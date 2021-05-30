Chaos is come again.

-
-
-
About KU’s Trollope Prize.
1. Homage to Lorand Gaspar by Peter Riley
2. Two Old Judges Stuck All Night in the Lift by John Matthias
3. Igor Webb: On Longinus and bread
…and much more, below in this column.
Audio archive: Hayden Carruth reads Contra Mortem and Journey to a Known Place | Anthony Howell reads three new poems | James Laughlin reads Easter in Pittsburgh and five more | Peter Robinson reads Manifestos for a lost cause and Dreamt Affections| Daragh Breen’s Aural Triptych
More below. Scroll down.
4. New to The Fortnightly Review? Our online series is more than ten years old! You may never catch up, but YOU CAN START HERE: High Street report: Three tales of commerce by Ian Seed | ‘Just’ and two more prose poems by Giles Goodland | Honey, a memoir by Nigel Wheale | The Spring 2021 short shelf: reviews by Peter Riley | Garden Eclogue 10 by John Kinsella | Episode 38 of ‘Living Dead’ and two more prose poems by Simon Collings | |David Rosenberg on Desnos and Warsh | The ‘Fortnightly’—a retrospect in 1901 of our first 35 years by BW Matz | Poetry Notes: Peter Riley reviews Michelene Wandor | Nigel Wheale: ‘An Edge of the World’ with ‘Naranja Amarga’ | Adorno on music: Schoenberg, by Tronn Overend | Looking at pictures on walls with John Welch Peter Taylor in triple vision by John Matthias | Representation in millimetres by Alan Wall | Film: Gianfranco Rosi’s marginalia by Simon Collings | Kino Atlantyk and more prose poems by Maria | At this moment by Rupert M. Loydell | How the robots of the world’s richest man decide what you may read by Ian Gardner | ‘Measuring Distances’ and four more prose poems by Kimberly Campanello | David Baddiel, another famous Jew by Howard Cooper | John Fowles, Gentleman by Bruce Kinzer | Art and Innocence by Victor Bruno | San Miniato, a poem by Michelene Wandor | To Field Flowers, a tribute to Philippe Jaccottet by John Taylor | Last Kind Words, an anthology of poems after Geeshie Wiley’s song, edited by Peter Riley | ‘Ghost’ and eight more poems, by Veroniki Dalakoura, translated by John Taylor | The Metaphoric Graveyard, a short essay by Alan Wall | Peter Riley: Poetry Notes: Winter reading |Alan Morrison: June Haunting | Kallic Distance, explained by Michial Farmer | Thesis: Stravinsky. Part four of Tronn Overend’s comments on Adorno and music | Two uncollected personal poems by Roy Fisher, with comments by Peter Robinson | Anthony Rudolf reviews The Hölderliniae by Nathaniel Tarn (with an excerpt) | The reascent of Spengler’s Decline by James Gallant | Three new poems by Simon Smith | Tom Lowenstein’s poem To the Muses | Michael Hampton reviews Turner’s Loom | Le meutre: the death of Camus, reviewed by Michelene Wandor | Peter Larkin: Extract from Trees the Seed |Anthony Howell on Julian Stannard’s Freeing Up | Wanton and two more poems, by Michael Egan | Alan Wall on Melancholy’s black sun | Paul Cohen parses Words and Lies | Bruce Kinzer on Leslie Stephen and the Metaphysicals | Richard Johnson: The Present Dystopian Paranoia | Nights In and two more new poems by Anthony Howell Dreamt Affections, a sequence by Peter Robinson | Freedom and justice at the Warburg by Peter McCarey | A Brexit Fudge by Alan Macfarlane | The poem’s not in the word by C. F. Keary | Peter Riley’s Poetry Notes: An Anthology for the Apocalypse | Diderot: The Curious Materialist, by Caroline Warman | Cambridge and two more poems by Ralph Hawkins | Gerard Manley Hopkins: No Worst There Is None, by Alan Wall | Hoyt Rogers: Seeing with Words: Yves Bonnefoy and the Seicento | Dragon Rock, and two more short fictions, by Umiyuri Katsuyama, translated by Toshiya Kamei | Adorno and the Philosophy of Modern Music: Part three of the essay by Tronn Overend | Michael Buckingham Gray: Back to the drawing board, an extremely short story | Customer. Relationship. Management. A downloadable polemic by Sascha Akhtar | Strictly Scrum: Michelene Wandor on the life and work of James Haskell, flanker | Michial Farmer On Elegance | Telling it for ourselves: Simon Collings on the latest cinema news from Africa | Stephen Wade on the Good Soldier and his creator: The Good Writer Hašek | Six prose poems by Scott Thurston | The Seicento and the Cult of Images by Yves Bonnefoy, and ‘Seeing with Words: Yves Bonnefoy and the Seicento,’ by Hoyt Rogers | Jonathan Gorvett, In Djibouti with The Angel of Hulme | An Aural Triptych by Daragh Breen | Immanuel Kant and the origin of the dialectic, the second part of Tronn Overend’s essay on Adorno and music | Three bilinguacultural poems by Changming Yuan | The Optician, short fiction by Cecilia Eudave | (a bean) — fiction by Marzia D’Amico | Stories from The Jazz Age by Aidan Semmens | ‘The London Cage’ and three more poems, by Judith Willson | Manifestos for a lost cause: A sequence of poems by Peter Robinson | Seven new poems by Barry Schwabsky | The poetry of social commitment: Poetry Notes by Peter Riley | The poet as essayist, by Alan Wall | On Gathering and Togethering in Medellin by Richard Berengarten | Two songs by Tristram Fane Saunders | What Heroism Feels Like: Fiction by Benjamin Wolfe | Two poems: ‘Inbound’ and one untitled about Ziggy by Nigel Wheale | Iconoclasm and portraiture in recent fiction by Paul Cohen | The Weimar Republic and critical theory: Adorno on modern music. First in a series by Tronn Overend | From the archive: Art, constantly aspiring: The School of Giorgione by Walter Pater | Seven very, very short fictions by Tom Jenks | The Seicento and the Cult of Images by Yves Bonnefoy | Three poems after reading Heine by Tom Lowenstein | Six new poems by Johanna Higgins | Macanese Concrete by Peter McCarey | ‘Leave-taking’, the end of a left-bank affair. By Ian Seed | Peter Riley probes Laura Riding’s many modes and offers his 2020 list of summer reviews |Bibliographic Archæology in Cairo by Raphael Rubinstein | Steve Xerri: Ezra Pound’s life in verse — with two more new poems, one featuring Keats | New Poems by Carrie Etter and Anna Forbes | ‘So, Dreams’ and three more poems, by Luke Emmett | Simon Collings wanders Buñuel’s labyrinth of artifice | Matt Hanson on the Romaniotes in America | For Once, a short fiction by Susana Martín Gijón | Four prose poems by Jane Monson | Jesse Glass and the poetry of ‘ouch’, explained: Pain… | Three poems, one very prose-like, by Claire Crowther | Two new poems by Sandra Kolankiewicz | Michelene Wandor reviews a metro-anthology from London’s twin cities | Simon Collings interviews Jeremy Noel-Tod, anthologist of prose poetry | Alan Wall: How we see now. A Note on Inscape, Descriptionism and Logical Form | Simon Perril: Poems from ‘the Slip’ | Michael Blackburn reviews Byatt’s Odd Angel | Christopher Landrum looks through Chris Arnade’s candid camera at America | Nigel Wheale reviews Ian Crockatt’s translations of the Skaldic verse of Orkney | Osip Mandelstam’s Tristia, in a new translation by Peter McCarey | Anna de Noailles: Thirteen poems in versions by Anthony Howell | Meandering through the Belle-Époque with Anthony Howell | Peter Riley‘s Poetry Notes for Summer 2020 | Three collections of prose poetry: 1.Nine haibun by Sheila E. Murphy | 2.Hurt Detail and two more prose poems by Lydia Unsworth | 3.Ten prose poems, five about men. By Mark Russell | The Latest Event in the History of the Novel by Paul Cohen | Life after life: Viduities, an essay by Alan Wall | As Grass Will Amend (Intend) Its Surfaces, by landscape poet Peter Larkin | More delicate, if minor, interconnections. Poetry by Tom Lowenstein | What Peter Knobler discovered out Walking While White in New York City | Alan Wall reviews Ian Sansom’s autopsy of Auden’s September 1, 1939 | A few very short fictions by Georgia Wetherall | A Play — for 26 Voices by Alice Notley | Four new poems from Credo, Stephen Wiest‘s new collection | Nigel Wheale on the significance and frailty of Raymond Crump | Ottomania! Matt Hanson reports on three new Turkish titles | Cinema: Simon Collings looks into Andrew Kötting’s Whalebone Box | Gowersby. A new puzzle-fiction by Shukburgh Ashby | The Jinn of Failaka: Reportage byMartin Rosenstock | Five Hung Particles by Iain Britton | Three poems from ‘Sovetica’ by Caroline Clark | It’s about time—Boustrophedon time: Anthony Howell is Against Pound | When words fail: Alan Wall diagnoses Shakespeare’s Dysnarrativia | Olive Custance, Lord Alfred Douglas’s much, much better half. By Ferdi McDermott | Three gardens and a dead man by Khaled Hakim | Poems from The Messenger House by Janet Sutherland | Two new poems by British-Canadian poet Pete Smith | Mob Think: Michael Blackburn reviews Kevin D. Williamson’s Smallest Minority: Independent Thinking in the Age of Mobs | Natalia Ginzburg’s On Women. The first translation in English, by Nicoletta Asciuto | Alan Wall: Considering I, alone, An interrogation of the isolated first person | Anthony Howell reviews Christopher Reid’s ‘Love, Loss and Chianti’ | Jeremy Hilton: An excerpt from Fulmar’s Wing | Peter Riley: Hakim and Byrne and a spring storm of ‘Poetry Notes’ | Simon Collings with news of African films, including a review of Mati Diop’s Atlantics |Alan Price reviews Anthony Howell’s mind-body reflections | Franca Mancinelli: Pages from the Croatian Notebook, in a translation by John Taylor |Anne Stevenson: A tribute to Eugene Dubnov | David Hay: Two poems, one in prose | Four poems from ‘Lectio Volant’ by Steve Ely | Seven very short stories by Ian Seed | Advice from all over: Peter Riley on How to Write Poetry | Geoffrey Hill and the Perturbation of Baruch by Anthony O’Hear | Bird of four tongues by Manash Firaq Bhattacharjee | Deirdre Mikolajcik: Abstract Wealth and Community in The Way We Live Now (Trollope Prize) | Nyssa Ruth Fahy on A Less-Beaten Path: Trollope’s West Indian fiction (Trollope Prize) | Blame it on the rain: flash fiction on two wheels, by Michael Buckingham Gray | True love—at 103: Breakfast with Mrs Greystone by S.D. Brown | The last Mantegna: fiction by Michelene Wandor | My first thirty years: A serial by Alan Macfarlane | Quotidian verse: She went to the hospital for an infection. By T. Smith-Daly | Tradition, by Enzo Kohara Franca. ‘My mother’s parents didn’t make it easy for her. In 1938 they immigrated from Sendai, where all men are Japanese, to São Paulo, where all men are Brazilian.’ | Peter Riley: Autumn reviews of new poetry | George Maciunas and Fluxus, reviewed by Simon Collings | The Political Agent in Kuwait, by Piers Michael Smith | Mother child: fiction by Conor Robin Madigan | The marital subtext of The State of the Union, reviewed by Michelene Wandor | Swincum-le-Beau, a puzzle-fiction in the spirit of Pevsner. By Shukburgh Ashby | Gibraltar Point and three more poems by Iain Twiddy | Six quite brief fictions by Simon Collings | James Gallant: Puttering with E.M. Cioran | Blind man’s fog and other poems by Patrick Williamson | None of us: a poem by Luke Emmett | Rankine’s uncomfortable citizenship by Michelene Wandor | Languages: A Ghazal by Manash Firaq Bhattacharjee | Seven more poems by Tom Lowenstein | Five poems from ‘Mattered by Tangents’ by Tim Allen | Anthony Howell: Freewheeling through some post-summer reading | ‘Noise’ and three more new poems by Maria de Araújo | A shelf of new poetry books for summer reviewed by Peter Riley in ‘Poetry Notes’ | Film: Simon Collings on Peter Strickland’s In Fabric | Michelene Wandor reviews Helen Dunmore’s Counting Backwards | Mauritius in three voices, by Emma Park | The hidden virtues of T-units and n-grams, by Davina Allison | Peter McCarey reviews W.D. Jackson’s latest Opus | Seven new poems by poet-ethnographer Tom Lowenstein | Anthony Howell: Empyrean Suite, an afterlife collaboration with Fawzi Karim | Christine Gallant reviews Herb Childress’s book on the life of the Adjunct Prof | The talk of The Dolphin, King’s Cross, as reported by Michael Mahony | Franca Mancinelli: Eight poems from Mala Kruna, in translations by John Taylor | A short question: Who will read short stories? David McVey answers | Eavesdropping on Olmecs: New poems by Jesse Glass | Two new poems by Laura Potts | Simon Collings on existence and its discontents in Capernaum | Peter Riley: Reviews yet more new prose-poetry | Anthony Rudolf remembers Turkish poet, novelist and essayist Moris Farhi | James Gallant sheds new light on the Duchess of Richmond’s ball in Brussels | Theatre: Third Person Theatre Co., and ‘The Noises’ reviewed by Anthony Howell | A fourth gulp of prose poems from ‘The Dice Cup’ by Max Jacob in a new translation by Ian Seed | Lots more short fiction: A new item by Michael Buckingham Gray and a full half-dozen by Simon Collings | Apollo 17 and the Cartoon Moon: Lunar poetry by James Bullion | Juvenal may be missing his moment: Satire for the millennium by Anthony Howell | Pickle-fingered truffle-snouter: fiction by Robert Fern | April Is the Cruellest Month: London fiction by Georgie Carroll | The Beginning and the End of Art…in Tasmania. By Tronn Overend | Kathy Stevens’s plate of fresh fiction: Everything in This Room is Edible | Boy, a new poem tall and lean by Tim Dooley | Beckett, Joyce, words, pictures — all reviewed by Peter O’Brien | Even more new translations by Ian Seed from Max Jacob’s Dice Cup | Poetry written in Britain’s ‘long moment’: A dialogue and portfolio of work by Peter Robinson and Tim Dooley | ‘Remembering Ovid’, a new poem by Alan Wall | Four new poems by Luke Emmett | Hugo Gibson on Discount entrepreneurship and the start-up accelerator | ‘Half a Black Moon’ and three more new poems by Seth Canner | Martin Stannard’s life-lessons: What I did and how I did it | Anthony Howell on three indelible images left after a season of exhibitions | You good? Anthony O’Hear reviews Christian Miller’s The Character Gap. | Peter Riley on Olson, Prynne, Paterson and ‘extremist’ poetry of the last century. | Three prose poems by Linda Black,with a concluding note on the form | Simon Collings watches Shoplifters, critically | Tim McGrath: In Keen and Quivering Ratio — Isaac Newton and Emily Dickinson together at last | Daragh Breen: A Boat-Shape of Birds: A sequence of poems | Peter Riley reviews First-Person ‘Identity’ Poems: New collections by Zaffar Kunial and Ishion Hutchinson | Marko Jobst’s A Ficto-Historical Theory of the London Underground reviewed by Michael Hampton | José-Flores Tappy: A Poetic Sequence from ‘Trás-os-Montes’ | Nick O’Hear: Brexit and the backstop and The tragedy of Brexit | Ian Seed: back in the building with Elvis | Nigel Wheale’s remembrance of ‘11.11.11.18’| Franca Mancinelli: Maria, towards Cartoceto, a memoir | Tamler Sommers’s Gospel of Honour, a review by Christopher Landrum | Typesetters delight: Simon Collings reviews Jane Monson’s British Prose Poetry | In Memoriam: Nigel Foxell by Anthony Rudolf | David Hackbridge Johnson rambles through Tooting | Auld acquaintances: Peter Riley on Barry MacSweeney and John James | ‘Listening to Country Music’ and more new poems by Kelvin Corcoran | Latest translations by Ian Seed from Max Jacob’s The Dice Cup | Claire Crowther: four poems from her forthcoming ‘Solar Cruise’| Anthony Howell on the lofty guardians of the new palace | War and the memory of war, a reflection by Jerry Palmer | The ‘true surrealist attentiveness’ of Ian Seed’s prose poems, reviewed by Jeremy Over | Antony Rowland: Three place-poems, a response to Elizabeth Gaskell’s Life of Brontë | New fiction by Gabi Reigh | Simon Collings reviews ‘Faces Places’ by Agnès Varda and JR | Ian Seed’s life-long love of short prose-poems | Michael Buckingham Gray’s extremely short story: ‘A woman’s best friend.’ | Simon Collings’s new fiction: Four short prose pieces | Anthony Costello: ‘Coleridge’s Eyes’ were his shaping spirits | Anthony Rudolf remembers poet and broadcaster Keith Bosley | Michael Hampton on Jeremy David Stock’s ‘Posthuman and categorically nebulous art writing’ | Peter O’Brien meets Paulette, Martin Sorrell’s ‘extravagent mystery’ of a mother | Anthony Howell reviews Lady Mary Wroth’s Love’s Victory | :: For much more, please consult our partial archive, below on this page.
Contact The Fortnightly.
Books received: Updated list.
-
LONDON
Readings in The Room: 33 Holcombe Road, Tottenham Hale, London N17 9AS – £5 entry plus donation for refreshments. All enquiries: 0208 801 8577
Poetry London: Current listings here.
Shearsman readings: 7:30pm at Swedenborg Hall, 20/21 Bloomsbury Way, London WC1. Further details here.
NEW YORK
Time Out’s New York listings here.
2011: Golden-beak in eight parts. By George Basset (H. R. Haxton).
2012: The Invention of the Modern World in 18 parts. By Alan Macfarlane.
2013: Helen in three long parts. By Oswald Valentine Sickert.
2016: The Survival Manual by Alan Macfarlane. In eight parts.
2018: After the Snowbird, Comes the Whale, by Tom Lowenstein. Now running.
-
-
-
In the New Series
- The Current Principal Articles.
- A note on the Fortnightly’s ‘periodicity’.
- Cookie Policy
- Copyright, print archive & contact information.
- Editorial statement and submission guidelines.
- For subscribers: Odd Volumes from The Fortnightly Review.
- Mrs Courtney’s history of The Fortnightly Review.
- Newsletter
- Submission guidelines.
- Support for the World Oral Literature Project.
- The Fortnightly Review’s email list.
- The Function of Criticism at the Present Time.
- The Initial Prospectus of The Fortnightly Review.
- The Trollope Prize.
- The Editors and Contributors.
- An Explanation of the New Series.
- Subscriptions & Commerce.
-
By Roger Berkowitz, Juliet du Boulay, Denis Boyles, Stan Carey, H.R. Haxton, Allen M. Hornblum, Alan Macfarlane, Anthony O’Hear, Andrew Sinclair, Harry Stein, Eugène-Melchior de Vogüé, and many others. Free access.
· James Thomson [B.V.]
Occ. Notes…
A dilemma for educators:
Philosophy and the public impact.
.
Michelene Wandor on Derek Walcott and the T.S. Eliot Prize.
.
Nick Lowe: the true-blue Basher shows up for a friend.
-
Anthony Howell: The new libertine in exile.
.
Kate Hoyland: Inventing Asia, with Joseph Conrad and a Bible for tourists.
.
Who is Bruce Springsteen? by Peter Knobler.
.
Martin Sorrell on John Ashbery’s illumination of Arthur Rimbaud.
.
The beauty of Quantitative Easing.
.
Prohibition’s ‘original Progressives’.
.
European populism?
-
-
Departments
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Chaos is come again.
Wall on Shakespeare. A Series.
The Thusness of Things.
By ALAN WALL.
.
‘EVERY WHY HATH a wherefore’
It is Dromio of Syracuse who says this, in The Comedy of Errors, and he acknowledges that it is the standard wisdom.
Every ‘why’ has arisen out of something and somewhere. If ‘why’ had no purchase, then we would be living in a world of chaos. This would not be a cosmos, because cosmos means order; that is where the word comes from. If I engage in cosmetics, then I am involved in restoring order. And Shakespeare lived inside a cosmos (a word he never employed) that contained its own chaos. His imagination was a place of civil war; that was his imaginative genealogy. He had heard and read what happens when chaos triumphs; it features in many of his plays, and as a writer he observes it in a kind of metaphysical silence. It is part of the thusness of things; life’s quiddity. He looks on in awe. Less than a century had passed between his birth and the end of the Wars of the Roses, and then came the Reformation. And as with so many civil wars, and reformations, the notion that it all might fire up again shortly was never too far away. Disputes of faction and succession hovered, as they do in the United States today.
Othello is prophetic regarding his own fate:
And that’s pretty much all you need to know here, in the battle between cosmos and chaos. His love for Desdemona is the principle of order in his life. When he abandons it, chaos is come again. Lesser writers (then and now) would have written, Chaos will come again. But the present tense brings us bang to rights. The declarative tells us that it’s already happening, and the name of the agency of this destruction is Iago: ‘Demand me nothing’, he says. ‘What you know, you know.’ The circular void in the last four words there, the repeated 0 at the centre of the words, is the dark hole into which our imagined knowledge disappears. Iago inhabits a region without why or wherefore. He is the embodiment, as one eminent critic put it, of motiveless malignity.
We expect to live in a world of why and wherefore. If we are not living there, then our imagination, that vital organ, is traumatised and dysfunctional.
We expect to live in a world of why and wherefore. If we are not living there, then our imagination, that vital organ, is traumatised and dysfunctional. A world without a why shows a damnable lack of order. It has aborted its own ontology. Primo Levi gave us a horrifying image of a world that has had all of its question-marks removed. They were queueing in the camps (they are always queueing in the camps). It was winter. An old man in the queue was thirsty. He reached up and broke off an icicle and started to suck. A guard seeing this wielded his rifle butt and beat the old man to the ground, from which it is possible he never again rose up.
‘Warum?’ asked another prisoner. Why?
‘Hier ist kein Warum,’ said the guard. Here, there is no why. So there is no cosmos; only chaos. Shakespeare understood the terror of this, long before the camps. Ulysses obsesses about the chaos to be brought about in the middle of Troilus and Cressida:
In other words, the achievement of chaos doesn’t take much doing. It was the immediate step before creation, and it is only ever an inch away. And chaos is also wombed inside cosmos, since it was its building material. A single grain of chaos can destroy the organism, if it is permitted to grow. In Henry VI Part Three, Richard Crookback describes his own body as ‘like to a chaos’. This is the little chaos that will grow in time into the bigger one; this is the micro-organism that will metastasize until it is potent enough to destroy the entire body. Either the physical body or the body politic.
Richard of Gloucester is vividly aware of how askew he is to nature. His body is bent, and so his mind must be made to correspond, and shape itself into a twinned bentness too. We have to remind ourselves that this is not Richard talking; this is Shakespeare’s Richard talking and thinking. This is what Shakespeare made of Richard, with the help of Thomas More’s brief life. There is a question here, both textual and metaphysical, that is often treated as a minor academic point, but it is not.
♦
DID GOD MAKE the world out of nothing, or out of chaos? Most Elizabethans probably thought He made it out of chaos; the Church had taken to insisting He made it out of nothing. But if there had been a chaos prior to creation, what was it made of? Some thought atoms, but here they were on dangerous ground. Thomas Harriot was called an atheist, because of his likely atomism. The notion that the universe is made of atoms, which are indivisible and eternal, and would outlast anything that happened to our constructed world, was denounced by the Church, and was held to be contrary to the account of creation in scripture. There were classical precedents for it in Lucretius , Epicurus and Democritus. Harriot himself became associated with the phrase ex nihilo nihil fit. Out of nothing comes nothing. Milton thought the same thing, even if he did believe all the atoms ultimately came out of the divine innards. Blake too thought chaos had to play its role. Poets seem to get nervous at the prospect of creation out of nothing, perhaps because they know poetry is never made out of nothing. Though Coleridge in his Notebooks asked a question as relevant then as it is now: how do you get from Newton’s atoms to life?
There must have been a lot of banter about Harriot and his nihil. After he died, so John Aubrey records in his Brief Lives, it was widely reported that he had of course said, ‘ex nihilo nihil fit’. But this turned into a dark joke, since what killed him finally was a nihilum, a tiny red speck at the top of his nose that grew bigger and bigger and finally annihilated him. In other words, a cancer (the quintessence of nothingness) began to gnaw away at him until it proved that out of nihil something could indeed come: death. As though the Latin words had recovered all their initial vigour in order to have their revenge on a wayward Elizabethan atomist.
If we have been fashioned out of chaos, we can easily disintegrate back into it. Shakespeare’s Sonnets rehearse over and over again how the entropic powers are all-consuming and inescapable. The final couplet often seeks to re-assert an order hard-won from the preceding ruins, but it is often a desperate manoeuvre:
If you believe that we are all made ultimately out of chaos, then the chaos isn’t far beneath the skin. As in Othello: ‘And when I love thee not…’ Shakespeare is greatly preoccupied with the ease with which people and societies fall back to chaos. The four humours are in a state of perennial civil war. It doesn’t take much to unbalance them. He also becomes much preoccupied with the nought. The word zero is first recorded in the OED as being used in 1604; it does not occur anywhere in Shakespeare. It comes from the seventh century zero used in Arabic calculations. But it had to wait until the thirteenth century for it to be received by the West, and the Church was still profoundly uneasy about it.
But the nought is there all right. Employed in numbers it is such a lethally potent figure that one can see the Church’s point. If I say your value as a man, your wergild, is 1, then see how quickly you grow or diminish according the use of O. Suddenly you have gone from being 1 to being 000001, and that means you have now been saddled with infinitesimal worth, the merest smidgeon. On the other hand, let’s say you owe me £10. But let’s get going with that figure which appears to be the emblem of nothingness, a hollow crowned. And now you owe me, £10,000, enough to put you in prison. It makes a big difference, as the Fool in Lear knows. What has the King reduced himself to, with his grand divisions? ‘Thou art an O without a figure’ he says. An O without a figure, even a mere 1, is a floating nothingness. That zero was of immediate significance in the calculation of tithes.
Within a few years of the death of John Shakespeare, who was probably a recusant till the end of his days, that pushy young son of his was collecting tithes, which a few centuries before were the monopolies of churches and monasteries. He was wielding that ‘O’ frequently and vividly. It was helping him become a wealthy man, after all. Any reading of the Sonnets shows how much of a wordsmith Shakespeare was, how he saw with hallucinatory vividness the intermarriages of words. He writes:
If you ram the word ruin into the word mate, you end up with ruminate. And when Hamlet says ‘For O, for O, the hobbyhorse is forgot’ how much was his word-aware mind playing here? The hobbyhorse represented tradition, the goings-on around the maypole, and it all but vanished (you can still see one in Padstow). And for what was all that customary life traded? For an O? Almost like calculating tithes, then. And so we are entitled to ask impertinent questions.
Is it a mere nothing, a nihil shall we say, or a trifle anyway, that The Comedy of Errors contains a Syracusan, a rare enough word in English, only recorded for the first time in the dictionary two decades before? It happens to come perilously close to being the nearest anagram we have in English for recusancy. Which Shakespeare’s old man John was probably guilty of. One who stuck to the old faith, to the faith of those ‘bare ruin’d choirs where late the sweet birds sang.’ Or that the Syracusan is described as a merchant; merchant was a code-word for Jesuit missionaries in Elizabethan England. Is this something or is it nothing? The Syracusan merchant is forbidden entry to Ephesus, at peril of his life. Exactly like a missionary priest.
Or look at the word Othello. An unusual name, not found elsewhere. Some claim it derives from Hebrew. Maybe. Or maybe the word-obsessed writer put together two Os, one at the beginning and one at the end. Exclamations perhaps or emblems of the new wonder-weapon of accountancy? And what does he squeeze in between them? The word hell. For O, for O, it seems we are in hell. Othello.
We can only speculate about what was in Shakespeare’s mind when he wrote. But he constantly observed how easily order was reduced to chaos or a mere nihil all around him:
Or here, in another sonnet, perhaps pondering at a distance the fall of Raleigh:
A lot of brass monuments had been smashed up by the more devoted iconoclasts of the Reformation. Shakespeare’s father might well have been involved in painting over the religious images in the church at Stratford.
It seems to me that Shakespeare had understood early on that order is performative, not static. It must be re-enacted constantly, or it collapses back towards chaos.
It seems to me that Shakespeare had understood early on that order is performative, not static. It must be re-enacted constantly, or it collapses back towards chaos. Order is a dynamic affirmation. Every time we write a poem, or enact a play, or sing a song, we are asserting order. A curious parallel was to come later in science. Newton thought space and time were static perpetuals. Only with the discovery of Einstein’s space-time continuum did it become apparent that they are no such thing. Space and time are a dynamic interrelationship. Take all the mass out of our universe, and you drain the time out too. The doctrine of special creation made it all look static too. We were made thus and thus, and had to stay so, until the end of time. But Darwin’s evolution turned us into a dynamic response to changing circumstance. Shakespeare finds dynamism where others find stasis. Richard II at the end of his time says:
I wasted time and now doth time waste me.
That single sentence encapsulates a civil war. See how the bland abstract noun time rushes off-stage and comes back as an emblematic personification. And waste is a zeugma: it performs two different functions. Firstly, it is frittering. But by the end it means annihilation. There is no stasis to be had; not even inside a single sentence.
♦
Alan Wall was born in Bradford, studied English at Oxford, and lives in North Wales. He has published six novels and three collections of poetry, including Doctor Placebo. Jacob, a book written in verse and prose, was shortlisted for the Hawthornden Prize. His work has been translated into ten languages. He has published essays and reviews in many different periodicals including the Guardian, Spectator, The Times, Jewish Quarterly, Leonardo, PN Review, London Magazine, The Reader and Agenda. He was Royal Literary Fund Fellow in Writing at Warwick University and Liverpool John Moores and is currently Professor of Writing and Literature at the University of Chester and a contributing editor of The Fortnightly Review. His book Endtimes was published by Shearsman in 2013, and Badmouth, a novel, was published by Harbour Books in 2014. A collection of his essays was issued by Odd Volumes, The Fortnightly Review’s publishing imprint, also in 2014. A second collection, of his Fortnightly reflections on Walter Benjamin, followed in 2018, and a third collection, Midnight of the Sublime, has just been published. An archive of Alan Wall’s Fortnightly work is here.
Related
Publication: Sunday, 30 May 2021, at 21:43.
Options: Archive for Alan Wall. Bookmark the permalink. Follow comments here with the RSS feed. Post a comment or leave a trackback.