By LUCY HAMILTON.

Under A Blazing April Sun

The six unbroken yang lines of this hexagram

represent Heaven| the purest energy

and I’m reminded of Mr Zhi at Bai Xu Kiln

showing us his ancient hometown village

under a blazing April sun| escorting us

around old landowner houses he’d bought

to restore| to fulfil his dream of initiating

an artists’ cooperative| to lure the young folk

home from cities with the promise of work

and a pride in preserving their local heritage

The oracle-bone etching shows a shoot of grass

above the sun| with the root of a plant below

and we watched with his sculptor-wife and daughter

as he inscribed our porcelain bowls in calligraphy

his face not telling of his fame and following

only of the twenty resolute years in Beijing

♦

Rebirth

I

The ancient I Ching concept of genesis is thunder and clouds

the sacred breath is the presage of storm before the action

of water feeds the latent seed| It has gathered life-force

all winter and now| as portrayed in this ideograph’s

tender image| breaks through the pressure of surrounding soil

and with a whole-hearted impulse like desire grows into a shoot

And I think of my first and longed-for Chinese venture

when despite my efforts everything felt confused and scattered

II

Unpacking in Chengdu| I searched for my tiny Buddha amulet

the way Proust kissed his agate marble to invoke his beloved’s heart

I conjured him as if nursing an injured bird even as instinct told me

to trust that he’d appear once my jet-addled brain had cleared

I thought of the fires my twin had witnessed in Australia

the rejoicing when life burgeoned again| Now the New Year

and my Chinese friends tell me there’s a re-assessment of values

at grass-roots| For as a seed sprouts a mother’s waters break

♦

Loved Ones Mummified in Mud

I

We were hurtling at terrifying speed on roads awash

with river flood and debris| visibility worsening

with each hairpin turn until Oscar from Santiago

and Guillermo from Buenos Aires beseeched the driver

to slow down and keep in lane| The structure of this sign

with Mountain above and Earth below symbolises

a falling away| as in landslide or avalanche or in human

terms the process of a collapsing politico-moral system

II

Today in Brazil they’re still counting the missing and dead

the bereaved of Brumadinho beside themselves with grief

and rage as loved ones are excavated mummified in mud

For any country’s next catastrophy| they laid that place

waste and turned back| the beauty of this ancient ideoogram

is a double-edged knife and sword| When the influence

of yin declines| yang grows like the moon’s waxing

and waning| but the tool depends on the hand that wields

♦

Releasing the Bow-String in Pouring Rain

The key is in seeking harmony

I

The ancient oracle bone etching on the left of this ideograph

still means eye today| Within the whole symbol it represents

people’s distinct fields of vision| while the image on the right

of an arrow passing between the backs of a pair of hands

signifies inclusion and similarity within difference| It reflects

the dynamic of experience I’m gaining outside my native country

as writer and editor in a time-flash of the present in a fragment

of this immense nation’s whole| A gift of generosity and trust

II

En route in torrential rain to the Zhaojue mountains in Sichuan

we stop at a Centre for the Practice of Archery| A quiver full

of shafts stands upright in a puddle| I draw my bow-string as far

as I can before releasing the arrow which scores between two rings

Next day lunching in the sunny foothills| local men fry us chunks

of succulent pork and duck in cauldrons placed above coke fires

Responding to my delight| a woman whispers Yes we love our country

but not our prisons| and I freely confide that I’m ashamed of mine

♦

The Wide-Brimmed Straw Hat

I

As hens preened in the cooperative’s yard a farmer appeared

from a barn| Nî hăo I said and he let me take a photo

as he shifted his awkward load squinting under his wide-

brimmed straw hat| Xièxiè I said bowing my head

unaware of this hexagram| that it represents Fire above

Heaven| symbolises the sun radiating heat and light

to myriad beings on Earth| A sign of prosperity

and abundance in the spirit of seeking harmony

II

And the upper pictogram of a human being signifies

‘great man’ while the image of a hand above a moon

three fingers in the act of grasping the moon reveals

the transitory nature of possessions and pride and greed

I was staggered by the size| unwieldy bundles of hemp

the farmer clenched under each arm| scales of balance

for equal sharing| An air of hope as I strolled| The scent

of orange| Pairs of blue overalls pegged arm-to-arm on a line

♦

Lucy Hamilton works freelance for Cam Rivers Publishing (a partnership between UK and China based at King’s College, Cambridge), and has enjoyed several trips to China. She has two books with Shearsman and is currently working on a collection which draws upon her experiences in China, and on the I Ching.

Sophie (Jianghong) Song (calligraphy) was born and grew up in China. She worked as public relations coordinator in Xiamen University and had a part time job as radio presenter in Xiamen Economic and Transportation Station. She now works for Cam Rivers Publishing, and lives in Cambridge with her husband and two children.

NOTES.