By MICHELENE WANDOR.

a sudden buzz

a divebomb at night

my right arm

something made out of nothing

A Tuscan hillside. A monastery. I

sit alone at a round table in

Miravalle, the local restaurant.

Andrea, the drama teacher, arrives.

He bows a punctilious hello, flicks

back a thick, caressing wave of

black hair over his temple, and sits

at another round table. He is an

artista.

I am the poet I sit alone

overnight, my inner right arm is angrier than a mosquito

Andrea runs the summer course.

He flirts with the young women,

slippy straps on shoulder-bare

camisole tops. He wears a black

leather jacket, carries a black

leather bag. He checks his hairline

carefully each morning for signs of

flecked grey.

I am the poet I sit alone

the pharmacist tells me

I have very sweet blood

oil of lavender

sharp on the skin

Andrea opens doors for me, a code

rusted from centuries of

chivalric use. He calls it courtesy.

I say they are not the same thing.

that night

I talk to the mosquito bite

upper inner arm red field spreads

the mosquito cannot buzz in English

The acting exercises are like

leather. Smooth. Soft. Malleable. The

cool monastery room smells of

rosemary, anchovies spring to

mind. I watch.

I am the poet I applaud

bread olive oil and salt are cake

bright yellow duck egg dense omelette

hot yellow

ham and formaggio are cake

I am born into taste at my round table

white bread in olive oil

salt hits my palate

sweet and sharp

outside it rains

jasmine and eucalyptus and oleander

in the cool air my arm cools

The leather factories are in Ponte a

Egola. Bus, train, TV aerials. The

scent of tanning fills the air. Soft

leather curls round the nape of my

neck, a soft black leather jacket,

loose and cooling. It fits as if made

for me. I buy it and it is made for

me. My leather lover.

I am an artista

mozzarella bufala and basilica

red white and green

The end of the week Andrea joins

me at my round table. The slippy-

strap students wave to us. Blasts of

cool air from barred

windows. Outside a leaf floats, a

bell, a bird in a mirror in yellow, red

and black.

you have sweet blood

whine mosquitoes in the night

I wear my new black leather jacket,

my dark hair streaked with grey.

Drama and poetry. There is a buzz

in the monastery room. Listeners

look out across a green valley

streaked with houses.

the mosquitoes buzz

we are artisti

we make something out of nothing

♦

Michelene Wandor is a poet, playwright, short story writer and the curator-author of Four Words. She has also written a critique of Creative Writing — The Author is Not Dead, Merely Somewhere Else: Creative Writing Reconceived (Palgrave). This poem is from her new poetry collection, Travellers (Arc, 2021).