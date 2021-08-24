And three other poems

By SANDRA KOLANKIEWICZ.

.

Old-Time Recipe

The old woman said, “Just scoop envy out

with a spoon, lay it on a cutting board, filleted

into thin pieces. Don’t confuse this act

with extracting jealousy, which is not the coveting

of what someone else has but is instead

the fear he will take something of yours which he wants,

so set it aside to add later.

Superiority and entitlement will have to be carved

out with a knife, but they are ‘oma’s’ meaning ‘encapsulated,’

so though deep, they pop out like whiteheads on your cheekbone,

easily removed. The higher the flame,

the more the contents disappear into a broth as marrow

might do. Anxiety peels back

like an onion while depression’s as common as baby

carrots, which for some become the main ingredient,

but not you, she said, you’ve

not forgotten that tears are like spices,

yearnings like salt, that the blood you let

for love never burns, curdles, or evaporates

completely, and the ingredients of hope—found

by the side of the road—yellow like wild mustard,

blue like unappreciated chicory, white

like the Queen Anne’s lace that makes implantation

impossible if your timing’s right, grow

covered in highway dust, bloom in all

but the most impossible ground.”

♦

The Kindness Exchange

I spent my love at the kindness exchange.

That’s what we do: invest for return. Yet

what is required from the birds that thrill me?

And what do I give them? Is there any

other reason for the sole oak, mid field,

besides the cattle clustered under its

cool shade at mid-day? I have no credit

left so must invest, having overdrawn

myself while on the vacation that made me

forget how much I reaped while neglecting

to sow, the same way we should care for roads

or bridges, the infrastructure of our

isolated lives which takes us safely

through the canyon, provides a guard rail when

the view is too enticing, or brings us

water through the underground we avoid

but need to learn we depend on.

♦

The Other Measure

This year, the worse for trying, all the striving.

Along with rent and the car, medical bills

from raw consequences. I’m not even

exercising, yet part of me is hard as

a tight muscle on a bone still thickened

with collagen fiber and densely packed in

vivo crystals, sixty per cent mineral,

as if I possess the hormones which give us

matter. Part of my skeleton is alive,

but the other measure has crossed over, the

ratios changing every year. Without some

gravity and force of impact, I’ll float off

into the red, the results of the dual

energy X-ray absorptiometry

disturbing enough to get a prescription.

Plant your feet as hard as you can. Climb and stomp

your efforts out in the sun, its light become

intravenous and making your calcium

as fixed as the ancient piles of oyster shells

on this recently claimed and gentrified coast.

♦

Of Solitude and Lamplight

By dawn the cocoon of reminding

myself of past success in order

to survive the present dissipates in

little spirals, becoming invisible by

transferring their energy, soon

indistinguishable from the air and

the grass, just as I am, beginning

with the first foot into the leg of a

pant and ending when I finally lie

down to sleep, hours after these rays

have given up but which now so

alter the nature of my thoughts from

memory to prospect as I propose

to make my way in the world, a sun

which cannot outlast me by evening,

which will have to retire while I’ll live

into the late hours, surrounded by the

intimacy of solitude and lamplight.

♦

Most recently, Sandra Kolankiewicz’s poems have been accepted at The Healing Muse, Galway Review, New World Writing and Appalachian Review. Turning Inside Out is available at Black Lawrence Press. The Way You Will Go and Lost in Transition are available from Finishing Line Press. Her novel, When I Fell, with 78 illustrations by Kathy Skerritt, is available here. She works promoting literacy and learning in Appalachia.