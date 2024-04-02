Nine fragments for Juan Carlos Ceci.

By Franca Mancinelli.



Translated from the Italian by John Taylor.

the rain—dense fabric

in which we are generated

from a warm color

and a cold color.

la pioggia—tessuto fitto

dove siamo generati

da un colore caldo

e un colore freddo.

◊

water bears fruit

on the picked stems

in the vase by not dying

there’s blooming all the way to the bulb.

l’acqua dà frutto

agli steli raccolti

nel vaso a non morire

si sboccia fino al bulbo.

◊

no longer with a corolla, the rose

of dawn sleeps—returning

with food in her beak

and receding into the unpainted

is the mother, a pigment that yields

blue to the water.

non ha più corolla, dorme

rosa d’aurora—torna

con il cibo nel becco

si allontana nel non dipinto

la madre, pigmento che cede

l’azzurro all’acqua.

here are the eyes—light-blue in you

they complete my portrait: a sowing

of the sky—mirror

facing each other we talk

like two opposite shores.

ecco gli occhi—celesti in te compiono

il mio ritratto: una semina

del cielo—specchio

a fronte ci parliamo

come due rive opposte.

◊

you appear in my face

a rosier complexion

and my own years

a twilight dapples you

as when the blue

is the next day.

appari nel mio viso

carnagione più rosea

e gli stessi miei anni

una luce di tramonto ti screzia

come quando l’azzurro

è il giorno dopo.

◊

comes to the surface

a clump of oxygen

to be colored with sky: seize it

and put it in the vase of life.

viene alla superficie

un mazzo di ossigeno

a colorarsi di cielo: coglilo

e mettilo nel vaso della vita.

I no longer have a body, you appear

dawn traveller

in the mossy steamy

room, I push you

aside like a curtain

touching my face,

give you back to the invisible.

non ho più corpo, appari tu

viaggiatore dell’alba

nella stanza di muschio

e vapore, scansarti

come una cortina

sfiorando il mio viso

cederti di nuovo all’invisibile.

it is the eye of the house in the fog

the porthole in which you return

disheveled child

in the ashy photos

I took a warm bath

and now on the walls

is the greenness of a path

I put on the white bathrobe

and you are the last circle to fade away.

è l’occhio della casa nella nebbia

l’oblò da cui ritorni

spettinato bambino

nelle foto di cenere

ho fatto un bagno caldo

e ora alle pareti

è il verde di un sentiero

metto l’accappatoio bianco

e sei l’ultimo cerchio a svanire.

◊

coins are always lacking, the eternal

dissolves them in rain, dropping

to the next line the words

—it’s us the booth undresses

dust we dress in

to go back into the body—.

mancano sempre monete, l’eterno

le dissolve in pioggia, cadono

a capo le parole

—la cabina ci spoglia

della polvere ci veste

per rientrare nel corpo—.

These nine fragments were written for Juan Carlos Ceci’s exhibition Cabina per anima (A Cabin for the Soul), Traffic Gallery, Bergamo, Italy (5 May–6 September 2023).

♦



FRANCA MANCINELLI was born in Fano, Italy, in 1981. She is widely considered to be one of the most important poetic voices to emerge in Italy during the past two decades. Her first two collections of verse poetry, Mala kruna (2007) and Pasta madre (2013), were awarded several prizes in Italy and later republished together, in John Taylor’s translation, as At an Hour’s Sleep from Here (The Bitter Oleander Press, 2019). Also available from The Bitter Oleander Press are her prose poems, The Little Book of Passage (2018), and a collection of narratives and personal essays: The Butterfly Cemetery: Selected Prose 2008-2021 (2022). Mancinelli’s fourth book in translation has just appeared: All the Eyes that I Have Opened (Black Square Editions), the original Italian version of which won two national prizes in Italy when it was published in 2020.

JOHN TAYLOR is a contributing editor of The Fortnightly Review. Two of his books have appeared in the Odd Volumes series: his translation of Philippe Jaccottet’s Truinas, 21 April 2021 and his “double book” co-authored with the Swiss poet Pierre Chappuis, A Notebook of Clouds & A Notebook of Ridges. Besides his translations of Franca Mancinelli’s writing, his other recent translations include Jean Frémon’s Portrait Tales (Les Fugitives), Elias Petropoulos’s Mirror for you: Collected Poems 1967–1999 (Cycladic Press), Philippe Jaccottet’s La Clarté Notre-Dame & The Last Book of the Madrigals (Seagull Books), and two books by Pascal Quignard: The Unsaddled and Dying of Thinking (also Seagull Books).

JUAN CARLOS CECI was born in Zaragoza in 1967. He graduated in Psychology from the University of Bologna, and now lives and works in San Marino. His expressive medium focuses mainly on painting and drawing, with some approaches to sculpture. For his five paintings presented here:

Image 1. Untitled (detail), oil on canvas, 200 x 170 cm, 2022.

Image 2. The Walls Sing #1—with my same years, mixed media on canvas, 120 x 98 cm, Courtesy of Traffic Gallery (Bergamo, Italy), 2023.

Image 3. A Cabin for the Soul #4, oil on canvas, 30.5 x 25 cm, Courtesy of Traffic Gallery (Bergamo, Italy), 2023.

Image 4. A Cabin for the Soul #11—ascent, oil on canvas, 60.5 x 50 cm, Courtesy of Traffic Gallery (Bergamo, Italy), 2022.

Image 5. A Cabin for the Soul #6, oil on canvas, 30.5 x 25 cm, Courtesy of Traffic Gallery (Bergamo, Italy), 2023.