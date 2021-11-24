

About KU’s Trollope Prize.

1.Two for Keats on his birthday: The case of John Keats in Shanklin by G. Kim Blank

…and Keats: Letters, Home by Anthony Costello

2. Proust in five pages by John Matthias

3. Poetry Notes for October 2021 by Peter Riley

4. More, from ‘The Messenger House’ by Janet Sutherland

5. Again, as if the wind bore you away…by Eduardo Moga

6. Six prose poems by Meg Pokrass

7. Reopening the National Theatre of Kosovo by Gertrude Gibbons

8. Literary Politics in America, 50 years after The End of Intelligent Writing by Richard Kostelanetz

9. Arabia Felix. Mandatory happiness in Dubai. Reportage by Jonathan Gorvett

10. Torpedo Fair, an eclogue by Anthony Howell

…and much more, below in this column.

Audio archive: Hayden Carruth reads Contra Mortem and Journey to a Known Place | Anthony Howell reads three new poems | James Laughlin reads Easter in Pittsburgh and five more | Peter Robinson reads Manifestos for a lost cause and Dreamt Affections| Daragh Breen’s Aural Triptych

More below. Scroll down.















