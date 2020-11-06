By JUDITH WILLSON.

The London Cage.

The workmanship’s in the securing of wires,

the exactness of fastenings.

Tiny red spiders will hide in loose joints.

Nothing more distressing to the cage-maker

than a badly wired cage.

A London Cage, well-made:

now that’s a business-like article.

One or two compartments, a small nursery

secluded from the living quarters by a door.

An independent tenement, plain as possible.

A well-ordered system. A cage

pleasing to find in a working man’s home

as a cheerful wife, a clean hearth

and an eight-day clock

and no weak points in the mesh that could be disclosed

by a slant of blue air between rooftops,

early morning, a sudden smell of bread. A boy

running barefoot without a sound,

the neighbour who looks up from stamping turf

over a hole he has dug the size of a barrel

without a sound

and without a sound

shouts news of one army or another.

.

Either an eyepiece or a correcting lens.

How towering cliffs resolve to boulders or a new horizon

transfixes a ship for hours sailing nowhere,

how Arctic air unhooks time from distance (coordinates adrift,

the eye climbing spires and promontories everywhere at once)

and how at 6pm on a Thursday in January

three watermen were riding the ebb tide to Greenland Dock —

sleet, then snow, the river obsidian, devouring itself

and they the only men left alive in a cosmos of whirling flint

that begins to warp now, to slow, until the machinery locks.

Inside the cathedral air of the icefield they hear weights rise and fall,

glass chains run through pulleys. Steel gates drop into place.

Ice shines up at their faces, unblinking.

Hours later they sat in the King of Prussia, staring into a fire

as if they had returned after years from a continent of mirrors,

unable to speak of the silver chronometers scattered on the floe,

the message written backwards to the dead, the ships in the sky.

.

Note: Relics of Sir John Franklin’s last Arctic expedition, 1845-8, National Maritime Museum, Greenwich. Object ID AAA2185: ‘This lens in a brass mount is from a telescope and is either an eyepiece or one of the correcting lenses’.

.

In early photographs, busy streets appear deserted.

And because no one has yet invented shutter speeds

it is a peaceful city

where light falls with the silvery quiet of snow

taking no less than several minutes to land

and shadows lie unperturbed by passers-through.

There are no starlings. No one runs to a dying woman’s house

and it is never windy.

Sometimes a man stands, one foot raised

struck by the devotion of a child

who kneels to polish his boot.

Should two or three people happen to meet at a street corner

they stop to look into each other’s eyes

as if to say, This is all our life

gathered here inside this room, the curtains kept closed

while elsewhere perhaps a theatre is on fire

and streets fly into a thousand pieces

overtaking the minute hand on every white-faced clock

but only now do you see

a woman who turns aside in her own still air

transfixed by clouds the colour of lead

solidifying in a cage of black roofbeams.

.

Goldfinches.

I want to say it’s not the fort’s blind walls,

the derelict lighthouse, not the tight heat

(whose chained dog, whose empty car?)

but this locked gate on the Hill of Thistles

where air turns on its rim

and the path ends at a field of white stones –

the fact of them, mineral memory.

Light rolling over the sea.

For two long June days

at the foot of this cliff, twenty-four men

and one woman, not native to this city,

not native enough, were hanged and burned.

Or perhaps burned alive. Smoke holds no shape

but this was centuries ago

in an age of countable numbers

and each man was written into ceremony.

The woman’s name was not written

and the path ends at a locked gate, white stones.

I want to say I felt air quiver, then swell like a sail

once, in a field, not this field – goldfinches,

twenty perhaps, scattered out of thistles.

Their flicker and dash, their bright dash,

their spark. Their blood-dipped carnival masks.

Their brightness, I want to say,

their small ravenous brightness.

— Monte Cardeto, Ancona

♦

Judith Willson’s first collection, Crossing the Mirror Line, was published by Carcanet Press in 2017. A second collection, Fleet, explores migrations, absences and elusive histories, and is forthcoming from Carcanet in February 2021.