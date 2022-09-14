And Four More Poems.

By SANDRA KOLANKIEWICZ.

Inner Critics

Look, you know they’re trying to help you.

After all, where they’re from, the worst that can happen

is you don’t belong, shunned at the grocery

store, cut from invitation lists, even your

children as unworthy as you. People tell

with raised brows, up and down

looks, little smirks, a glance over your

shoulder at the person making

faces behind your back, the quick

eye contact between the ones who will gather

together later to process you,

turn you into a pelt after having killed

your wildness, curbed your irrepressible

laughter, made you so self-

conscious you no longer dance in public,

your confidence undermined the way bullies do.

But, listen, turn off the dishwasher,

the radio, look away from your phone,

hang up the tv so you can hear

their growl is a baaaa baaaaa.

That wolf’s tail? Fake. If you search,

you’ll see the button barely holding

on! That fluff will hang there till

falling off, and you’ll be to blame.

Instead of finding a needle and thread,

wolves exert control over you,

lean at you with their costume fangs,

undermine your stance, for they are as

afraid as you are, often as young

as the lost part you are trying

to retrieve—that listens to wolves—

or becomes one. I’m trying to

protect you, he bleats, so you won’t be

rejected. I impose standards

so you won’t experience criticism.

I shame you into staying safe.

So, don’t listen once you’ve seen

his fur is tattered, that there’s a ewe

inside. Forget about that big

thing you did wrong in your attempt

to be more than mediocre, remember

as you’re sitting mindfully on a pillow,

the wolf is a sheep and part of you.

Justice

For the problem is never the dispassionate

nature of Justice but instead all the peers she

brings with her in ‘the having and doing of what

is one’s own,’ reason, spirit, and desire driving

a chariot down the highway, or piloting

a ship on the sea with a drunken captain and

a crew who would sail into the rocks, scuttle by

hysteria, instead of following the

route mapped by the navigator. Is what God wants

right because God desires? Or does God seek outcomes

because they are fair, Divine Command keeping us

all in the streets, shaking our signs, choosing our sides,

and for what, the polis? The individual?

What is the nature of man, and why does he feed

us with a spoon while he’s stabbing in the back or

claiming his humanity while posing as God?

The will of the strong, the mutual agreement,

the consequences and how they should be cleanly

distributed while we keep disputing with our

theory what we should be practicing, opening

a door and letting another pass through first—or

not—what is socially just or fair about our

property rights or our body, maximizing

our personal welfare, utilitarian,

retributive, restorative, Abraham as

he lays down a law, Solomon splitting up a

baby, friends sitting at the corner, waiting to

enter the courthouse and watch us win or lose, be

released or confined, Justice with her knee on a

neck, or offering a place to shelter in her

skirt, or as gun with serial number wiped blank,

hidden under her robe wound like a bed sheet or

a shroud, breast exposed to cold air, nipples erect.

The Manager

Now the manager sits down with nothing to do,

alone & taskless in a cold room, the anxiety

stirring, stirring her thoughts. After all, life is

the endocrine system, always trying to

compensate for both the reproductive & the

gastrointestinal, the latter closed in its own

biofilm like a universe signaling inside a complete

& independently functioning body. Over

eighty percent of neurotransmitters instantly

communicate to the brain from that microbiome,

so she obeys them: runs, lines up, mounts, reminds,

corrects, praises or critiques, embraces function &

predictable outcomes where the Model’s more

important than the Process, the phenomenon the

result of childhood damage & easily recognized by

the formerly traumatized through a secret language

never said, that distinguishes repressed pressure,

denial, the shifting of intruding thoughts about

self & others, acting on that desire to know &

judge, because, after all, someone needs to

be in charge, assume the data collection, become

askance by distraction when information doesn’t

appear on time or the shipment can’t arrive when

there’s so much, so much resting on an agreed

floor that only the few have fathomed, proactive

without the ritual, left facing this & thus, or let

down by when, by whoever did not do, he who should have

spoken up, or who’d like to undo & renounce but

cannot, this organizing to help us move on in the daily,

this avoidance in order to get done, this looking

just fabulous to the world, approved for high

standards, recognition, & achievements,

this self- immolating till the firefighters come.

Our Efforts to Stay

By that time, I no longer said what I

meant, the first step to the last gasp we would

lie together, the etcetera to

all recriminations, the voices in

my ear warning of footfalls behind

me in the darkness trying to push me

in a new direction, holding my tongue

become the fierce growling in the closet

even with lights on. Ever afterwards,

I’ve secreted my thoughts and dried desires,

spoken without saying, a language

learned from you and first perfected by your

mother as if everything wet deserved

a napkin, which were in endless supply

and perfectly placed to catch the every

day droplets caused by our efforts to stay

hydrated and silent in thirsty air.

Thirst, Knotted

I eavesdrop on the television’s

announcing what I do not want to

hear, pace room to room, unsure of what

I’m looking for, find the usual

game of plant and harvest wearying,

like thinking of a winter with no

snow, just endless grey and forbidding

wind hovering right at freezing, the

wetness disposing itself

through cold that penetrates us to our

sticky marrow. Am I a rod, I

wonder, and you a bar, bent by the

effort of trying to roll a stone

from the mouth of that tomb

we were saddled with ages ago?

We think life yet breathes on the other

side, want to ensure someone has not

been shut in alive, forgotten but

vital, burning with thirst, knotted with

longing, alone in the dark like a

lost soul waiting for a shaft of light

to come stir the indifferent dust

that ever settles without concern.

Most recently, Sandra Kolankiewicz’s poems have been accepted at The Healing Muse, Galway Review, New World Writing and Appalachian Review. Turning Inside Out is available at Black Lawrence Press. The Way You Will Go and Lost in Transition are available from Finishing Line Press. Her novel, When I Fell, with 78 illustrations by Kathy Skerritt, is available here. She works promoting literacy and learning in Appalachia.