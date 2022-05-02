By PUI YING WONG.

.

DEMARCATION

Evening brought distressing news.

We were walking to the station but no longer

sure of the journey.

Already there came a prelude to winter,

sound of wind like a prison guard’s

long whistle, trees shuddering.

Inside the station other passengers paced

back and forth, their eyes fixed

on the departure board. Like them

we waited until a new destination appeared.

At the gate I thought of the light

we left on in the kitchen,

the smell of baked apple and cinnamon

must still be lingering.

It struck me that the line between

before-and-after was now drawn.

.

THE PIER

Time is shadowless there

—Eavan Boland

Just vigor of a fishing boat about

to take off, a gull lands on the deck,

unperturbed by the engine roar. An

art student trying to capture light

before the full sun, when the sky

still wears an oily trim, nubuck leather.

And for us on the beach among seagrasses,

dead shells, lobster husks so redden

the sand, and hands of beautiful

young men passing coffee, behind

the arc of their dogs jumping.

.

THE COAT

Sometimes I take it out

of the plastic box, surprised

at how well it held up. The color still

a cool toned vermilion with a black silk

underlay. Short collar, front clasped

Chinese style, falling to my hips.

I run my fingers over the embroidered

plum blossoms, finches stitched to a branch

and to a latticed window where a woman

is kept at her work table, needles and threads,

a motif unchanged through the years.

I was a daughter living in my parents’ house.

I wasn’t talkative. I daydreamed.

The coat has come with me house to house

and here in late Massachusetts light,

a memory pursuing me.

Do I now see the shadows beneath

the evergreen, blossoms going limp

in a quick frost and the finches,

well bred, non-migratory, singing their virgin songs

spared of lament, the ache

of lost and found.

They sing exuberantly,

they sing in captivity.

.

STAYING PUT

Late summer, burnt smoke arrived

from California wildfires and hung

above The Charles River.

Birds standing still in the trees

as if unsure where to land next.

The air took on the color of acid paper

where poems that once shone

receded into oblivion.

Past the canal a banner stretching

across a new office park boasts:

The Most Innovative Place On Earth.

We went home to read about the terrible

floods from Tennessee to Queens,

and an article warning us

it’s time to put together a go-bag.

♦

PUI YING WONG is the author of two full-length books of poetry: An Emigrant’s Winter (Glass Lyre Press, 2016) and Yellow Plum Season (New York Quarterly Books, 2010)—along with two chapbooks. A new book, The Feast, is forthcoming from MadHat Press. A Pushcart Prize recipient, her poems have appeared in Ploughshares, Prairie Schooner, Plume Poetry, Chicago Quarterly Review, New Letters, Zone 3 and The New York Times, among others. Born and raised in Hong Kong, she lives in Cambridge Massachusetts with her husband, the poet Tim Suermondt.