbled ringlets

cloud-filled mirrors for the twilit sky.

9. THE ISLE OF PURBECK

STONE hoists, the cliffs at Portland Bill

on his Isle of Stones, my dreams

are of a further back-turned couple

seated on abandoned blocks.

Look, both are staring out to sea.

Beyond them, a yacht in high swell

beats its course oblique to the wind

with one strained jib for sail.

•

Now on the stones at Ringstead

their dog won’t learn to swim,

and a child cries for his mother

splashing in the waves before him.

What age reserves to a survivor,

no crisis wasted, self-derivative

as you like, is still to strive for,

undefeated, an only way to live.

•

Yes, and still one early morning,

we find beyond the stones here

oil-smooth, glass-like water

at Lulworth Cove’s so clear

you can stare into its shallows,

see green minnows swimming

in the stillness, peace at least,

if only every now and then.

10. AFTER BECKETT

AND if you’re ever in East Dorset

don’t miss emptied Tyneham

(twinned with Oradour-sur-Glane

though only in memoriam).

If you have the time for it

eternity is there.

But only if you have the time.

♦

Peter Robinson’s tribute to the painter, Bonjour Mr Inshaw, was published by Two Rivers Press in 2020. This year the same firm will produce in a second edition his 2010 collaboration with the artist Sally Castle, English Nettles and Other Poems. Other recent publications include The Personal Art: Essays, Reviews & Memoirs (2021) from Shearsman Books, who simultaneously published Peter Robinson: A Portrait of his Work, a collection of essays edited by Tom Phillips. An archive of his work in The Fortnightly Review is indexed here.