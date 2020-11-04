By BARRY SCHWABSKY.

.

Why I Bite My Fingernails at the Movies.

Crows fly sideways in the wind

tomorrow takes care of itself approaching intimacy

wings flap with difficulty toward the present

a place for everything and all out of place

form characters of a most ancient script

or glide on a confluence of codes

where there is nothing, one sees something

the spot where even earth sprouts feathers

they know that poetry is better than working

the book drenched in shadow

daylight moon flustered by clouds

waxing gibbous looked similar here

keeping me who I am is not the way to my heart so

soft, contiguous, thanks you for not listening

.

Bees Beware!

In lyrics dredged up from an unresolved past

and desultory chat about the even vaguer future

we heard slow sounds of bodies softly touched with paint

prognosis shifting from moderate to severe

they thrive on our abundant sunshine and identical days

the ritual worship of ancestors and forgotten gods

their grammar aspirational, at worst a mystic mistake

an insect buzzing in the privacy of your ear

oh nation of bees, your emergency queen consorts with

none but the most rambunctious of passing ghosts

they soak the moving air and its unspoken holdings

but unlike what others call flash bangs

such calm disasters star almost no one

warnings fail in everything but not in metabolizing life

.

My Other Marilyn Monroe

Stamped papers still in order

again today forgot to die

my eyes a bit blurrier now

and partly belong to the blurry fields

accepting whispers from all over creation

in casual self-radiance eating

a childish dish of caramel custard

declares all beauty now ancient or post-onging

the unfinished reader assigns herself a part in the past

her body an indelible surface exposed

to common air that hides this truth from you

maximum dawn exerts some pressure toward futures

lingering fastidiously on the wire

you can see them anywhere out of this window

.

Me/Anti-Me

My skin is not, has never been my own

it found me naked on the ground

the heart’s chamber a cenotaph

the demonic rhythm of its beating a plausible fiction

muffled clatter of ping pong balls

I keep wondering if I’m meant to pursue

the past ambles by in kitten heels

leans over to wipe the mirror clean

I have no intention of trying to sample

our present life for future reference

optical cloth caressing reflected human skin

brushed east one day, west another

my certificate in the dreaming arts

meantime the scale of sunlight: monumental

.

Down with Origami!

Forced by the circumvention of time

bethought more angels than you could ever handle

then boom!—a glimmer of voices under heavenly rain

advice unbought for love or money

m’lord dug up the bones of your ancient glory

in this sheet the crease resembles a mountain

later melts into a warbling landscape

this life is not the safest hideout

you’re always slipping out of its flaps and folds

but not to have the last word

I insist on my despair, bitch

in fact I don’t deserve the added overtones

curled between the margins of every book I stole as a teenager

and shelved at random in the house of migraine

.

Season Two, Episode Six

Naiads lie, the alien said

a wordless voice from beyond the bedroom

and with death at ease in our midcentury modern

the future continues to burn

those days when rain never stopped blowing sideways

and the book flew into your room

the happiness there was deafening

it told us everyone’s still invited

but not all will come right away or ever

in those simpler days we did what we could

fixed the moon inside a frame

some quiet located 0.2 miles down on your left

cushioned against the dangers of a dream and locked away

in a poem sounded slowly backward word by word

.

Synopsis of the Last Poem

The world stays wicked

not a promise but a threat

the thought of your thought

a story getting longer, action over or not

a shadow flickering on the ceiling

stays stuck in its unhappy boyhood of words

sex is a dragonfly hovering

things move, shadows so long in progress

just do what everyone else does

but stop to feed the companion

your well-seasoned memories

some people will always be children

their bodies not made for the superfluous

the unknown world that disappears with you

♦

Barry Schwabsky is a poet and art critic living in Long Island, New York. His most recent book is a monograph on the painter Gillian Carnegie, recently published by Lund Humphries, London, and a new collection of his poetry will be published in 2021 by Black Square Editions, New York. His “Reader’s Diary” is published weekly at Tourniquet Review. Nigel Wheale reviewed his Heretics of Language for us here.