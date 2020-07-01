As Grass Will Amend (Intend) Its Surfaces.

An Extract.

By PETER LARKIN.

UNDISCARDED TREES’ REDUCED travel is here a counter-respite low-level savanna trills with new corridor room through the dispersals grasses of earth-time filmy loan roofless but coated every veining is blunt-browsed over a skimmer for soils

a green wreath (waist) for unladen bare sediments, all detriment included lining what has already been turned out of itself, from dust to plant-grist, surface gust a dust-bed given one more surface unmowable by the earth itself, awaits extenuation

grassings of an interior desertion micro-stems where structural roots have been withdrawn what is the browsing line to trees is hoof-opportunity for meadows, treads it abrasional dell, a measure of seed-craters

non-violent (unsilent) in woodland nonchalant grass cresting its own escape-vessels a rustling meadow is an unpegged tent a membrane between earth and pain grass worn to the earth’s usury, delayed return, inflated meadow-mix

earth mown for its future fissures but shown a universal unshorn sweeping the encrusted grid fresh-bled fastenings no gash extremity is sure of tapering the tips grass links against terrestrial blanks not yet bearded but desert-dirt coded

foxtail nodding fulvous, stays wagging the field, less brush-down for reluctant terrains couch grass tongues the soil, twitches its stolons, sponges the air with seed how do grasses echo across other grazed masses, their shake summits?

a patchwork greening alone, wind-sown reactors crushes to nearest sheen beneath sky, no other earth between its own visibility jacket low in simulation of sheath-protection however candidly the earth is shorn, it crackles with roots shorted grass circuits are born and again born, then seed-flown

early grass, the same to heal forest hesitation new grass in translation but won’t evade the many bare stages of previous passing remission keen modern grass in pledges of lately earth, one rawness among many now at its post-anonymous trans-intimates

to pull a landscape’s compass out of its mowing gear but with penetrable veering an act of grass unbungs allowing superscrapes carelessly over basal growth out-manoeuvres the clotted hinge clenched grass at the twitch of a parapet, shakily steers horizon strings in tuft with no such soil parallels, uncontained deflection, reaps bold

♦

Peter Larkin contributed to The Ground Aslant: an Anthology of Radical Landscape Poetry (2011). Among his more recent poetry collections are City Trappings (Housing Heath or Wood) (2016) and Introgression Latewood (2017). A symposium on his work was held at Warwick U (UK) in 2018, the proceedings to appear in the Journal of British & Irish Innovative Poetry. A new collection, Trees Before Abstinent Ground was published in late 2019.