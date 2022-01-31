A sequence of poems

Libya, 4000 BC

By RICHARD BERENGARTEN.

For John Matthias

*

nous célébrons

les rites

qui

consolident

la lumière

—Mohammed Bennis

.

Mother Africa

Mother Africa –

her hands are on her belly

and her stone belly is full.

She is ready to deliver –

pregnant stone.

Here, the stuff of stars,

their issue, their tissue.

Out of Mother Africa

came the first humans,

emerged these hands.

.

Dust

In dust swirling on wind

we bound our faces, allowing

narrow openings for eyes.

Across our retinas, filmy

outlines of rings and worms

floated like amoebae. Trudging,

stooped, half-blinded, along

dune-ridges, we blinked.

Sands bound us, thralled us.

Shadeless. Shieldless.

.

First Song of the Desert

– Stone, my body,

stone, my belly,

and these hands that rest

on my belly, stone

and mine alone.

– Let wind howl

and sun crack what nights

have withered, weathered,

congealed, concealed,

gleaned to bone, blown.

.

What the sun said at dawn

– White fire, yellow fire,

blue fire, all these I am,

without fail, tail or end.

So said the sun, horizoned

by mountains. And I believed.

Cross-legged, on a canvas stool,

I sat. My palms pooled

together, fingers not quite

touching. To beseech.

Praise. Bless. Be blessed.

.

On a white dune

On a white dune I sat

under still noon. Stillness

entered me. I shaded eyes

with hands, breathed slow,

elbows defending ribs,

spine prickling. One by one,

seven fevers assaulted me

then dissolved, lifting

their gauzes. The sun

drowned. I sat. Still.

.

First fever

Demon hands clutch me,

tug clothes, stroke skin,

tweak my nose between

hooked thumb and forefinger.

Nails lacerate back and arms.

I daren’t sleep. They shove

cloth-covered fists against

nostrils and mouth, let go

instants before I suffocate.

No touch leaves scars or weals.

.

Second Fever

Soft matter in this domed skull,

Damned? Imps wag tails,

snarl, grip with dragon fangs.

Where are claws strong enough

to mask your digging eyes?

How to shift you? Wait

until you melt? Smoke slithers

across rents you thrust

between sky and earth, wide

through my head, this tent.

.

Third fever

Desert night opens

zones where shadows breed

shadows inside shadows.

– Your best armour,

your nakedness.

– Let no thirst

distract you. Hold.

– Don’t fight or bite.

– Recognise the shadows

yourself, in yourself.

.

Fourth Fever

Under stars, I sleep,

despite full moon. I dream

a river-fish waylays me

and stems of flowering rose

dangle from its loon-mouth,

thorns hooking pink flesh.

With finger-joints locked,

I hammer fists on sand

and wake unsure

if I or the wind screamed.

.

Fifth fever

– Can you go down caves,

breathless, frozen, heart-

pulse suspended, then climb

back, report what you’ve heard

and seen? Can you lull Death

to believe you’re qualified

for his dull, icy shoulder-tap

that claims you as his own – yet

trick a way, back here, to daylight,

inconspicuous, anonymous?

.

Sixth Fever

– Traveller, what hidden name,

amulet, posture, hand-sign

may let you pass unnoticed

as dead, to fool our one-way

gate’s guards and protectors?

– And what, if any drug, may

be prescribed and administered,

to lull those all-awake ones

to drop their keys, this side,

into your living hands?

.

Seventh fever

– What you heard was neither

demons cracking knuckles, nor

drums rolling, hooves pounding,

wings beating, but under frosted

starlight, rocks contracting,

shattering, sand-grains splitting

like living cells, hissing gravel

slithering, guided by wind’s fingers.

– Do you believe that? – Oh yes.

But it’s not the whole story.

.

Passing the guardians

This odourless expanse of blue

terrifies. Lying in your hair, sleep

uncoils the snake, in whom night

leashes its energies. I overstretch

my skin beneath the mask I wear.

Now stars pierce black, seething

alive with movement. How

to learn to move through this

desert terror like a gate, find

ways past its guardian serpents?

.

Let pass

– Let night voices pass,

assures my guide, soothing

my quaking arms, unclenching

my fists. Grit grains trickle

between my hollowed palms.

– I’m here by your side

even though all you sense

is wind hallooing and howling.

I rinse face and hands

with a little saved water.

.

Listening

– When the desert takes over,

its shadows appear no more

or less than as shadows

of nothing. The terror that

attacks isn’t madness but

mark of its prelude. Those

spiders, scarabs, scorpions,

that seem aides and allies

of madness contend with struggles

no more modest than yours.

.

Three women

Day collapses. On a slope

against wind, we pitch camp

under stars. A black stone

my pillow on this hill of sand.

In the dream, three women

unwind black headscarves. I see

six dark eyes. As they stoop,

hands on my head, their long

hair tumbles around me

mingling, re-veiling their faces.

.

Struggles

Out of my struggle with myself

comes nothing. Out of my struggle

with the desert, poetry. But

I can’t grasp or hold it.

It eludes me, keeps moving.

If nature is living things, desert

is before and after. Lizard, scorpion

and I all struggle to survive. Desert,

angel of emptiness, my poem

longs for you, aspires to you.

.

Last song of the desert

– No resting here. You’ll ford

the stream on the other side.

that calls you. But first you have

to endure this ocean of land.

– You must follow, be this,

in this. And do so, trusting.

I hear a rushing, and swoon.

When I come to, I remember.

my guide has carved a wand

out of, all things, a bone.

.

Imprint

– Two hands, imprinted

in wet clay, how many

thousand years ago?

– Forty? now, dried

out, call – I once

stood here, alive

as you are. Now

these hands speak

to you. Honour

and remember.

.

The rock’s hands

– My fingers strum wind

not the other way round.

– This wind, my instrument,

this sky, its audience.

– This, my belly, and this,

my word. My hands rest

on my belly. Though winds

howl and nights crack me open,

these hands remain my word –

repeats the desert.

From Manual (2), Cambridge, 2021.

Richard Berengarten’s books include The Blue Butterfly, For the Living, The Manager, Book With No Back Cover, Imagems (2013), Manual (2014), and Notness (2015). ‘Ringing the Changes‘, ‘Poems from Changing‘ and his memoir on Octavio Paz have appeared in the Fortnightly Review. His work has been translated into more than 90 languages; cf. his introduction to the Volta Project. He is a Bye-Fellow at Downing College, a former Fellow of the Royal Literary Fund, and poetry editor of the Jewish Quarterly.