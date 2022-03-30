Young Wystan.

By ALAN MORRISON.

THE THIRTIES WAS a period of poetic preponderance

On the burgeoning weight of a Guilty Generation

And its slippery grasp of an approaching apocalypse

Of moral composure, a scorched catastrophe

At the fag-end of ashtray hiatus, a Moment

When Poetry and Politics, Art and Action,

Would converge, become symbiotically one—

Such hopeful projections gushed donnishly from

The graduate pen of one Wystan Hugh (W.H.)

Auden whose vaguely Nordic-sounding surname

Beckoned Icelandic ancestors cut from basalt crags

Of black gabbroic sagas and volcanic ash

In his fanciful imagination—though its

Etymology was more probably Anglo-Saxon,

From Ealdwine, meaning ‘Old Friend’, or Alden,

Meaning ‘Half-Danish’, while his own

Generational roots were in Birmingham,

A city singed into a vastly contrasting Black Country;

In the mid-Thirties, he penned to his old prep-

Friend, Christopher Isherwood, a polemical

Birthday poem in which he augmented his

Private anguishing in the ‘squalid shadow

Of academy and garden’ as to some guiding

Light to ignite their beleaguered generation,

To ‘Make action urgent and its nature clear’;

And here the young Oxford-finished smoky

Hope of Rookhope (his ‘sacred landscape’)

Would see his name leased out to a mystical

Meta-terrain, which he termed a ‘fabulous

Country’—a truly fabular landscape where

Unicorns would not be out of place—

Which came to be commonly canonised

As ‘Auden Country’: actually more a county,

But a parabolic county of sunny uplands

Sprawled somewhere between the Midlands

And crinkled Home Counties, or further-flung

Durham, or, figuratively, ‘Between the idea/

And the reality/ Between the motion/ And

The act’, where falls the etiolated shadow—

Eliotian night—of hollower realms shocked

With reticent corn of moral doubt, scorched

Conscience, indecision, Hamletic hesitation,

And self-prickling cacti of ‘Sin’-preceding

Angst, Skaldic bleakness bespeckling;

A metaphorical place, a figurative territory

Without frontiers or turrets between

Literature and action, a quilted inertia,

One rinsed of Cartesian cadastrals scattered

Like patchworks across partitioned pastures

Warped by one-upmanship, class distinctions,

Neuroticism, grimacing scarecrows,

Leafless winter hedgerows cauterising

Essential seams that once stitched together

Old gnarled bedfellows of private art

And public action; sprouted lustrous trees

Of self-expression branching rich scrolling

Foliage of Socialism, filigrees of fellowship—

Where now are only knuckled stumps,

Stubble fields, overcast skies, a simmering

Fascism of the shires, a bite of rosehip…

From the outset of his self-transcending bardic

Dialectic, his distinct, self-influenced ‘Audenic’

Discipline, the brilliant boy from Solihull,

Embryonic Brummagem Bard, third of three sons

Born in York to physician Charles Augustus,

And the picturesquely named Constance Rosalie

Bicknell, missionary nurse, Young Wystan—

Graced with the cloistered face of a scholarly

Twelfth-century friar, carved eyes bevelled

With the belfry-dark of meticulous craft

On parchment and illuminated manuscript,

Skin freckled like bookish foxing—sent out

Mixed signals, sparring shadows always

Latticing his path: first he was for defining

An authentic political poetry—then, for

Obfuscating such lofty tolls for the subtler peals

Of ‘parable-Art’ (but surely all Art was parable?);

In his Introduction to The Poet’s Tongue

(1935), Auden coined this Grail again

As ‘The parabolic approach’, the quintessence

Of which was Poetry; this Parabolic Poetry

Would teach us ‘Love’ but not ‘ideology’,

Would bear us messages in paradigms,

The sides, ours to decide—rather than being

Didactic, it would lead us out from dingy

Dorms and gloomy schoolrooms of ethical

Tutelage, moral rhetoric, out to Echoing

Greens of chainless heart-intelligence,

Or up to flights of self-enfranchisement

Through Hermeneutic Choice, personal

Responsibility for interpreting the parable

With whichever messages seemed to strike us

First in the figurative tapestry—and this

Was where Anxiety entered, gingerly,

With its weighted gingery grin: neurosis,

A residue sourced from a species’ rinsing sin,

The ‘dizziness of freedom’, Chagrin of Choice,

The choking chain of impossible office,

Or whichever Kierkegaardian coinage

One picked, Anxiety was the defining

Temperament of the time—in tandem with

Ennui—not only for the Audenites,

But also for their initialled progenitors:

Nottingham’s flame-haired David Herbert

(D.H.) Lawrence, and cat-like trans-

Atlantic catch, Thomas Stearns (T.S.)

Eliot who had once admitted to himself:

“Anxiety is the hand maiden of creativity”—

Thunderstruck lightning-charge of Damascene

Anticipation; Auden would augment his

Moment to neurotic crescendo with

The Age of Anxiety: A Baroque Eclogue

In Anglo-Saxon consonance, his definitive

Break from formative verses, first twist in

The latticing path away from Young Wystan

Through blue smoke and milky cocktails to

Chunky onyx ashtrays and wrinkled skin

—A pickled walnut in Manhattan…

♦

Alan Morrison was born in Brighton in 1974. His poetry collections include A Tapestry of Absent Sitters (Waterloo, 2009), Keir Hardie Street (Smokestack Books, 2010), Captive Dragons (Waterloo, 2011), Blaze a Vanishing/ The Tall Skies (Waterloo, 2013), Shadows Waltz Haltingly (Lapwing, 2015), Tan Raptures (Smokestack, 2017), Shabbigentile (Culture Matters, 2019), Gum Arabic (Cyberwit, 2020), and Anxious Corporals (Smokestack, 2021). He was joint winner of the Bread & Roses Poetry Prize 2018. His poetry has been awarded grants from Arts Council England, the Royal Literary Fund, the Society of Authors and the Oppenheim-John Downes Memorial Trust. He edits the international webzine The Recusant.