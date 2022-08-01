An Extract.

By PETER LARKIN.

Note:

Passing the newly enlarged HS2 Compound near Stoneleigh in Warwickshire I was struck by two fragments of felled oak on the verge of a new stripped bare-earth terrain and went back to have a further look. I became haunted by how the fragments seemed both rejected and alert even to being on the watch, a sort of bifocal tree-remnant no longer complying with any particular prevailing surface. The fragment on the left is an overturned shorn root-collar, while the nearer one is a cross-section of trunk with amputated branch-nodes, perhaps the next section along or possibly from a different tree altogether. This nearer fragment had the air of a grounded searchlight. Both were attempting to rear up above the surface despite being completely stranded on it and no doubt displaced from where the original tree itself grew.

Arcing brokenly forward towards/between the multiple surfaces (depths) of wronged relations, strayed corrections, stationary revisions. — PL

Severed oak portions butt heads or rump

joints steeped in (stripped to) their distributing new surfaces only such

sheared faces could combine a razing-through of ruin by ruin

brackets of root-oak, two basements off stack strapped

to own cuts mutilated edges ground to a relief shower,

what comes to be thrown (known) over a surface

five faces of severance and a detached root-cradle,

new bare faces against the shallows, the latest

deep rending sweeping more than their own lie-out

squat joints kneeling on a platform of destitution,

cradling a fresh banter of root-reliant ratchet,

deadly snatches will be a surface’s prime mutation

surfaces scraped against their own skin,

any fold of it grazes radical intrusions

new edging on a scoured shelf, surfaces dashed against surface

(whether upright or prone) a heavy openness

without departures

here the oak-scraps (steps to what they gave) proclaim

their residue a scabby, uncupboarded reminder,

tree agenda desiccated, dedicated

sand and spoil foam on a black parapet of tree,

against welterless grain comb the

before and after of an oak

the oak doesn’t wish itself shed but remains ahead

of the levelled graze how many sprung levels from

five faces (multiple seasons?) off severed joints?

an oak in its abandonment stickless and spikeless

where at once hands and feet of a tree’s alighting

ransack the contours oak unclenched assures new surface strides,

tree riddance offers further knuckled trajectories

oak surfaces don’t move but do exert tilt all what a

right/left rocks across dirt-floor imposition which will have been

shoved beyond its native engineered tremor

off many severed planes these unpropped fragments

offer a naïve regard, bad frontage become a dawning of

surface beyond surface from a depth of helpless exposure

here nothing surface-suspended remains fluid a dusting (flush with itself)

is offered the pain of newly unplaced crags,

parts of an oak spying out

no such teemings among discarded uprights severed joints

won’t be further abbreviated, awkward

bandings imperil the plains

elementary credentials not posing this clearance as landscape,

oak chokings its non-sedimentary counter-host:

nest-racks weren’t purged for new instruments, merely

a tree’s vertical layers can be so exposed, parodied

such rips demand an unknown quota of absorption,

quartered tree-plates won’t otherwise be revoked

cuts, new stances of rejection, become the surface targets of

re-section fresh brackets of forest detection, static insurrection

although rigidity was the estimate (oak lined) it was

as a steeper twisting of land whose surfaces

did more than wheel to unwind

these bones were the cabled stoop from summit once

so smattered on a level there will be no more

unattended signal surfaces

green stallings (stalkings) in quest of surface rind what

amends ruin is residual grinding, the nested

gestures of shock

once this featured (futured) derision of oak splays out

instructions (off its own division rind) there will be

no further pause

imploring what has already craved tree-stain oak pegs

parallels on a vernacular surface no other gain

a marker-face at interior departings particular

separations are paid for at the rate of

surface bleaching, retrenching

new contingency of post-arrivals (smote the oak) now a

tauter necessity of pre-surface, columnar soil,

remote embedding

available parts at the thin of it tree chunks will never be

slender again but render squandered soil readily

a pleading between goaded surface

brute organics not lodged but smudged upon soil already an

outline of unforeseen reversions

remnants forsaken at a fuller domain’s skewed spread the fallout

(surface) compromises any riot (rest) of singulars,

risks its own horizontal indemnities

oak fragments strangely swathed in stratum garb, convert the

order of abandonment

♦

PETER LARKIN contributed to The Ground Aslant: an Anthology of Radical Landscape Poetry (2011). Among his more recent poetry collections are City Trappings (Housing Heath or Wood) (2016) and Introgression Latewood (2017). A symposium on his work was held at Warwick University (UK) in 2018, the proceedings to appear in the Journal of British & Irish Innovative Poetry. A new collection, Trees Before Abstinent Ground was published in late 2019, and Sounds Between Trees was published in 2022 by Guillemot Press.