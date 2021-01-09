‘Ghost’ and six more new poems.

By JOHANNA HIGGINS.

.

1.Ghost.

IT’S THE BREATHING out that kills

The drawing in throughout

The love that spills.

The reddened love

That

Turns and tears

At flesh, at

Some adhesion,

Where the blood meets

Ghost and reason.

Untitled: 2.

AS DUST LIES,

So

The thrill of fleshful things

Has moved.

Lost

In the desire of

A

Moment.

Gone.

Bend

And genuflection

Ending.

Spent and

Enim Corpus

Ending.

As dust lies

And so

Moves on.

Untitled: 3.

THIS IS TIME.

Look,

Here on a rock,

Nothing.

See?

Here in my hand

Moving briefly.

There, towards a calling

Child.

Now, this

Is time.

See?

Caught in the fastening

Of your shirt

Like a heart

Shaped

Bit.

Look, this is time.

Minding the movements

Of the sea.

Look,

This is time.

Noting the beats of your endless

Voice

Speaking in metre.

Always

Speaking, never

Hearing.

4. The Room.

HEART-SHAPED FLAME

And fire

Of double birded

Fret.

Duet

Of lovely sparks

In timbered pane.

Kindled here

In hearth,

In comely, homely

Mantle.

Friend come near,

Friend warmer be.

5. Burial Ground of Darling, Leaved.

IT DOESN’T FOLD it sleets

And turns.

The heat enwraps the cold

And burns.

The loss of loss

Comes smashing through

In conscious slabs

Of hurt.

6. Leaf.

TRIMMED DARKNESS

Bending over

Light

Behind

In golden splendour.

Lark and raven

Magic

Calling,

Take me to my king.

So, falling,

Into wood

As leaf

To tree

Is he

Who pushes back the darkness.

See.

7. Eremite.

LISTEN WOOD

Through hazel

Sounding,

Pidgeon wing and

Leaves

In autumn

Mounding.

Listen wood, for

Closely comes the tread of

Man.

And yet

This one

Is quiet too,

Like waters in the shape of dew

Like breast of bird

And red of roe,

And through him

Rests the spear.

Eyes reflecting

Roses keeping,

Tired from toil

Heart asleeping.

Lay him here within our keeping

Circled now by oak.

♦

Johanna Higgins was selected for inclusion in the Best New British and Irish Poets Anthology 2020 to be published by Eyewear Press. She is currently working on her first anthology of poetry, The Etymology of Think. She is a lawyer who investigates miscarriages of justice as a Commissioner for the Criminal Cases Review Commission and is a member of the Royal Historical Society. She had a Cumbrian childhood but now lives in Ireland with her family.