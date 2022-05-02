-
-
-
About KU’s Trollope Prize.
1. Central Park and three more new poems. By Tim Suermondt
2. The Pleasure of Ferocity. A review of Malika Moustadraf’s short stories. By Michelene Wandor
3. Pastmodern Art. By David Rosenberg
4. What Is Truth? By Alan Macfarlane
5. The Beatles: Yeah x 3. Fab books and films reviewed by Alan Wall
6. Two sequences of poems by David Plante, introduced by Anthony Howell
7. The Marriage by Hart’s Crane of Faustus and Helen by John Matthias
8. Young Wystan by Alan Morrison
9. Nothing Romantic Here. Desmond Egan reviews Donald Gardner
10. Parisian Poems, by César Vallejo, translated by César Eduardo Jumpa Sánchez.
…and much more, below in this column.
Audio archive: Two poems, with an audio track, from Heart Monologues by Jasmina Bolfek-Radovani | Daragh Breen’s Aural Triptych | Hayden Carruth reads Contra Mortem and Journey to a Known Place | Anthony Howell reads three new poems | James Laughlin reads Easter in Pittsburgh and five more | Peter Robinson reads Manifestos for a lost cause, Dreamt Affections and Blind Summits
Previously: More below. Scroll down.
New to The Fortnightly Review? Our online series, with more than 2,000 items in its archive, is more than ten years old! So, unless you’re reading this in the state pen, you may never catch up, but YOU CAN START HERE: Apichatpong Weerasethakul’s Big Noise in the Night: Film commentary by Simon Collings | Gli Ucelli and two more poems by Michael Anania | Interior and three more prose poems by Linda Black | For Britney (or whoever) by Fran Lock | The wages for reading is rage: Reflections on the Book Revolution in Texas. By Christopher Landrum | Selfies by Rupert M Loydell | The Loves of Marina Tsvetaeva by C.D.C. Reeve | My Mother’s Dress Shop by Jeff Friedman | The Bride’s Story. Grimms’ No. 40. An elaboration by W. D. Jackson | Poetry Notes: Early titles for 2022, by Peter Riley | Short Icelandic Fiction: Fresh Perspective (Nýtt sjónarhorn) by Aðalsteinn Emil Aðalsteinsson and The Face and Kaleidoscope by Gyrðir Elíasson | Exercises of memory: Prose poetry by Adam Kosan | Species of light and seven more poems by Mark Vincenz | Two Micro-fictions by Avital Gad-Cykman | Pictures, with Poems: A two-generation collaboration. Photographs by Laura Matthias Bendoly, with poems by John Matthias | In Famagusta, a revisit by Jonathan Gorvett | Shakespeare’s Merchant by Oscar Mandel | Toughs by Anthony Howell | Holding the desert, a sequence of poems by Richard Berengarten | Two pages by Michael Haslam | Contusion not Rind by Peter Larkin | Four poems by Katie Lehman | Blind summits, a sequence of poems with an audio track, by Peter Robinson | The Censor of Art by Samuel Barlow | Small Magazines, and their discontents (as of 1930) by Ezra Pound | Modern Artiques by Robert McAlmon | Two poems, with an audio track, from Heart Monologues by Jasmina Bolfek-Radovani | Blavatsky in violet: poetry by Alan Morrison | Everything that is the case: A review of John Matthias’s Some of Her Things by Peter Robinson | Khlystovki by Marina Tsvetaeva, newly translated by Inessa B. Fishbeyn and C. D. C. Reeve | A king and not a king, a poem by W. D. Jackson | Violet, an essay by John Wilkinson :: For much more, please consult our partial archive, below on this page.
-
2011: Golden-beak in eight parts. By George Basset (H. R. Haxton).
2012: The Invention of the Modern World in 18 parts. By Alan Macfarlane.
2013: Helen in three long parts. By Oswald Valentine Sickert.
2016: The Survival Manual by Alan Macfarlane. In eight parts.
2018: After the Snowbird, Comes the Whale, by Tom Lowenstein.
-
-
-
-
Citizen Fisher.
A Fortnightly Review.
Roy Fisher: The Citizen and the Making of City
edited by Peter Robinson
Bloodaxe 2022 | 286 pages | £14.99 $24.00
By SIMON COLLINGS.
ROY FISHER PUBLISHED his first book of poetry, City, with Migrant Press in 1961. Michael Shayer, one of the partners at Migrant, selected and arranged the material, a collage of verse and poetic prose. The poems were finished pieces Fisher had ‘lying around’, the prose passages extracts from a work in progress, which the poet described in a letter to Gael Turnbull as: ‘a sententious prose book, about the length of a short novel, called The Citizen.’
This prose work was long believed to have been lost, until Fisher’s literary executor, Peter Robinson, discovered among the poet’s papers a mutilated blue hard-bound notebook dated ‘November 1959’ entitled ‘The Citizen’.1 This and several other documents in the Fisher archive shed new light on the origins of City, and its later evolution. Roy Fisher: The Citizen and the Making of City, published by Bloodaxe, brings together these various texts with an introduction by Robinson, who is the leading authority on Fisher’s work.
The content of the 1959 notebook makes for fascinating reading. What survives of ‘The Citizen’ manuscript includes many crossings out, revisions and margin notes (which are not reproduced in the Bloodaxe volume) written at different times over a number of years. Fisher went back to this manuscript on several occasions, plundering it for useable material. In the letter to Turnbull mentioned above, Fisher described the notebook as ‘a mélange of evocation, maundering, imagining, fiction and autobiography. I’m doing all this so as to be able to have a look at myself & see what I think.’
I am privileged to have had a small role in the genesis of The Citizen and the Making of City, as I transcribed the text of the notebook which makes up pages 37 to 129 of the Bloodaxe volume. This gave me access to the marginalia, which deserve an essay in their own right. Some record the poet’s evaluation of the literary quality of its various sections, positive and negative, the need for revision, or the potential of a passage to work as a standalone poem. Other comments provide insights into Fisher’s thought processes at the time. In one place the poet has written: ‘Personal. Withdraw – no it may stand. It is necessary here.’ In another he remarks: ‘Bio. That repeated transaction with the Mother through my 20s.’ These kinds of observations are part of the ‘taking a look at myself’ he mentioned to Turnbull.
In 1960, in a separate notebook, Fisher made two journal entries concerning the ‘The Citizen’, in which he indicated that he wanted the dominant tone to be ‘the physical presence of the city’.2 That meant avoiding saying too much about the narrator and main protagonist. One of the observations reads: ‘Erase all possibility of an explanation of everything in the light of the narrator’s Freudian condition.’ A few lines further on he writes: ‘Don’t pander to curiosity about this.’
‘The Citizen’ was never completed, but Fisher maintained the ambition of creating a text in which the city itself was the central character. This informed his reworking of City after its initial publication by Migrant. The poet was grateful to Shayer for organising and publishing the work, forcing him ‘through the hoop’, but at the same time, as he explained in a letter to Turnbull, he felt the pamphlet distorted what he had been ‘trying to do with the urban material’. Turnbull suggested adding more prose, and Fisher went along with the advice, extracting further material from ‘The Citizen’ which Migrant published as Then Hallucinations: City II in 1962.
Still dissatisfied, Fisher went on to compile a typescript combining elements of the two Migrant Press publications, omitting some poems and adding others. He also revised some of the prose. This re-working became the basis for the definitive version of City included in the 1969 Collected Poems published by Fulcrum Press. The overall style and tone of the work in its final version is markedly more consistent than the original. Some elements of Then Hallucinations were cut (to be reused in a standalone prose poem called ‘Hallucinations’), the city itself was made central, and the figure of the narrator integrated into this revised schema. It was in this form that City came to be recognised as Fisher’s signature work.
Commenting on the positioning of the narrator in this final version, Robinson writes in his introduction: ‘The necessary point of arrival in the revision is then provided by the I-directed prose passages that lead towards the definitive work’s close. The experiences of the city differently presented in the various versions of its anthological assemblage, have, however much Fisher might have temperamentally resisted it, a subject figure by which they can be registered and within which they may be understood as forming a problem or predicament.’
Pointing to the cultural and political critique implicit in the work, Robinson says: ‘Read aright, City can tell us a great deal about the emergence of the kinds of half-modernised, and half-ruined, hybridised, collaged, richly poor urban environments in which so many British people were, and still are obliged to thrive or survive.’
NOTE: In The Fortnightly’s online template, illustrations are thumbnails with captions or onward text links embedded. To enlarge an illustration, click on it. To read a caption, hover over the illustration. To play an embedded video in a larger size, click ‘full screen’ option. ‘Esc’ returns you here.
The story of the making of City is absorbing. Equally interesting is the material in ‘The Citizen’ which Fisher left unpublished. One major thread running through this text is concerned with sex and sexual anxiety. In section 4 the narrator describes himself as ‘miserable to learn of any performance of the sexual act.’ There are accounts of the activities of ‘prostitutes’, including of ‘a little mousey woman’ who having been unsuccessful in finding a customer at a pub sets off down the street (section 24). She’s spotted by a man ‘of about forty in a loose raincoat’ whose face is ‘seriously malformed…the lower jaw protruding lopsidedly, with the teeth resting on the upper lips’. He pursues the ‘tiny bird-like’ sex-worker and tries to engage her but is repulsed and left ‘stricken and blank’. The scene is grotesquely comic.
In the margin next to this passage Fisher has written: ‘This is terrible, in its values as well as its narrative. But it’s true. True voyeur. The horror-freak-stuff is worst. But the point of view needs doing; and my own part as real voyeur. Everybody’s a voyeur at this time.’
Later in ‘The Citizen’ there’s a long dream-like sequence, in which the narrator walks down a steeply sloping alley between high walls beside a railway viaduct (section 35). On either side of him a succession of women appear out of the darkness, young women he knows socially, silent apparitions, ‘benign spirits’. These phantoms disappear as he descends further and is joined by ‘two middle-aged harlots’, one on either side. He recognises them as women he has often observed, and comments that of all the ‘whores’ in town this pair recognise what drew him ‘day after day, to watch them at work’, namely that they ‘despise the sexual act’. The narrator then begins to morph into a ‘middle-aged prostitute’ himself, something he once fantasised about as a schoolboy. ‘They are taking me where I shall be freed from sexuality,’ he says.
At the start of this passage Fisher has written: ‘Run the shit detector through. It’s a scene of Test & needs to be honoured however clumsy it is. Fellini’s problem.’ At the point where the apparitions of the girls occur he’s written ‘So Giulietta’, presumably a reference to Fellini’s wife, the actor Giulietta Masina. The parade of young women is reminiscent of scenes in Fellini’s Nights of Cabiria (1957) in which Masina plays a trusting and naïve sex-worker searching for love, who is betrayed by a succession of men.
Fisher’s journal entries about the ‘Citizen’ project include a number of references to relationships with women:
The ambition here appears to have been to treat these issues in a symbolic, even mythic form. The final note refers to exploring territory similar to Joyce’s Finnegans Wake but with a ‘different conclusion’.
Further evidence of Fisher’s preoccupation with matters of sex is offered by the second Migrant pamphlet Then Hallucinations which ends with a reference to Duchamp’s The bride stripped bare by her bachelors, even. The text reads: ‘This city is like the Bride of Marcel Duchamp; and when she is stripped the Glass needs to be broken and carted away.’ This sentence does not appear in ‘The Citizen’ but there is a poem of Fisher’s, from this period, called ‘The Bachelors Stripped Bare by Their Bride’.3 In the poem A, B, and C are asking D (Duchamp) to explain the work, which D declines to do, offering instead the comment:
Duchamp saw his Large Glass as a grotesque comedy of sex, the bride trapped in the upper section of the work, her suitors part of a mechanical contrivance in the lower portion.
This sexual aspect of ‘The Citizen’ does find a place in City, especially in the passage which begins ‘Yet whenever I am forced to realise…’ (p.178, original City). This section survives, in a truncated form, through to the revised version (see p.249). The passage includes the text:
The voyeurism of ‘The Citizen’, which Fisher comments on in his marginalia, is much softened in City, the poet retaining only passages which have a more resolved, upbeat tone. Toward the end of the revised version of City we read: ‘I have often felt myself to be vicious, in living so much by the eye, yet among so many people […] Yet I can see no sadism in the way I see them now.’ (p.253)
The Citizen and the Making of City adds significantly to the growing body of material on Roy Fisher’s poetry in which Peter Robinson has been a major presence. It is to be hoped that the opening of the archive at Sheffield University will encourage more scholars to engage critically with Fisher’s work.
♦
SIMON COLLINGS lives in Oxford and has published poems, stories and critical essays in a range of journals including Stride, Journal of Poetics Research, Café Irreal, Tears in the Fence, Ink Sweat and Tears, Lighthouse and PN Review. Out West, his first chapbook, was published by Albion Beatnik in 2017, and a second chapbook, Stella Unframed, was released by The Red Ceilings Press in 2018. He is a contributing editor of The Fortnightly Review. His collection of short fictions, Why Are You Here?was published by our imprint, Odd Volumes, in November 2020. An archive of his work for the Fortnightly is here.
NOTES
