-
-
-
About KU’s Trollope Prize.
1. Three prose poems from ‘The Wandering Life’ by Yves Bonnefoy, translated by Hoyt Rogers
2. Oblique Lights by Peter Robinson
3. I Remember How to Fly by Carla Scarano D’Antonio
4. The Touch by Ian Seed
5. A Moral Story by Jean Frémon, translated by John Taylor
6. Difficult poetry by Anthony Howell
7. The Persistence of the Song by Alan Wall
8. First Prose by Conor Robin Madigan
9. A Kind of Hush: Poet-anthropologist Tom Lowenstein reviews Hugh Brody’s Landscapes of Silence: From Childhood to the Arctic
10. Nine poems from ‘Proof…’ by Peter Riley |
…and much more, below in this column.
Audio archive: Two poems, with an audio track, from Heart Monologues by Jasmina Bolfek-Radovani | Daragh Breen’s Aural Triptych | Hayden Carruth reads Contra Mortem and Journey to a Known Place | Anthony Howell reads three new poems | James Laughlin reads Easter in Pittsburgh and five more | Peter Robinson reads Manifestos for a lost cause, Dreamt Affections, Blind Summits and Oblique Lights
Previously: More below. Scroll down.
New to The Fortnightly Review? Our online series, with more than 2,000 items in its archive, is more than ten years old! So, unless you’re reading this in the state pen, you may never catch up, but YOU CAN START HERE: Then & Now 3: W.D. Jackson‘s ‘verse-column’, illustrated by Alan Dixon | Blue, by Daniel Coyle | Observing the suffering self: Anthony Rudolf on Eugene Heimler | Two short poems by Alan Wall | Surfaces the Deeper the Oak, an extract, by Peter Larkin | India, Objectified. A review of Blurton’s India: A History in Objects by Tom Lowenstein | On the spirit of poetry in a time of plague by Richard Berengarten | More trouble with genre: Markku Nivalainen in conversation with Simon Collings | Plum Pudding books: Anthony Howell reviews Michael Hampton and Marius Kociejowski | Why I am not a philosopher, or The Annoyances of Philosophy, by Alan Wall | ‘oracle’ and ‘Mary Does Laugh’. By Kate Ashton | Of Peace and Strife by W.D. Jackson, illustrated by Alan Dixon. A verse-column | J’accuse…injustement, Anthony Howell considers Stephen Glascoe’s account of being falsely accused | Passion, framed by silence. Michelene Wandor reviews James Runcie | The Hills and the Desert: Claude Vigée and Edmond Jabès, by Anthony Rudolf | ‘A Way to Dismantle’ and four more poems by Ion Corcos | Four short texts by Jeff Friedman | Hacheston Halt by John Matthias | Disinterest and Aesthetics Pt 1/Pt 2 by Tronn Overend | Out of the house and into the business district by Martin Stannard | We need to talk about Vladimir, by Jonathan Gorvett | Two new poems by Fred Johnston | Several dwarves and one pet by Meg Pokrass The wheel in the tree: An appreciation of Penguin Modern Poets 12. By Ian Seed | Wonder Travels: a memoir by Josh Barkan | Five poems from Fire by Jaime Robles | Three instructive texts by Rupert M Loydell | On John Wilkinson’s ‘Wood Circle’, by Rupsa Banerjee | The Ringstead Poems by Peter Robinson. With an afterword by Tom Phillips | From Dialyzing: poetry by Charline Lambert. Translated by John Taylor | The O.E.D Odes by Lea Graham | Demarcation and three more poems, by Pui Ying Wong | What are poets for? Alan Wall on Nathaniel Tarn’s Autoanthropology | Martyrdom. Anthony Howell on the Russian invasion of Ukraine | Bard-think: Anthony O’Hear on teaching with Shakespeare | The Pleasure of Ferocity: A review of Malika Moustadraf’s short stories. By Michelene Wandor | Pastmodern Art. By David Rosenberg | Central Park and three more new poems. By Tim Suermondt | What Is Truth? By Alan Macfarlane | The Beatles: Yeah x 3. Fab books and films reviewed by Alan Wall | The Marriage by Hart’s Crane of Faustus and Helen by John Matthias | Young Wystan by Alan Morrison | Nothing Romantic Here. Desmond Egan reviews Donald Gardner | Parisian Poems, by César Vallejo, translated by César Eduardo Jumpa Sánchez | Two sequences of poems by David Plante, introduced by Anthony Howell | Apichatpong Weerasethakul’s Big Noise in the Night: Film commentary by Simon Collings | Gli Ucelli and two more poems by Michael Anania | Interior and three more prose poems by Linda Black | For Britney (or whoever) by Fran Lock | The wages for reading is rage: Reflections on the Book Revolution in Texas. By Christopher Landrum | Selfies by Rupert M Loydell | The Loves of Marina Tsvetaeva by C.D.C. Reeve | My Mother’s Dress Shop by Jeff Friedman | The Bride’s Story. Grimms’ No. 40. An elaboration by W. D. Jackson | Poetry Notes: Early titles for 2022, by Peter Riley | Short Icelandic Fiction: Fresh Perspective (Nýtt sjónarhorn) by Aðalsteinn Emil Aðalsteinsson and The Face and Kaleidoscope by Gyrðir Elíasson | Exercises of memory: Prose poetry by Adam Kosan | Species of light and seven more poems by Mark Vincenz | Two Micro-fictions by Avital Gad-Cykman | Pictures, with Poems: A two-generation collaboration. Photographs by Laura Matthias Bendoly, with poems by John Matthias | In Famagusta, a revisit by Jonathan Gorvett | Shakespeare’s Merchant by Oscar Mandel | Toughs by Anthony Howell | Holding the desert, a sequence of poems by Richard Berengarten | Two pages by Michael Haslam | Contusion not Rind by Peter Larkin | Four poems by Katie Lehman | Blind summits, a sequence of poems with an audio track, by Peter Robinson | The Censor of Art by Samuel Barlow | Small Magazines, and their discontents (as of 1930) by Ezra Pound | Modern Artiques by Robert McAlmon | Two poems, with an audio track, from Heart Monologues by Jasmina Bolfek-Radovani | Blavatsky in violet: poetry by Alan Morrison | Everything that is the case: A review of John Matthias’s Some of Her Things by Peter Robinson | Khlystovki by Marina Tsvetaeva, newly translated by Inessa B. Fishbeyn and C. D. C. Reeve | A king and not a king, a poem by W. D. Jackson | Violet, an essay by John Wilkinson :: For much more, please consult our partial archive, below on this page.
2011: Golden-beak in eight parts. By George Basset (H. R. Haxton).
2012: The Invention of the Modern World in 18 parts. By Alan Macfarlane.
2013: Helen in three long parts. By Oswald Valentine Sickert.
2016: The Survival Manual by Alan Macfarlane. In eight parts.
2018: After the Snowbird, Comes the Whale, by Tom Lowenstein.
-
LONDON
Readings in The Room: 33 Holcombe Road, Tottenham Hale, London N17 9AS – £5 entry plus donation for refreshments. All enquiries: 0208 801 8577
Poetry London: Current listings here.
Shearsman readings: 7:30pm at Swedenborg Hall, 20/21 Bloomsbury Way, London WC1. Further details here.
NEW YORK
10 reliable poetry venues in NYC.
-
-
-
-
By Roger Berkowitz, Juliet du Boulay, Denis Boyles, Stan Carey, H.R. Haxton, Allen M. Hornblum, Alan Macfarlane, Anthony O’Hear, Andrew Sinclair, Harry Stein, Eugène-Melchior de Vogüé, and many others. Free access.
· James Thomson [B.V.]
Occ. Notes…
A dilemma for educators:
Philosophy and the public impact.
.
Michelene Wandor on Derek Walcott and the T.S. Eliot Prize.
.
Nick Lowe: the true-blue Basher shows up for a friend.
-
Anthony Howell: The new libertine in exile.
.
Kate Hoyland: Inventing Asia, with Joseph Conrad and a Bible for tourists.
.
Who is Bruce Springsteen? by Peter Knobler.
.
Martin Sorrell on John Ashbery’s illumination of Arthur Rimbaud.
.
The beauty of Quantitative Easing.
.
Prohibition’s ‘original Progressives’.
.
European populism?
-
-
Departments
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Reality made difficult.
A FORTNIGHTLY REVIEW.
Invention of Reality
by Anthony Howell
The High Window Press | 136pp | £9.00
By MICHELENE WANDOR.
•
ANTHONY HOWELL’S POETRY is difficult to review. Not, I hasten to add, because there is anything wrong with it, but because it is constantly demanding to read in the best possible sense, with variety of form and quicksilver language, ranging from the philosophical to the everyday/idiomatic.
Diving right in with the opener to one poem:
‘It’s fucking hard work being a beggar in Paris’
Moving on to the philosophical:
Then there is the mischievous verbal ‘game’ in Opal, where a five-stanza poem riffs on the same words (among them narrower, street, car, gap) to catch a moment of indecision in the activity of driving. The verbal play weaves back and forth, just as the driver does, making the language into a kind of camera-vérité-on-the-page.
Howell’s improvisatory drive might owe much to the principles of modern jazz, but it also harks back to its own poetic ancestors.
Riffing is in fact one of the operative words for this collection; Howell’s improvisatory drive might owe much to the principles of modern jazz, but it also harks back to its own poetic ancestors. The verbal excitement, playing with different poetic and conversational registers, gives the collection the feel of a latter-day Allen Ginsberg — though with a more disciplined attention to form.
However, Howell is no mere retro poet; like Ginsberg, he is bang uptodate with politics – the presence of Palestine, reference to Julian Assange, and a latter-day fierceness about the freedom to be gay. Unlike Ginsberg, he is also a legatee of the confessional poets of the 1950s and 1960s, with his lyrical ‘I’ leading many ‘lyric’ (ie, short!) poems, as in his Vietato Tuffarsi.
Other short poems almost take the imagination’s breath away with sharp observational wit: a sexy poem about a mini-skirt ends with a punning envoi, as in Soupir Ancien:
On yet another hand, are the poems which echo the dynamics of narrative fiction; in Babel, and Society, the political and the poetic jostle linguistic rhythms. The cohabitation of the poetic and the narrative is at its most evident in the opening diary-like extended sequence of poems, Heron of Hawthornden, written during a writer’s retreat at the eponymous castle in 2017. There are 26 dated daily (I assume) ‘entries’, between 20 November and 15 December, of two stanzas each.
The stanzas are, apparently, ‘dizains’, a form new to me. They look like sonnets, but they are ten lines each, and should, perhaps, in tribute to their French origin, be spelled ‘dizaines’. Except that they are not quite. My Google investigation (forgive the shortcut) tells me the form was a favourite of fifteenth- and sixteenth-century French poets, though it was also deployed by Philip Sidney and John Keats. There are rules: one ten-line stanza, ten syllables per line, with the rhyme scheme ababbccdcd. Rules may be for the birds, but they are not for the Heron, or for Anthony Howell, who will always go his own way. The stanzas are ten lines, but ten syllables per line? Each poem/entry has two stanzas. Well, when it’s rhythm and sense driving the lines (with judicious use of enjambement), ten is one number among other numbers of syllables.
Although I have occasionally been intrigued, I have never gone on a writer’s retreat. Supposedly such intervals provide time, solitude and a change of scenery to stimulate writing. I have to confess to something of an ironic puritanism: working at home means silence and solitude (unless one is surrounded by family and other demands); change of scenery? You can always find somewhere to go for the day. So why bother to go away?
Howell’s dizain(e)s provide some answers: a room of one’s own, food provided (a lunchtime basket outside the door), the lure of a monastery/convent atmosphere, with no talk allowed between co-habitants until the evening; the idea that there will be mind-space for what is sometimes called inspiration, sometimes called perspiration, and sometimes a percentage relationship between the two.
In Howell’s retreat, we encounter Penny, Jean, Hamish, Rob, Phil and Wallace, and while we never know what they may be writing, we surmise that Howell himself cannily uses the venue for context and content.
At breakfast on the first day, his chair collapses under him; he paints, he sharpens pencils, he takes day trips away from his bookish citadel. He keeps a poetic diary: trees like spidery sentinels; literary presences haunt: Queen Elizabeth the First, Ben Jonson, while De Quincy lived A mere stone’s throw away. He even manages to get some dancing in.
The idea that reality can be invented is, of course, at the heart of poetry, indeed, of all imaginative writing. And yet, the idea that reality can be invented remains the stuff of materialist irony, while still the imperative of verbal art.
Howell’s belle-lettristic passion for language and its complexities, takes reality as a point of departure and arrival. The title poem mischievously and appropriately sums it up.
As I finish this review, pondering on a memorable last line, I delve back into Anthony Howell’s collection, to find:
Leaving aside the implications of the metaphor at the centre of that desire, I remember that I am in the comfort of my own (home) writer’s retreat, with the freezer only a few paces away. I don’t need to invent an ice cream; I can get the real thing, in the round.
♦
MICHELENE WANDOR is a playwright, poet, short story writer, reviewer, broadcaster, theatre historian and a musician with degrees from Cambridge and Essex universities and from Trinity College / University of London. She has taught in Britain at the Guildhall School of Drama, London, the City Lit, London, London Metropolitan University and at various universities abroad and currently teaches the Distance Learning MA in Creative Writing at the University of Lancaster. She is the author of The Author Is Not Dead, Merely Somewhere Else: Creative Writing after Theory: Creative Writing Reconsidered (Palgrave Macmillan). She held a Royal Literary Fund Fellowship from 2004 to 2008. Recipient of many awards and nominations, particularly for her radio dramatisations (see her ‘Dramatising Mrs Dalloway’ in the Fortnightly). Michelene Wandor is also an accomplished musician, performing Renaissance and Baroque music with her early music group, The Siena Ensemble. Her latest poetry collection is Travellers (Arc Publications 2021). Her collection of short fictions, Four Times EightyOne: Bespoke Stories, was published by Odd Volumes in October 2022 and her novel, Orfeo’s Last Act, will be published in 2023.
Related
Publication: Saturday, 24 December 2022, at 14:34.
Options: Archive for Michelene Wandor. Bookmark the permalink. Follow comments here with the RSS feed. Post a comment or leave a trackback.