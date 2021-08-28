

1. Old-Time Recipe and three more new poems by Sandra Kolankiewicz

2. Enchantment by Alan Macfarlane

3. Three Literary Poems by Nathaniel Tarn

4. The Roth-Bailey Contretemps explained by William O’Rourke

5. From the Brooklyn-Queens Border, 22 April-17 May 2020, a report by Richard Kostelanetz

6. Matthias’ Laments by Igor Webb

7. Secret agent, a review of Philippe Sollers, by David Andrew Platzer

8. Yellow: ‘The light of ordinary day’ and other poems and short narratives by Dan Coyle

9. The Right Side of the Diamond: Fiction by Peter Knobler

10. Ice cream spoon in the office and other prose poems by Fawzia Kane

Audio archive: Hayden Carruth reads Contra Mortem and Journey to a Known Place | Anthony Howell reads three new poems | James Laughlin reads Easter in Pittsburgh and five more | Peter Robinson reads Manifestos for a lost cause and Dreamt Affections| Daragh Breen’s Aural Triptych

From ‘Ricochet’: poems by Lila Matsumoto | From council houses and orphanages: Poetry Notes by Peter Riley | Prose poems by John Matthias: Some of Her Things | Class and education: Hierarchies, by Alan Macfarlane |Chimney Sweepers and three more poems by J. Mark Smith | Rereading O. Henry — for medicinal purposes, by Christopher Landrum |Film Comment: Holy Cow—Simon Collings on Kelly Reichardt’s beef | Edmond Jabès meets Max Jacob: A curated event by Raphael Rubinstein | The Right Side of the Diamond: Fiction by Peter Knobler | Return to Tonality: Part 6 of Tronn Overend’s essay on Adorno and Music | From ‘Ricochet’: poems by Lila Matsumoto | George Mackay Brown by Nigel Wheale |Hierarchies by Alan Macfarlane | The Iron Pier by John Matthias | Curriculum Violette: A resumé of Resistance reviewed by Ian Seed | Anthony Howell’s eased lockdown in Purgatory | ‘Something’ and more: Poems by Mélisande Fitzsimons | Chaos is come again: A comment on Shakespeare by Alan Wall | What Clings: A small collection of prose poems by Mikki Aronoff | Igor Webb: On Longinus and bread | Two Old Judges Stuck All Night in the Lift by John Matthias | Homage to Lorand Gaspar by Peter Riley |High Street report: Three tales of commerce by Ian Seed | ‘Just’ and two more prose poems by Giles Goodland | Honey, a memoir by Nigel Wheale | The Spring 2021 short shelf: reviews by Peter Riley | Garden Eclogue 10 by John Kinsella | Episode 38 of ‘Living Dead’ and two more prose poems by Simon Collings | |David Rosenberg on ​Desnos and Warsh | The ‘Fortnightly’—a retrospect in 1901 of our first 35 years by BW Matz | Poetry Notes: Peter Riley reviews Michelene Wandor | Nigel Wheale: ​‘An Edge of the World’ with ‘Naranja Amarga’ | Adorno on music: Schoenberg, by Tronn Overend | Looking at pictures on walls with John Welch Peter Taylor in triple vision by John Matthias | Representation in millimetres by Alan Wall :: For much more, please consult our partial archive, below on this page.

