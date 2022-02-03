-
-
-
About KU’s Trollope Prize.
1. Two poems, with an audio track, from Heart Monologues by Jasmina Bolfek-Radovani
2. Blavatsky in violet: poetry by Alan Morrison
3. Everything that is the case: A review of John Matthias’s Some of Her Things by Peter Robinson
4. Khlystovki by Marina Tsvetaeva, newly translated by Inessa B. Fishbeyn and C. D. C. Reeve
5. A king and not a king, a poem by W. D. Jackson
6. Violet, an essay by John Wilkinson
7. Dear Najwan, poetry by Manash Firaq Bhattacharjee
8. Six poems, by Sophia Parnok, translated from Russian
9. An except from ‘Eminönü’, the opening chapter of Ein Winter in Istanbul, by Angelika Overath
10. Keats, Beyond the Pleasure Principle, by Nigel Wheale
…and much more, below in this column.
Audio archive: Hayden Carruth reads Contra Mortem and Journey to a Known Place | Anthony Howell reads three new poems | James Laughlin reads Easter in Pittsburgh and five more | Peter Robinson reads Manifestos for a lost cause and Dreamt Affections| Daragh Breen’s Aural Triptych | Two poems, with an audio track, from Heart Monologues, by Jasmina Bolfek-Radovani
More below. Scroll down.
New to The Fortnightly Review? Our online series is more than ten years old! Unless you’re reading this in the state pen, you may never catch up, but YOU CAN START HERE: Pop songs: The meaning of the earworm, by Alan Wall | Georges Braque: A poetry of things, an essay by Anthony Howell | Birds & bones on PBS: The nature of Nova, by James Gallant | Etymologizing, an essay by Alan Wall | Poems from a country within a country. A Conversation: José-Flore Tappy and John Taylor | A smile that melts. A review of Earwig by Simon Collings | Tom Lowenstein: Poems from Existence Phenomena | In defence of les femmes françaises, by Christopher Landrum | Thread, a poem by Mikki Aronoff | Poems from The Lesser Histories by Jan Zábrana | Travelling with the I Ching. Poetry by Lucy Hamilton | Alex Wong: A Spell to Lure Apollo, after Conradus Celtis | Bagatelles: prose poems by Enomoto Saclaco | Two for Keats on his birthday: The case of John Keats in Shanklin by G. Kim Blank…and Keats: Letters, Home by Anthony Costello | Proust in five pages by John Matthias | Poetry Notes for October 2021 by Peter Riley | More, from ‘The Messenger House’ by Janet Sutherland | Again, as if the wind bore you away…by Eduardo Moga | Six prose poems by Meg Pokrass | Reopening the National Theatre of Kosovo by Gertrude Gibbons | Literary Politics in America, 50 years after The End of Intelligent Writing by Richard Kostelanetz | Arabia Felix. Mandatory happiness in Dubai. Reportage by Jonathan Gorvett | Torpedo Fair, an eclogue by Anthony Howell | A Book of Bessie and Sallyann—and the dragons of West Grinstead by Paul Holman | Old-Time Recipe and three more new poems by Sandra Kolankiewicz | Cambridge Market Place Calls to Action and two more poems by Andy Thompson | Najwan Darwish’s poetry of the undefeated, a review by Manash Firaq Bhattacharjee | Corporation Street and two more poems by Julia Deakin | Adorno on Modern Music, a coda to the series of essays by Tronn Overend | On poetry and the environmental crisis, a correspondence by Rae Armantrout and Simon Collings | Enchantment by Alan Macfarlane | Three Literary Poems by Nathaniel Tarn | The Roth-Bailey Contretemps explained by William O’Rourke | From the Brooklyn-Queens Border, 22 April-17 May 2020, a report by Richard Kostelanetz | Matthias’ Laments by Igor Webb | Secret agent, a review of Philippe Sollers, by David Andrew Platzer | Yellow: ‘The light of ordinary day’ and other poems and short narratives by Dan Coyle | The Right Side of the Diamond: Fiction by Peter Knobler | Ice cream spoon in the office and other prose poems by Fawzia Kane
From ‘Ricochet’: poems by Lila Matsumoto | From council houses and orphanages: Poetry Notes by Peter Riley | Prose poems by John Matthias: Some of Her Things | Class and education: Hierarchies, by Alan Macfarlane |Chimney Sweepers and three more poems by J. Mark Smith | Rereading O. Henry — for medicinal purposes, by Christopher Landrum |Film Comment: Holy Cow—Simon Collings on Kelly Reichardt’s beef | Edmond Jabès meets Max Jacob: A curated event by Raphael Rubinstein | The Right Side of the Diamond: Fiction by Peter Knobler | Return to Tonality: Part 6 of Tronn Overend’s essay on Adorno and Music | From ‘Ricochet’: poems by Lila Matsumoto | George Mackay Brown by Nigel Wheale |Hierarchies by Alan Macfarlane | The Iron Pier by John Matthias | Curriculum Violette: A resumé of Resistance reviewed by Ian Seed | Anthony Howell’s eased lockdown in Purgatory | ‘Something’ and more: Poems by Mélisande Fitzsimons | Chaos is come again: A comment on Shakespeare by Alan Wall | What Clings: A small collection of prose poems by Mikki Aronoff | Igor Webb: On Longinus and bread | Two Old Judges Stuck All Night in the Lift by John Matthias | Homage to Lorand Gaspar by Peter Riley |High Street report: Three tales of commerce by Ian Seed | ‘Just’ and two more prose poems by Giles Goodland | Honey, a memoir by Nigel Wheale | The Spring 2021 short shelf: reviews by Peter Riley | Garden Eclogue 10 by John Kinsella | Episode 38 of ‘Living Dead’ and two more prose poems by Simon Collings | |David Rosenberg on Desnos and Warsh | The ‘Fortnightly’—a retrospect in 1901 of our first 35 years by BW Matz | Poetry Notes: Peter Riley reviews Michelene Wandor | Nigel Wheale: ‘An Edge of the World’ with ‘Naranja Amarga’ | Adorno on music: Schoenberg, by Tronn Overend | Looking at pictures on walls with John Welch Peter Taylor in triple vision by John Matthias | Representation in millimetres by Alan Wall :: For much more, please consult our partial archive, below on this page.
Contact The Fortnightly.
Books received: Un-updated list.
-
LONDON
Readings in The Room: 33 Holcombe Road, Tottenham Hale, London N17 9AS – £5 entry plus donation for refreshments. All enquiries: 0208 801 8577
Poetry London: Current listings here.
Shearsman readings: 7:30pm at Swedenborg Hall, 20/21 Bloomsbury Way, London WC1. Further details here.
NEW YORK
Time Out’s New York listings here.
2011: Golden-beak in eight parts. By George Basset (H. R. Haxton).
2012: The Invention of the Modern World in 18 parts. By Alan Macfarlane.
2013: Helen in three long parts. By Oswald Valentine Sickert.
2016: The Survival Manual by Alan Macfarlane. In eight parts.
2018: After the Snowbird, Comes the Whale, by Tom Lowenstein.
-
-
-
In the New Series
- The Current Principal Articles.
- A note on the Fortnightly’s ‘periodicity’.
- Cookie Policy
- Copyright, print archive & contact information.
- Editorial statement and submission guidelines.
- For subscribers: Odd Volumes from The Fortnightly Review.
- Mrs Courtney’s history of The Fortnightly Review.
- Newsletter
- Submission guidelines.
- Support for the World Oral Literature Project.
- The Fortnightly Review’s email list.
- The Function of Criticism at the Present Time.
- The Initial Prospectus of The Fortnightly Review.
- The Trollope Prize.
- The Editors and Contributors.
- An Explanation of the New Series.
- Subscriptions & Commerce.
-
By Roger Berkowitz, Juliet du Boulay, Denis Boyles, Stan Carey, H.R. Haxton, Allen M. Hornblum, Alan Macfarlane, Anthony O’Hear, Andrew Sinclair, Harry Stein, Eugène-Melchior de Vogüé, and many others. Free access.
· James Thomson [B.V.]
Occ. Notes…
A dilemma for educators:
Philosophy and the public impact.
.
Michelene Wandor on Derek Walcott and the T.S. Eliot Prize.
.
Nick Lowe: the true-blue Basher shows up for a friend.
-
Anthony Howell: The new libertine in exile.
.
Kate Hoyland: Inventing Asia, with Joseph Conrad and a Bible for tourists.
.
Who is Bruce Springsteen? by Peter Knobler.
.
Martin Sorrell on John Ashbery’s illumination of Arthur Rimbaud.
.
The beauty of Quantitative Easing.
.
Prohibition’s ‘original Progressives’.
.
European populism?
-
-
Departments
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Modern Artiques.
By ROBERT McALMON.
CIVILIZATION, NEVER MORE than a system for handling group needs has now given up all pretense of an autocratic organization, or any organization, and is an economically accumulated society in which various sophistications of ideas combat for supremacy.
Art, the source of which was impulses akin to the religious, and which intellectualized refined into a search for life justification other than self- and specie-preserving ones, has degenerated into a profession, into which all artists enlist to compete, or remain unknown.
More information and less knowledge about art and its impulses and elements are abroad today than less industrialized areas could permit.
Here, too, the warfare between sophistications of ideas is waged. More information and less knowledge about art and its impulses and elements are abroad today than less industrialized areas could permit. Art, particularly literature, has developed professionally two ways: one the way of popular appeal, which we are not concerned; the other the way of schools, the product of which member’s depend largely upon were erudition and information for appreciation, and which possesses little significance to sensitive and informed beings who do not possess specified information. As with Jules LaForgue in France, whose literature has keen irony and beauty, but whose force is decreased for all readers who have not read the literature of writers whom he satirizes – such as Flaubert. There can be only acceptance of any style, however mannered, provided the insight and other content of the matter is sufficient to justify its existence. No literature, however, dependent upon information that is literary alone, rather than of deified parodism, and its basic element is cleverness about ideas, rather than poignant feeling, or penetrating perception.
Such writing as Cabell displays in “Jurgen” has nothing to do with literature. This collection of literary grandiloquencies, rejuvenated philosophies, and derived stylisms, mixed with cosmic thinking such as men who step seldom from their libraries always indulge in, is second hand literary furniture, upholstered. Cabell’s progress as a writer is indicative of the information provincialism which so dulls the sensitivities, while informing the mind, of the average “cultured” American. It is regrettable that in America, a county of young energies and unused resource such work should be foisted upon a public soul-burdened with unassimulated knowledge.
T.S.Eliot, who before he was twenty one, had written as fine poetry as this generation has produced, is a victim of the culture via ideas regime, more insistently the autocrat of the English mind than it is of the American. A being of acute and sensitive abilities as an observer, he was at one time sufficiently active cerebrally, and artist enough, to understand within himself the impulses of art, and to discern its quality. Having however written some fine poetry, and having gained acclaim as a critic because of this, and his evident erudition, he got stagefright, and whether it be because he fears not to equal his youthful poetry in quality, has produced no poetry for several years, and has fallen to writing catalogues of literary ratings, and academic essays on “Second Rate Minds” – itself a third rate pastime.
In a frantic effort not to be caught misinformed by the English, he spends his days and nights reading, failing to realize that information is so abundant, so personally perceived and prejudiced, that the process of selection is more difficult and confusing to an impressionable being, and at the same time permits less personal conviction, than the location of judgments through one’s own psychologic processes. Eliot, who once studied philosophy with Bergson, should discern that in literature as in philosophy, fashion places ephemeral judgments upon all things; and that in a world where all information is old, all discovery old or predicted, the one quality that gives any art a reason for being is the exhuberance and impact behind it, of a personality discovering reality for itself, reaffirming, with the force of experience giving added conviction, if it has known, or stating with the joy of invention, if it has not known, each discovery.
T.S.Eliot will not be a critic in any worthy sense, as was Taine, or Ruskin, or even Remy de Gourmont, for he continually relates literature to literature, and largely overlooks the relation of literature to reality – age, age-qualities, and environment. He remains too long within his library, dependent overmuch upon other men’s philosophies of art, which no artist needs more than to recognize in passing; His array in all art discussion is that of erudition, which is, after all, easily penetrable. Still Eliot was — and if acclaim has not ruined him is — as incisive a perceiver and less a literary “clever man” than the LaForgue whose influence he wrote his best poetry under, which had quite as clutching a quality as any of LaForgue’s. (In France, La Forgue’s forte, ideas and brilliant satires upon ideas and literary manners have the background of the country whose only evident reality has been idea and manners for the last few generations. There a tired spirited, weary-bodied culture has accepted the futility of existence with whimsical cynicism. Eliot, an American, is less a genuine being dealing with these materials.)
La Forgue, who died at twenty seven, remains a big figure in the literary world – somewhat for what he might have done; Eliot at an age a few years in advance of twenty seven? — Has he died a literary death? or is he slowly comitting a literary suicide smothering fine sensitivities by being a professional litterateur?
♦
Robert McAlmon and William Carlos Williams co-founded Contact, a little magazine published under an address at the GPO, New York City. The magazine ran for only a handful of issues before folding in 1923. Williams attempted a relaunch in 1932, with Nathaniel West as a co-editor. The essay presented here appeared in the December 1920 issue and has been manually transcribed by The Fortnightly Review. The original contained a substantial number of typographical, grammatical and other errors; these have been maintained here, except where a correction has been necessary as an aide to readers. In his 1930 survey of “Small Magazines,” Pound observed that McAlmon was “the one very important American writer whom no American publisher will touch with a ten-foot pole.” As the founder of Contact Publishing Co., he was also a perceptive first publisher of many Modernist writers. A lengthy editor’s note (p. 406ff) by Robin Schulze in Becoming Marianne Moore (2002) contains a lively comment on Moore and her involvement with both Williams and McAlmon, but his own account (later augmented by Kay Boyle) is in Being Geniuses Together. Biographical notes are online, with a small collection of McAlmon’s poetry, at “Robert McAlmon: A Lost Voice of the Lost Generation,” by Chase Dimock, and on Peter Crisp’s blogsite, as “Paris Memoirs: Robert McAlmon.” Cabell’s Jurgen was the target of a censorious mob led by the infamous New York Society for the Suppression of Vice.
.
Related
Publication: Thursday, 3 February 2022, at 18:00.
Options: Archive for Robert McAlmon. Bookmark the permalink. Follow comments here with the RSS feed. Post a comment or leave a trackback.