And Seven More Poems.

By MARC VINCENZ

1.

Species of Light

Intuition shaping as

a physical act, then

(moving into the future of itself)

and shuffling into

the space before language

(the muscular structure of emotion)

that is reflected, refracted—

(being seen by the future

in the reflection).

The not-yet-yet-not

letting go/setting free

(of profitability).

(Deep time in millions of years)

capitalizing on those

momentary capillaries of light.

2.

Wading through Piles of Garbage

Oh, that thrill underneath your feet of an artificial ski slope

Built on yesterday’s refuse—it gives away, but not too much,

Like walking on a sponge or a thick rubberized yoga mat,

Barefoot—it’s the polymers that give it that bounce.

Thousands of creatures have found their way in here:

Salamanders, snakes, newts, crickets, ants and weevils.

Wait, here’s a broken body wheezing, a slightly

Hunchbacked TV screen, a radio that once had

The privilege of speaking to the unemployed.

To think that a god made this out of her left-

Over dreams and desires; and that longing for

Four rooms and a balcony, or built in air-conditioning;

The thousand drawers once filled, the old

Armchairs sprung here—a small antique

Table carved with a fleur-de-lis, and this beautiful

Square of yellow plastic curving toward sunlight.

Right now a sparrow flits between the peaks,

And overhead, the seagulls dive-bomb the troughs.

Every once in a while there’s a squawking frenzy.

“What a treasure,” they’re singing, “what a treasure!”

3.

Wheels of Industry

Light turns blue, turns old.

The gears and cogs roar.

Nailed to clouds,

the dying float above.

Drained, we emerge

from stained glass

among the trees

raising arms, singing.

As the dust rises

the sky falls and the grain

nestles in our pockets.

4.

Forlorn until Noon

Briefly sad, the grasses

drooping, staring

at their roots, bowed

under the current;

as if in wishing to say

what they would have liked to,

the tears have gathered at

the tips of their questioning heads.

5.

The Cartographer

—for Thomas Seach

As battered as a proverb, he trudges his way

Down the mountain. A word falls into his head,

Something like scruple, or was it purple? Last

Night he saw zigzags in the darkness above his bed,

Then there was that shooting star that earned him

The name Cosmic Tom. He’s run out of water, so

He’s still sucking cough drops. At two thousand feet

He feels analgesic, but then, unfurling from

The eaves of the forest, a peacock appears.

“My wife,” he says to the bird, “my wife whose eyes

Are the equal of water.” Down below, beneath those

Vertical chalk cliffs, the manta rays are gathering

In the turquoise ocean; up here, the birds and the trees

Are playing their swansong. Breath regained, he

Edges his way toward the seabreeze. Salt hits

The back of his throat. The peacock makes him sneeze.

Third month in these gorges; the bamboo rats,

The thatch huts and their occupants estranged to me;

Mother with two children and a dog; lone fisherman

With an extremely long fishing pole and a tin bucket;

Starfish in unexpected places: between the soles

Of your shoes, crawling across your chest in the dead

Of night; and that water canister undeniably

Low. Now dusk burns yellow and a line appears

In his mind, as if the Buddha himself, or God,

Had come to him: “See your original nature!”

Someone says, “All those grand human affairs weigh

The same and leave foul memories.” Outside

Limestone and chalk and granite are gathering

To conspire the world he made of stone.

6.

Now the Moon Sinks Too

Behind the light

there is a strong

smell of evening.

Faces appear

against the dark

like masks.

Somehow we

still feel

the sea’s will.

Love should be born

out of this gloss

of blackness,

and yet we want to

climb out

to see a sky

the color of water

and trees, trees

everywhere.

7.

Artificial Intelligence

They say the autumn

Will come with white sails.

My mouth is always wide

Open to praise.

Eternal youth is a gift

From all that brings joy,

The clouds or the gods.

With a sweet tension,

They lighten the load.

“How can there be

Bad love?” you say.

“It all vanishes

In dust and smoke,” you say.

“Even those pressure pads

Leave something in doubt;

In no uncertain words,

The olive trees have seen

Most of your eras, your

Changing of the guard,

Your wax seals and notary

Publics, with your digital

Signatures and a fannypack

Of tricks, with your theatres

And organic bistros.

I wish I had a daughter

Whose name was Esmeralda

Or Josephina, a landscape

Of diversity to survey;

A pledge, a ledge

To lean upon,

Or a mantel, or a lintel;

And that Friday

Night when pines turn

Into palm trees,

Honestly, I’d prefer

To circle the earth,

And consider which

One of these galaxies

Will soon be singing.”

8.

Counting Cards

In their manner of address,

grace accompanied

by a radiant moon, long

before daybreak, shortly

before the clouds

begin their vespers,

the ghosts of old comedy

forget their former lives,

in their surrendered wake

they forget to set the traps

for those drifting into sleep—

instead they ply their solitaires

and their spangled

and their garbled opinions.

♦

MARC VINCENZ is a poet, fiction writer, artist and musician. He has written 18 collections of poetry, including more recently, Einstein Fledermaus, The Little Book of Earthly Delights and A Brief Conversation with Consciousness. He is publisher and editor of MadHat Press and publisher of New American Writing. He lives on a farm in rural Western Massachusetts with his wife, Miriam, and their Australian Cobberdog, Emily Dickinson.