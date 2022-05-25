By LEA GRAHAM.

Genius, (n.) a quasi-mythological personification of something immaterial (as a virtue, custom, institution, etc.), esp. as portrayed in painting or sculpture.

—For Bob Archambeau

Warhol . . . took considerable pride in financing his nephew’s studies for the priesthood. And he regularly helped out at a shelter serving meals to the homeless and hungry… The knowledge of this secret piety inevitably changes our perception of an artist who fooled the world into believing that his only obsessions were money, fame, glamour….

—John Richardson

It’s a fact that Andy Warhol

went to mass every Sunday.

Don’t believe me. Look it up.

Refer to his 60 Last Suppers

near the end of his life.

One might think

there is meaning to be found

if you look deeply into the color

and shadow of Jesus, Marilyn’s lips,

Campbell Soup’s near-Café Aroma.

But blankness was the quality

he most loved: Plastic. White on white.

He yearned for vacuity

in others, himself.

The more you look

at the same exact thing,

the more the meaning

goes away, the better

and emptier you feel.

ii.

Repetition has a religious element too.

—Jeannette Winterson

1.

In Madonna of the Book

baby Jesus extends his sticky little mitt towards the page about to smudge it up for fun. In the other, he holds three golden nails

and a crown of thorns,

a birthright. Our Lady’s gaze into the Book of Hours: resignation for what’s to come; a young mother’s glazed look of up all night.

2.

In Madonna of the Goldfinch Jesus, the toddler, reaches for the bird like a benevolent old man. Will he gentle this symbol of redemption? Or snap its neck at the last second—a momentary pleasure to squeeze and because

he can?

3.

In Botticelli’s Madonna of the Pomegranate the blue eyes, forlorn as they look forward; but the fruit ponies up blooded arils, nesting incisors, a heart’s trunk packed with 613 mitzvahs, fertility or contraception, garnet

and grenade.

4.

In Madonna of the Chair

his chubby knees

and the fabric’s folds

create them human.

Their expression, a retraction—

moment’s safety, caution.

That young punk,

John the B. leans in,

just back from walking

the tracks, slugging home

brew from a skin.

5.

It’s the irreverent cherubs bored with Jesus,

Jesus, Jesus at the bottom of the Sistine Madonna

who camp it up. Mary has just blown in

from warmer climes. The baby,

a handsome pragmatist,

will, in time, hike mountains, sum up a desert, parlay

with that old cat, Lucifer.

6.

In Caravaggio’s Madonna with Saint Anne,

we see the looping serpent and her red dress, the breasts

pushed up fashionably, her foot extended to kill the snake.

Uncircumcised Jesus follows suit as if to learn

to dance. Anne, a quiet

grandmother wrapped in darkness, observes this

foolishness. The women wear their halos

above their heads like inverted

hoop skirts.

7.

Parmigianino’s Madonna

with the Long Neck

suggests a swan—has she put on his knowledge

with his power? The child,

gangly and splayed,

almost floating across

her Modernist lap.

The Pietá played out

decades early.

8.

In Madonna of the Pinks

it’s their cheeks, his penis and scrotum lighter than

the flowers themselves that bathe us in

comfort. Dianthus, “flower of god” said to have

sprung from her tears at his death.

The ruins out the window,

that same old landscape—

Rome, Aleppo, Mariupol.

9.

Jesus clutches the cross

like a stake in

the Alba Madonna.

He’s fierce, eyeing the

young John in a wolf pelt

while his mother

relaxes in the grass.

Years later, they will be

secreted away

to Asheville by train,

hidden behind steel doors,

barred windows in

an unfinished music room, waiting out the war.

10.

Despite the nickname

of Madonna Casini,

it’s the flatness of her

analysis of the child, his

near-grin that presents

a picture of the way

we know this will all

end. Her two fingers

in blessing and tickle,

the baby’s swaddle.

They say that Masaccio

was so talented that

he was poisoned at 26

by a jealous painter.

.

Welter (n.), a state of confusion, upheaval or turmoil

Bowling Green KY, July 22, 2020

Tonight, the music

is your voice

through this phone

and the rests

between laughter and banter

from parents gathered

down patio, their children

dripping and toweled

surround them, waiting.

My feet magnified in this pool,

these rippling caustics,

the press of chlorine, humidity;

horizon’s towering signs lit by night—

almost nostalgia,

but detached from

specific memory.

We talk last year’s

dinner, those afternoons

walking to class:

patting your coat pockets

for phantom cigarettes,

a habit long gone, declare

we should all be in Paris—it’s April!

Chicago’s refraining

rush hour hum hemming

us in that place—isolated

here, now in this night’s thrum.

Stories like objects

on a table: gun, rosary,

scapular, a souvenir

coin from the Trans-Mississippi

Exposition—ritual

of who, when and where,

what holds worlds together.

.

Word (v.) To bring (a thing or person) into or out of a specified condition or circumstances by the use of words. Now rare.

—After the painting Word by Tom Sarrantonio

A word, that’s the poem.

—James Schuyler’s “The Morning of the Poem”

i.

If I stare into this swarm

long enough will it split clean,

ripple as a chorus line, release

pomegranates and elephants,

lilac or petrichor,

a leatherback’s other-worldly swim,

that night on Three Marys Cay, between

Southern Cross and sea-surge—here

within this dark stand in a gray

field on a canvas hanging

against white

ii.

Crosshatched hive

whirred into cloud,

into shadow

named looming

spun up as if out

of water that is field—

a stand as backdrop,

a forest in the tree

iii.

Close to work

and god or sword,

an ord, what’s left

when there’s nothing

else to say: a door

to row, a war

and ward by fiat,

spell’s rod,

the street’s gospel

.

Swamp Pop, (n.) a musical genre indigenous to southwest Louisiana and southeast Texas, combining New Orleans-style rhythm and blues, country and western, and traditional French Louisiana musical influences.

—For Mark

I’m listening to Freddy Fender’s “Wasted Days & Wasted Nights” on loop.

Mostly a memory of K-Tel from after-school afternoons, the big hair and emotive gestures seemed comical at ten.

I learn that Fender’s real name was Baldemar Garza Huerta and he spent three years on a prison farm for drinking.

Garza means “heron.” A word I learned on an island one year but had to keep looking up.

I think of herons winging Lake Conway, the ghosting trotlines, a story of you lost in that storm, hanging on to cyprus knees, barefoot in blackberry bushes.

He renamed himself Fender after the guitar; Freddy for the alliteration and because it would “get the white folks.”

Now listening to Warren Storm’s “Seven Letters,” I wonder how long it takes to write anyone anything you really want to say.

Then Johnnie Allan’s “You Got Me Whistling Again” and “Today I Started Loving You Again.”

I found Fender years later when I read a Canadian poet, writing from the Lipton Hotel’s beer hall in the Qu’Appelle Valley, Saskatchewan: My four summers in the place of this place…. How he and the other poets drank, talked poetry, dipped and swayed to “Wasted Days and Wasted Nights” on the juke box. It was their song.

Again is an important word when it comes to love and songs. In the archaic,

it means “back to the place of starting” and “in the opposite direction.”

Now here’s Rufus Jagneaux’ “Back Door” and Richie Moreland’s “Bells in My Heart.”

If I wrote a pop song I’d call it “My Fear Is a Door, My Love Is a Bell.”

Remember the back route home we took last January? No swamps, but drive-in daiquiris and a night in Shreveport, the Boggy Creek Monster of Fouke?

Play me Cookie & the Cupcakes’ “Mathilda” or some Jivin’ Gene & the Jokers.

Ring the doorbell, love. Like we did as kids on May Day—

again and again and again and again

♦

LEA GRAHAM is the editor of an anthology of critical essays, From the Word to the Place: The Work of Michael Anania (MadHat Press, 2022) the author of two poetry collections, From the Hotel Vernon (Salmon Press, 2019) and Hough & Helix & Where & Here & You, You, You (No Tell Books, 2011) and four chapbooks. She won the Michelle Boisseau Poetry Prize in 2022. Graham is an associate professor at Marist College in Poughkeepsie, NY.