By JOHN MATTHIAS.

—for Diana

I WAS TRYING to remember what

It was called while telling

A friend who said you’d never lost

Your English accent that you’d

Never accepted American

Words for certain things either.

A boot was a boot (the trunk

Of a car), bobby pins were

Kirby grips, and your orders

For half-pints of cider or beer

Perplexed many a waiter or

The person you called the

Publican. Sometimes you’d

Exaggerate quite consciously—

As for example asking a grocer

Where you might find the

Mangelwurzels (sweet red beets).

But I was trying to remember

What you called the place where

The local train used to stop. By

The time I came to your Suffolk

Home it was no longer there.

We’d take a taxi from Ipswich.

The old connecting train used to

Stop for just a moment a few

Hundred yards from your country

Doorway, but hadn’t done that

For years. You can’t even get to

Aldeburgh or Deben by train

Anymore. In those early days

When the train did stop for

Your parents’ guests to descend,

It was only for a minute—and

Your father would carry a set of steps

He’d raise up to the door so the

Friends didn’t have to throw out

Their suitcase and jump. Then

I did remember, the very short stop

Was called Hacheston Halt.

I have beside me the Visitors’ Book

From Cherry Tree. That was

The name of your house. In your

Small village, all the houses had names

Rather than numbers, and all but

A few faced on the street called the street.

The full address, a kind of poem I thought,

Was ..Cherry Tree

Hacheston

Woodbridge

Suffolk

Woodbridge being inserted as it was

The closest town of any size. The first

name I recognize is Anthony Part in 1946,

and then a little later, in the same year,

Wayland Hilton-Young. Wayland was to

Become my brother-in-law in the 1960s

But I never met Anthony Part. I was

Told that he had joined the navy

Rather than the army to avoid the

Misfortune of being called Private Part.

In 1946 they’d still have come by train

To the halt, been met by Captain Adams,

Your recently retired father and led

Down the hill to what was then newly

Acquired: the Cherry Tree house

Made by joining together sometime

In the eighteenth century three small

Elizabethan cottages made of great

Beams and stuck together with the glue

Of local mud and horsehair.

The names go on: Frances Drury-Lowe

Elizabeth Hilton-Young, your half-sister

And Wayland’s wife, Nigel Bonham-Carter,

Adam Paul, the local squire, and

Elizabeth Shakespeare, Duchess of

Bedford House. By now I’m up to 1953

And find Zbyszek Katarski, from

The White House, Parham. I once put

His name in a poem as being one of

The Polish airmen who stayed on in

The next village after the war. The airfield

Was up the hill a few hundred yards

Beyond the halt. It was a base for

B-17s which flew mainly American crews.

You can still walk the runways, though

They’re full of grass and moss and weeds.

I flip ahead to the sixties, trying not to

Look at names of your other suitors who

Eventually came in flocks. At one point,

Your mother told me, you had four boyfriends

All named Michael and identified not by

Their surnames but by the number as they

Alternated in your affection: Michael 1,

Michael 2, Michael 3, and Michael 4.

I know there’s a Russian and an Afghan

Boyfriend on the list, but rarely Englishmen,

Save for Richard Palmer, whom I met the

Very day I had to tell your father you were

Going to marry me and go off to America.

He fancied Richard Palmer for you and I

Even felt a little sorry for him when your

Mother gave him our good news.

I find my own first signature in June 1967,

And then again in 1971—we’d stayed

Away three years—and soon after that

The names of Cynouai and Laura, our young

Daughters, written in your hand. After that,

A steady stream of our own friends,

My mother, Lois, Joel and Sandy Barkan,

Vince Sherry and John Garvick, colleagues

Both of them, and then some early students,

All of those about as old as I am now.

There’s a blank page, which I turn, and

There I find “Pam’s Funeral Tea.”

For me, your house became a Howards End

And Pamela, your mum, a Mrs. Wilcox.

Forster would have loved the place and

Early on, wasn’t far away—living out his

Final years at King’s College Cambridge.

Your mother told me that I had to ask

Your father for your hand, in “the traditional

Manner” she smiled. The old captain was

Quite deaf and hardly noticed that I

Was around on my several previous visits.

He’d sit in the summer house and smoke

His pipe between short bursts of work

In the garden. My job that morning had

Been to trim the hedge, so my hands

Were already shaking from holding the

Shears horizontally in front of me for

An hour. You were meant to be playing

Badminton with Richard Palmer who

Was sticking around a long time I thought.

Your mother even gave me a little push.

So up I walked to the open doors of

The summer house, a rotating affair

That could be turned to face the sun,

And stood there until the Captain

Looked up from his paper. I have no

Idea what I managed to say, but it

Was all a great surprise to him and

What he finally said was, “we’ll see.”

I nodded and went back to work on

Some weeds among the tomato plants.

Leaving Richard Palmer holding his racquet,

You and your mother came over to where

I dug and snipped on my knees. Which

Meant you did in fact find me in the

Traditional posture of a suitor for the hand

Of a maid. You bent down together and

Asked me what he’d said. I said he said

“we’ll see,” and you laughed. That’s what

He always said, I was given to understand,

When he hadn’t heard the question. He

Would not admit to being deaf. I would not

Admit not having asked him formally for

Your hand. Later there were longer

Conversations, and a private session in

The sitting room between the Captain

And his wife, the two of us having gone

For a walk, you said, “up by the halt.”

So when I remembered Hacheston Halt,

The day when first it was pointed out

To me came swimming back to consciousness,

With all its humor and good luck. There

Seemed to be no Michaels standing jealously

On the narrow path, no Afghan or Russian,

And even Richard Palmer had left by

The time we returned. We had been reading

Poems by Edward Thomas earlier on

And you had his book in the pocket of

The apron you still wore. As we walked

Off Mrs Revel, the daily help, shouted

“Dinah, you’ve got your apron on.” The

Family called you Dinah, and so of course

Did she. When we reached the narrow

Trench that had contained the rails, we

Sat on its edge, dangling our feet where

The train had run. You laughed and said

“It’s almost like ‘Aldestrop’ that Thomas

Poem. Remember he wrote “It was

Only a name, no one left the platform

And no one came.” Thomas wrote that

The train had come “unwantedly” to

An empty platform. That was during the

War your father had fought. The trench

Your local train had run in looked for a

Moment sinister and dark. But this was

Not for long. And this was not at Aldestrop

And not a time of war. We were in luck.

We sat there swinging our feet at

Hacheston Halt.

♦

JOHN MATTHIAS, a contributing editor of The Fortnightly Review, is also editor emeritus of Notre Dame Review, emeritus professor of English at Notre Dame and the author of some thirty books of poetry, translation, criticism, and scholarship. Shearsman Books published his three volumes of Collected Poems, as well as the uncollected long poem, Trigons, two more volumes of poetry, Complayntes for Doctor Neuro and Acoustic Shadows and a novel, Different Kinds of Music. Tales Tall & Short— Fictional, Factual and In Between was published by Dos Madres in 2020 and The New Yorker recently published his widely read memoir, “Living with a Visionary.” His Fortnightly archive is here.

“Hatcheston Halt” is from his latest collection, Varieties of Homage, published in 2022 by Odd Volumes, the Fortnightly’s imprint.