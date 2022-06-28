and four more poems.

By ION CORCOS.

A Way to Dismantle

RAIN drift, blackbird on a fence, the catastrophe

of ambivalence; I turn a chair to the glass door,

watch the sky darken, an elegy to snuffed candles

and all that has been. A way to dismantle,

to burrow for solace like a badger; what is lost

are pathways, the longing to take them again.

Tulip petals fall. The weather is not miserable,

and I laugh, shallow, so as not to get your grunt.

What is sorrowful is the chance you did not take,

to say different, to unwhittle before I leave.

♦

Reading a Book on Propaganda

I am in bed, reading a book on Hitler’s propaganda.

The wooden ledges of the hotel opposite

don’t have any snow on them. Our sheets are fresh.

In the corner of this room: a folded clothes rack,

an ironing board we will not use, a wardrobe.

We do not bring outdoor shoes into our apartment.

I see a white wagtail on a red roof,

a sparrow on a cypress, water drip out of a pipe.

You hang stockings on a chair

in front of the heater, point out the paintings of an eagle

and a bear on our walls.

I have only seen a red fox here, shy, at dusk.

It is the same everywhere: this is what you need to see,

what you need to listen to, to taste.

The apartment is tidy, a furniture showroom.

I put the book on my bedside table.

I recall the signs on the supermarket doors,

all the shops that are shut for good, the empty spaces.

The broken glass in an alleyway.

A stream flowing over smooth stones.

♦

Castle Ruins

AND this is the catastrophe: reading the transcripts of the Nuremberg trials, a queue to see the last elephant in captivity. I wait. A skyscraper falls. White clover. A human ear on a rat. Long grass. A magpie and a box of matches. An accident. Sirens. Empty supermarket shelves. I talk to nobody. Paradise is an inch of sun in June. A grain of salt on chocolate. The ruins of a castle: moss, stone, unearthed bones. Moors: deforested hills. The curve of a knife: to cut, to stab. After, to display on a wall, throw into a lake, place in a cutlery drawer.

♦

The Evening is No Longer Ours

AFTER the snow, in the long thaw,

a white bell flower stirs. Inside, in its veins,

the fracture of soil, the slow incursion

of unobtrusive rhizomes. The precipice:

sparrows in brambles, great tits tweeting recklessly,

a smokestack, ambulance sirens,

the sky still in fog. A block of flats.

The unique begins at the fall of a stone,

in a garden full of birds, in an unruly kitchen,

until, sewn into the seam of a shadow,

a dress code, a renovation.

The evening is no longer ours;

only in the offloading, in unlonging,

like the marsh frog, unobtrusive,

on the edge of a rock.

♦

After the Myth Has Fallen Apart

OLD stone bridge, a dead tree on Dinham Weir,

grey rain; on the winding lane, a cemetery,

a sign to be aware of hedgehogs. The wind and crook of neck,

you don’t talk to me anymore. Empty milk bottles,

a latch on a fence, white wooden window frames.

It is easy to make someone extraordinary – a gardener,

tarot card reader, bird watcher. A cyclist, a lover of 19th century French art,

a collector of porcelain ducks. Only after the myth has fallen apart,

and all the panaceas have you bankrupt,

a loss of spirit, a drawer of pills, moving pictures.

At the cemetery, a man who fell asleep at forty-five;

no art can bring him back – old papers, biographies,

a portrait in warm weather. To forgive the ordinary:

a duck on the River Teme, an unfaltering hawk.

If you are gone, and I have sent a letter,

you are gone. The shovel still stands in the yard,

and a robin returns to pick at the feeder. In the front drive,

the remains of a fledgling, tail of a mouse.

♦

ION CORCOS was born in Sydney, Australia in 1969. He has been published in Cordite, Meanjin, Wild Court, The Sunlight Press, and other journals. He is a nature lover, a supporter of animal rights and the author of A Spoon of Honey (Flutter Press, 2018).