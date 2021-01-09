-
About KU’s Trollope Prize.
1. John Taylor: Remembering Pierre Chappuis
2. Leslie Stephen and Victorian intellectual life by Bruce Kinzer
3. Johanna Higgins: Ghost and a half-dozen more new poems
…and much more, below in this column.
Audio archive: Hayden Carruth reads Contra Mortem and Journey to a Known Place | James Laughlin reads Easter in Pittsburgh and five more | Peter Robinson reads Manifestos for a lost cause and Dreamt Affections| Daragh Breen’s Aural Triptych
More below. Scroll down.
4. New to The Fortnightly Review? Our online series is more than ten years old! YOU MAY NEVER CATCH UP, BUT YOU CAN START HERE: Nights In and two more new poems by Anthony Howell Dreamt Affections, a sequence by Peter Robinson | Freedom and justice at the Warburg by Peter McCarey | A Brexit Fudge by Alan Macfarlane | The poem’s not in the word by C. F. Keary | Peter Riley’s Poetry Notes: An Anthology for the Apocalypse | Diderot: The Curious Materialist, by Caroline Warman | Cambridge and two more poems by Ralph Hawkins | Gerard Manley Hopkins: No Worst There Is None, by Alan Wall | Hoyt Rogers: Seeing with Words: Yves Bonnefoy and the Seicento | Dragon Rock, and two more short fictions, by Umiyuri Katsuyama, translated by Toshiya Kamei | Adorno and the Philosophy of Modern Music: Part three of the essay by Tronn Overend | Michael Buckingham Gray: Back to the drawing board, an extremely short story | Customer. Relationship. Management. A downloadable polemic by Sascha Akhtar | Strictly Scrum: Michelene Wandor on the life and work of James Haskell, flanker | Telling it for ourselves: Simon Collings on the latest cinema news from Africa | Stephen Wade on the Good Soldier and his creator: The Good Writer Hašek | Six prose poems by Scott Thurston | The Seicento and the Cult of Images by Yves Bonnefoy, and ‘Seeing with Words: Yves Bonnefoy and the Seicento,’ by Hoyt Rogers | Jonathan Gorvett, In Djibouti with The Angel of Hulme | An Aural Triptych by Daragh Breen | Immanuel Kant and the origin of the dialectic, the second part of Tronn Overend’s essay on Adorno and music | Three bilinguacultural poems by Changming Yuan | The Optician, short fiction by Cecilia Eudave | (a bean) — fiction by Marzia D’Amico | Stories from The Jazz Age by Aidan Semmens | ‘The London Cage’ and three more poems, by Judith Willson | Manifestos for a lost cause: A sequence of poems by Peter Robinson | Seven new poems by Barry Schwabsky | The poetry of social commitment: Poetry Notes by Peter Riley | The poet as essayist, by Alan Wall | On Gathering and Togethering in Medellin by Richard Berengarten | Two songs by Tristram Fane Saunders | What Heroism Feels Like: Fiction by Benjamin Wolfe | Two poems: ‘Inbound’ and one untitled about Ziggy by Nigel Wheale | Iconoclasm and portraiture in recent fiction by Paul Cohen | The Weimar Republic and critical theory: Adorno on modern music. First in a series by Tronn Overend | From the archive: Art, constantly aspiring: The School of Giorgione by Walter Pater | Seven very, very short fictions by Tom Jenks | The Seicento and the Cult of Images by Yves Bonnefoy | Three poems after reading Heine by Tom Lowenstein | Six new poems byJohanna Higgins | Macanese Concrete by Peter McCarey | ‘Leave-taking’, the end of a left-bank affair. By Ian Seed | Peter Riley probes Laura Riding’s many modes and offers his 2020 list of summer reviews |Bibliographic Archæology in Cairo by Raphael Rubinstein | Steve Xerri: Ezra Pound’s life in verse — with two more new poems, one featuring Keats | New Poems by Carrie Etter and Anna Forbes | ‘So, Dreams’ and three more poems, by Luke Emmett | Simon Collings wanders Buñuel’s labyrinth of artifice | Matt Hanson on the Romaniotes in America | For Once, a short fiction by Susana Martín Gijón | Four prose poems by Jane Monson | Jesse Glass and the poetry of ‘ouch’, explained: Pain… | Three poems, one very prose-like, by Claire Crowther | Two new poems by Sandra Kolankiewicz | Michelene Wandor reviews a metro-anthology from London’s twin cities | Simon Collings interviews Jeremy Noel-Tod, anthologist of prose poetry | Alan Wall: How we see now. A Note on Inscape, Descriptionism and Logical Form | Simon Perril: Poems from ‘the Slip’ | Michael Blackburn reviews Byatt’s Odd Angel | Christopher Landrum looks through Chris Arnade’s candid camera at America | Nigel Wheale reviews Ian Crockatt’s translations of the Skaldic verse of Orkney | Osip Mandelstam’s Tristia, in a new translation by Peter McCarey | Anna de Noailles: Thirteen poems in versions by Anthony Howell | Meandering through the Belle-Époque with Anthony Howell | Peter Riley‘s Poetry Notes for Summer 2020 | Three collections of prose poetry: 1.Nine haibun by Sheila E. Murphy | 2.Hurt Detail and two more prose poems by Lydia Unsworth | 3.Ten prose poems, five about men. By Mark Russell | The Latest Event in the History of the Novel by Paul Cohen | Life after life: Viduities, an essay by Alan Wall | As Grass Will Amend (Intend) Its Surfaces, by landscape poet Peter Larkin | More delicate, if minor, interconnections. Poetry by Tom Lowenstein | What Peter Knobler discovered out Walking While White in New York City | Alan Wall reviews Ian Sansom’s autopsy of Auden’s September 1, 1939 | A few very short fictions by Georgia Wetherall | A Play — for 26 Voices by Alice Notley | Four new poems from Credo, Stephen Wiest‘s new collection | Nigel Wheale on the significance and frailty of Raymond Crump | Ottomania! Matt Hanson reports on three new Turkish titles | Cinema: Simon Collings looks into Andrew Kötting’s Whalebone Box | Gowersby. A new puzzle-fiction by Shukburgh Ashby | The Jinn of Failaka: Reportage byMartin Rosenstock | Five Hung Particles by Iain Britton | Three poems from ‘Sovetica’ by Caroline Clark | It’s about time—Boustrophedon time: Anthony Howell is Against Pound | When words fail: Alan Wall diagnoses Shakespeare’s Dysnarrativia | Olive Custance, Lord Alfred Douglas’s much, much better half. By Ferdi McDermott | Three gardens and a dead man by Khaled Hakim | Poems from The Messenger House by Janet Sutherland | Two new poems by British-Canadian poet Pete Smith | Mob Think: Michael Blackburn reviews Kevin D. Williamson’s Smallest Minority: Independent Thinking in the Age of Mobs | Natalia Ginzburg’s On Women. The first translation in English, by Nicoletta Asciuto | Alan Wall: Considering I, alone, An interrogation of the isolated first person | Anthony Howell reviews Christopher Reid’s ‘Love, Loss and Chianti’ | Jeremy Hilton: An excerpt from Fulmar’s Wing | Peter Riley: Hakim and Byrne and a spring storm of ‘Poetry Notes’ | Simon Collings with news of African films, including a review of Mati Diop’s Atlantics |Alan Price reviews Anthony Howell’s mind-body reflections | Franca Mancinelli: Pages from the Croatian Notebook, in a translation by John Taylor |Anne Stevenson: A tribute to Eugene Dubnov | David Hay: Two poems, one in prose | Four poems from ‘Lectio Volant’ by Steve Ely | Seven very short stories by Ian Seed | Advice from all over: Peter Riley on How to Write Poetry | Geoffrey Hill and the Perturbation of Baruch by Anthony O’Hear | Bird of four tongues by Manash Firaq Bhattacharjee | Deirdre Mikolajcik: Abstract Wealth and Community in The Way We Live Now (Trollope Prize) | Nyssa Ruth Fahy on A Less-Beaten Path: Trollope’s West Indian fiction (Trollope Prize) | Blame it on the rain: flash fiction on two wheels, by Michael Buckingham Gray | True love—at 103: Breakfast with Mrs Greystone by S.D. Brown | The last Mantegna: fiction by Michelene Wandor | My first thirty years: A serial by Alan Macfarlane | Quotidian verse: She went to the hospital for an infection. By T. Smith-Daly | Tradition, by Enzo Kohara Franca. ‘My mother’s parents didn’t make it easy for her. In 1938 they immigrated from Sendai, where all men are Japanese, to São Paulo, where all men are Brazilian.’ | Peter Riley: Autumn reviews of new poetry | George Maciunas and Fluxus, reviewed by Simon Collings | The Political Agent in Kuwait, by Piers Michael Smith | Mother child: fiction by Conor Robin Madigan | The marital subtext of The State of the Union, reviewed by Michelene Wandor | Swincum-le-Beau, a puzzle-fiction in the spirit of Pevsner. By Shukburgh Ashby | Gibraltar Point and three more poems by Iain Twiddy | Six quite brief fictions by Simon Collings | James Gallant: Puttering with E.M. Cioran | Blind man’s fog and other poems by Patrick Williamson | None of us: a poem by Luke Emmett | Rankine’s uncomfortable citizenship by Michelene Wandor | Languages: A Ghazal by Manash Firaq Bhattacharjee | Seven more poems by Tom Lowenstein | Five poems from ‘Mattered by Tangents’ by Tim Allen | Anthony Howell: Freewheeling through some post-summer reading | ‘Noise’ and three more new poems by Maria de Araújo | A shelf of new poetry books for summer reviewed by Peter Riley in ‘Poetry Notes’ | Film: Simon Collings on Peter Strickland’s In Fabric | Michelene Wandor reviews Helen Dunmore’s Counting Backwards | Mauritius in three voices, by Emma Park | The hidden virtues of T-units and n-grams, by Davina Allison | Peter McCarey reviews W.D. Jackson’s latest Opus | Seven new poems by poet-ethnographer Tom Lowenstein | Anthony Howell: Empyrean Suite, an afterlife collaboration with Fawzi Karim | Christine Gallant reviews Herb Childress’s book on the life of the Adjunct Prof | The talk of The Dolphin, King’s Cross, as reported by Michael Mahony | Franca Mancinelli: Eight poems from Mala Kruna, in translations by John Taylor | A short question: Who will read short stories? David McVey answers | Eavesdropping on Olmecs: New poems by Jesse Glass | Two new poems by Laura Potts | Simon Collings on existence and its discontents in Capernaum | Peter Riley: Reviews yet more new prose-poetry | Anthony Rudolf remembers Turkish poet, novelist and essayist Moris Farhi | James Gallant sheds new light on the Duchess of Richmond’s ball in Brussels | Theatre: Third Person Theatre Co., and ‘The Noises’ reviewed by Anthony Howell | A fourth gulp of prose poems from ‘The Dice Cup’ by Max Jacob in a new translation by Ian Seed | Lots more short fiction: A new item by Michael Buckingham Gray and a full half-dozen by Simon Collings | Apollo 17 and the Cartoon Moon: Lunar poetry by James Bullion | Juvenal may be missing his moment: Satire for the millennium by Anthony Howell | Pickle-fingered truffle-snouter: fiction by Robert Fern | April Is the Cruellest Month: London fiction by Georgie Carroll | The Beginning and the End of Art…in Tasmania. By Tronn Overend | Kathy Stevens’s plate of fresh fiction: Everything in This Room is Edible | Boy, a new poem tall and lean by Tim Dooley | Beckett, Joyce, words, pictures — all reviewed by Peter O’Brien | Even more new translations by Ian Seed from Max Jacob’s Dice Cup | Poetry written in Britain’s ‘long moment’: A dialogue and portfolio of work by Peter Robinson and Tim Dooley | ‘Remembering Ovid’, a new poem by Alan Wall | Four new poems by Luke Emmett | Hugo Gibson on Discount entrepreneurship and the start-up accelerator | ‘Half a Black Moon’ and three more new poems by Seth Canner | Martin Stannard’s life-lessons: What I did and how I did it | Anthony Howell on three indelible images left after a season of exhibitions | You good? Anthony O’Hear reviews Christian Miller’s The Character Gap. | Peter Riley on Olson, Prynne, Paterson and ‘extremist’ poetry of the last century. | Three prose poems by Linda Black,with a concluding note on the form | Simon Collings watches Shoplifters, critically | Tim McGrath: In Keen and Quivering Ratio — Isaac Newton and Emily Dickinson together at last | Daragh Breen: A Boat-Shape of Birds: A sequence of poems | Peter Riley reviews First-Person ‘Identity’ Poems: New collections by Zaffar Kunial and Ishion Hutchinson | Marko Jobst’s A Ficto-Historical Theory of the London Underground reviewed by Michael Hampton | José-Flores Tappy: A Poetic Sequence from ‘Trás-os-Montes’ | Nick O’Hear: Brexit and the backstop and The tragedy of Brexit | Ian Seed: back in the building with Elvis | Nigel Wheale’s remembrance of ‘11.11.11.18’| Franca Mancinelli: Maria, towards Cartoceto, a memoir | Tamler Sommers’s Gospel of Honour, a review by Christopher Landrum | Typesetters delight: Simon Collings reviews Jane Monson’s British Prose Poetry | In Memoriam: Nigel Foxell by Anthony Rudolf | David Hackbridge Johnson rambles through Tooting | Auld acquaintances: Peter Riley on Barry MacSweeney and John James | ‘Listening to Country Music’ and more new poems by Kelvin Corcoran | Latest translations by Ian Seed from Max Jacob’s The Dice Cup | Claire Crowther: four poems from her forthcoming ‘Solar Cruise’| Anthony Howell on the lofty guardians of the new palace | War and the memory of war, a reflection by Jerry Palmer | The ‘true surrealist attentiveness’ of Ian Seed’s prose poems, reviewed by Jeremy Over | Antony Rowland: Three place-poems, a response to Elizabeth Gaskell’s Life of Brontë | New fiction by Gabi Reigh | Simon Collings reviews ‘Faces Places’ by Agnès Varda and JR | Ian Seed’s life-long love of short prose-poems | Michael Buckingham Gray’s extremely short story: ‘A woman’s best friend.’ | Simon Collings’s new fiction: Four short prose pieces | Anthony Costello: ‘Coleridge’s Eyes’ were his shaping spirits | Anthony Rudolf remembers poet and broadcaster Keith Bosley | Michael Hampton on Jeremy David Stock’s ‘Posthuman and categorically nebulous art writing’ | Peter O’Brien meets Paulette, Martin Sorrell’s ‘extravagent mystery’ of a mother | Anthony Howell reviews Lady Mary Wroth’s Love’s Victory | :: For much more, please consult our partial archive, below on this page.
2011: Golden-beak in eight parts. By George Basset (H. R. Haxton).
2012: The Invention of the Modern World in 18 parts. By Alan Macfarlane.
2013: Helen in three long parts. By Oswald Valentine Sickert.
2016: The Survival Manual by Alan Macfarlane. In eight parts.
2018: After the Snowbird, Comes the Whale, by Tom Lowenstein. Now running.
Occ. Notes…
A dilemma for educators:
Philosophy and the public impact.
.
Michelene Wandor on Derek Walcott and the T.S. Eliot Prize.
.
Nick Lowe: the true-blue Basher shows up for a friend.
Anthony Howell: The new libertine in exile.
Kate Hoyland: Inventing Asia, with Joseph Conrad and a Bible for tourists.
Who is Bruce Springsteen? by Peter Knobler.
Martin Sorrell on John Ashbery’s illumination of Arthur Rimbaud.
The beauty of Quantitative Easing.
Prohibition’s ‘original Progressives’.
European populism?
Relating the finite to the infinite.
Leslie Stephen, the Metaphysical Society, and Intellectual Life in Victorian England.
By BRUCE KINZER.
THE METAPHYSICAL SOCIETY lasted from 1869 to 1880. The Cambridge philosopher and economist Henry Sidgwick, elected the year of its founding, summed up its purpose eight years after its end. Bringing together men representing “different schools of thought,” it “sought by frank explanation of their diverse positions and frank statement of mutual objections, to come, if possible, to some residuum of agreement on the great questions that concern man as a rational being.” These questions included “the meaning of human life, the relation of the individual to the universe, of the finite to the infinite, the ultimate ground of duty and essence of virtue.”1Politicians, Anglican prelates (a Catholic one too), lawyers, journalists, men of letters and men of science participated in its discussions. (No thought was given to admitting women. The year that gave rise to the Metaphysical Society also happened to see the publication of J.S. Mill’s Subjection of Women.)
While the Metaphysical Society provided a singular forum for the growing assertiveness of agnosticism within England’s intellectual elite, it also embraced multiple shades of Christian belief: Catholic, High Church, liberal Anglican, and Unitarian. Staunch defenders of religious orthodoxy locked horns with vigorous proponents of scientific naturalism. Some of the Society’s members, however, had no difficulty reconciling religious faith with the achievements of modern science; some took up positions without any direct appeal to, or repudiation of, religious authority. Thomas Henry Huxley said of the Metaphysical Society:
Huxley, like quite a few other members, had fond recollections of his participation in the debates of the Metaphysical Society. Although sharing Huxley’s agnosticism, Leslie Stephen offered a lower estimate of the Society’s worth.
The timing of Stephen’s arrival in the Society influenced his judgment of its merits…structural changes in English intellectual life in the quarter century after 1869 heightened his sense of the Society’s inadequacies.
The timing of his arrival in the Society influenced his judgment of its merits; so too the number of years that elapsed between its founding and the occasion that prompted Stephen’s assessment. Structural changes in English intellectual life in the quarter century after 1869 heightened his sense of the Society’s inadequacies. The professionalization of this life, barely detectable at the end of the 1860s, had gained a telling presence before the close of Victoria’s reign.
Stephen was elected a member of the Society in 1877, the year following the publication, in two volumes, of his magisterial History of English Thought in the Eighteenth Century. He had reason to welcome this recognition. The Society’s composition showed its appreciation of literary distinction (Alfred Tennyson, John Ruskin), scientific prowess (Huxley, John Tyndall, William Kingdon Clifford), profound learning (Mark Pattison), philosophical force (Sidgwick), and a rare form of common sense (Walter Bagehot), all of which Stephen valued. It afforded ample space for the plain expression of heterodox opinions, which mattered to the author of Essays on Free-thinking and Plain-speaking (1873). Moreover, much that happened in the Metaphysical Society did not stay in the Metaphysical Society. Although its meetings in the Grosvenor Hotel were private, many of the papers presented later appeared as articles in the Contemporary Review, the Nineteenth Century (James Knowles, the pivotal figure in the creation of the Metaphysical Society, edited the former before founding the latter), as well as in the Fortnightly Review. This was the great age of periodical literature, whose influence was felt throughout the middle and upper reaches of Victorian society. A striking reciprocity characterized the relation between arguments in the Metaphysical Society and the discussions taking place in the periodicals. As papers given in the Society migrated to periodicals, so debates in the periodicals commonly informed disputes within the Society. Characteristic of such interaction was the fact that no fewer than nine of the Society’s members were periodical editors (John Morley, editor of the Fortnightly Review from 1867 to 1882, being one these nine). Stephen himself edited Cornhill Magazine between 1871 and 1882 (in the latter year he became the first editor of the Dictionary of National Biography). His election to the Metaphysical Society confirmed his rising eminence in the public culture of his time.
Stephen’s readers learned of his views on the Metaphysical Society from the biography he wrote of his older brother, The Life of Sir James Fitzjames Stephen, published in 1895 (eighteen months after his brother’s death). A prominent barrister (appointed a High Court Judge in 1879), prolific journalist, and pugnacious polemicist, Fitzjames had been one of the Society’s most active members, giving seven papers between his election in 1873 and his last appearance in 1879. Leslie says that his brother “took the liveliest interest” in the Society’s discussions.3 There was no mistaking his delight in launching scathing assaults on its Roman Catholic members. As Leslie notes, “Fitzjames … always rejoiced, like Cromwell’s pikemen, when he heard the approach of battle.”4
This warrior mentality was not part of Leslie’s make-up. Indeed, much about Fitzjames’s cast of mind did not sit well with Leslie. Duty, not inclination, moved him to write the biography. In spring 1894 Leslie told Charles Eliot Norton: “I have now undertaken a task which, in some ways, I dread—namely, to write his life. It is very difficult for me; but having offered to do it, and my offer having been evidently pleasing to my sister-in-law, I must do what I can.”5He wanted his portrait of Fitzjames to be true, which required disclosure of his defects. “I never knew a stronger man than my brother in the directions in which he was strong or a man whose strength had such sharp boundaries.”6 Having written a large portion of the book, Leslie reported to Norton that “it is about the stiffest piece of work I ever undertook.”7 The result of the struggle, pithily summed up by Noel Annan, was a book that betrayed the author’s “lack of sympathy with Fitzjames’s mind”; one that “gives the impression of a man sparring at a distance from his opponent; parrying and feinting skilfully enough but never squaring up to him.”8 Squaring up to the Metaphysical Society proved less troublesome.
NOTE: In The Fortnightly’s online template, illustrations are thumbnails with captions or onward text links embedded. To enlarge an illustration, click on it. To read a caption, hover over the illustration.
STEPHEN ATTENDED NINE meetings between mid-March 1877 and mid-April 1880. By the time he joined the Society, its best days were behind it. Slumping turn-out told of diminished vitality. In its early years, the Society routinely drew fifteen or more members to its meetings. More often than not, attendance dipped below ten at the gatherings Leslie took part in. His initial encounter irked him. On 13 March 1877, he presented to the Society a paper written by his brother. Writing to Norton three days later, Leslie Stephen recounted his “odd experience in controversy.” After he finished the reading, those assembled “had an inarticulate wrangle over things in general, which could not have been more rambling if we had been a party of undergraduates.” Before long, he continues, it “came to a game of random abuse, in which we each said the nastiest thing that occurred to us without the smallest reference to the context. I shall hardly go on attending meetings if this was a fair specimen.”9 Inasmuch as Stephen showed up on eight later occasions, the meeting of 13 March 1877 must not have been “a fair specimen.” He even offered two papers of his own, “Belief and Evidence” (12 June 1877) and “The Uniformity of Nature” (11 March 1879). This means he was more active than most members between the time of his election and the demise of the Society. His treatment of the Metaphysical Society rested on a sturdy foundation of personal experience rooted in a particular phase of the Society’s history. He granted that he “was not a member of the Society in its early, and, as I take it, most flourishing days”; instead he “had the honour of membership at a later period, and formed a certain estimate of the performances.”10
Stephen writes that “four out of five” members of the Society “knew nothing of metaphysics.” Most of what was said at its meetings “was the talk of amateurs…”
Stephen says that “four out of five” members of the Society “knew nothing of metaphysics.” Most of what was said at its meetings “was the talk of amateurs, not of specialists.” Discussions tended to be “very ambiguous” owing to “the very varying stages of education” of the participants, yielding a dearth of shared awareness of how the meaning “of the commonest technical terms” varied “in different periods of philosophy.” The random use of such terms frequently placed discussants “at hopelessly cross-purposes.” Stephen goes so far as to intimate that many of the “so-called discussions” were nothing of the sort. Rather they were “in the main a series of assertions. Each disputant simply translated the admitted facts into his own language.” Lacking any common agreement on first principles, participants evinced fundamentally “different modes of thought, and of diverging conceptions of the world and of life, which had become thoroughly imbedded in the very texture of the speaker’s mind.” The result showed “men each securely intrenched in his own fastness, and, though they might make sallies for a little engagement in the open, each would retreat to a position of impregnable security, which could be assaulted only by long siege operations of secular duration.” For all that, there were yet “many pleasant meetings,” and Stephen concedes that some of the subjects taken up in the Society did not call for special competence in metaphysics. Despite discussions amounting to “little more than a mutual exhibition to each other of the various persons concerned,” Stephen found it possible to “hope and believe that each tended to the conviction that his antagonist had neither horns nor hoofs.”11
A good deal of Leslie Stephen’s commentary on the Metaphysical Society echoes observations made by Henry Sidgwick in an 1888 address to the Cambridge Ethical Society. The chief difference concerns tone rather than content. Although Stephen’s critical remarks did not stray into the realm of outright rudeness, a sense of the futility of the proceedings suffuses his account. A member of the Society in its heyday, Sidgwick recalled the hopefulness animating its early years, noting that “men eminent in various departments of practical life” eagerly joined, and “for a little while the Society seemed to flourish amazingly.” The group’s heterogeneity did not stand in the way of discussions occurring “without any friction or awkwardness, in the most frank and amicable way.” Before very long, however, “it became clear to all of us that the intellectual end which the Society had proposed to itself was not likely to be attained.” Experience belied the expectation that convictional shifts would take place in response to the acknowledged superiority of one argument over another. Sidgwick’s ultimate judgment regarding the dissolution of the Society had much in common with Stephen’s. He says that “some of us felt that if the discussions went on, the reiterated statement of divergent opinions, the reiterated ineffective appeals to a common reason which we all assumed to exist, but which nowhere seemed to emerge into actuality, might become wearisome and wasteful of time.”12 Stephen’s version: “It was, I fancy, a gradual perception of these difficulties [essentially the same as those identified by Sidgwick] which led to the decay of the Society.”13
Sidgwick would leave it to Stephen to say that what happened in the Metaphysical Society was largely “the talk of amateurs, not of specialists.” It may be that Sidgwick understood how odd this dichotomy would have seemed to the Society’s founders. The centrality of general periodicals in the mid-Victorian decades attested to the presence of a common intellectual culture, one not yet splintered by disciplinary specialization. On the demand side, the middle classes, advancing in numbers, wealth, and influence, were keen to gain at least passing acquaintance with developments in literature, science, the arts, politics, and international affairs. Periodical literature both fed this demand and stimulated appetite. Meanwhile, the rise of the public schools, university reform, London’s cultural primacy, and the opportunities created by the periodical press helped forge the cohesiveness of the high-Victorian intellectual elite. Leslie Stephen delineated the make-up of this elite when discussing his brother’s standing after his return from India, where Fitzjames had served as Law Member of the Viceroy’s Council from late-December 1869 to mid-April 1872.
The formation of the Metaphysical Society presupposed the existence of this circle of men.
Not all members of this “higher intellectual stratum” joined the Metaphysical Society. The identity of two who did not illustrates the anachronistic nature of Leslie Stephen’s contrast between “amateurs” and “specialists”. It would not have occurred to Matthew Arnold, man of letters sans pareil, to dub himself a professional critic, let alone a metaphysician. He earned his living—hard-earned it was—as an inspector of schools. Arnold politely declined the invitation to join the Metaphysical Society, explaining that his Harrow domicile and official duties (along with his responsibility for supervising “a young Italian Prince”—Thomas of Savoy, Duke of Genoa) precluded his participation.15 Neither the duties nor the domicile kept Arnold away from the Athenaeum, where he often looked after his correspondence and wrote articles. Cecil Lang, the editor of Arnold’s letters, says that Arnold treated the Athenaeum as “the crossroads of London.”16 Election to the Athenaeum meant one had entered the ranks of the “spontaneous freemasonry” invoked by Stephen. (Thirty-nine of the Metaphysical Society’s sixty-two members also belonged to the Athenaeum.) Arnold’s specialization, if he had one, was the inspection of schools. It had no bearing on his admission to the Athenaeum or his invitation to join the Metaphysical Society.
Then there was John Stuart Mill, whose Athenaeum membership (seldom used) began in 1830. Mill’s thought became the lodestar for university men of Leslie Stephen’s generation. In 1903 Stephen remembered how Mill’s “books on Logic [1843] and on Political Economy [1848] had given him an established position. His Liberty [1859] … was accepted as a noble utterance of the truth.” Stephen’s circle “read the books as we might treatises of physical or mathematical science; and judged them as we might judge Newton’s Principia without reference to the personality of the author.”17 Sidgwick, shortly before his death in 1900, dictated a fragment of autobiography in which he alluded to the “remarkable influence” Mill “exercised over youthful thought, and perhaps I may say over the thought of the country generally, for a period of some years.”18 Did Mill’s contemporaries see him as a “professional” philosopher? Did he see himself as such? For thirty-five years he worked in the Examiner’s Office of the East India Company. (Arnold’s career as a school inspector spanned the same number of years as Mill’s career at India House.) Cumulatively speaking, Mill spent more words on miscellaneous periodical articles and newspaper writings than he did on the books that won him such renown. (Between 1869 and 1873 he published a clutch of articles in John Morley’s Fortnightly Review.) He represented the constituency of Westminster in the Parliament elected in 1865. In refusing the invitation to join the Metaphysical Society, he indicated that his “time is all pre-engaged to other occupations.”19 Those familiar with Mill’s doings in the last years of his life will know that these “occupations” mainly concerned women’s suffrage, the just claims of labor, and land tenure reform. Metaphysics formed part of Mill’s repertoire. It was not what he was about.
By 1894, when Leslie Stephen came to write his brother’s biography, the swelling tide of specialization had eroded the integrated public culture of mid-Victorian England. A cluster of forces propelled this tide. The growing prestige of natural science enabled its practitioners to enhance their professional status and enshrine the scientific method as basic to the pursuit of knowledge. In the 1850s and 1860s, university reformers strove to broaden the curriculum, end the taking of holy orders and celibacy as requirements for the holding of fellowships, open up such fellowships to competition by merit, create a career structure for college tutors, and advance learning through an expansion of the professoriate. Endowing research did not become a priority until the early 1880s, a commitment that gained momentum in the years that followed. Meanwhile, the semi-literate mass public of late-Victorian England superseded the compact literate public of the mid-Victorian era. (The Daily Mail, created in 1896, had a million readers by 1900.) Men of learning grew ever more disposed to speak to one another and less inclined to seek an audience outside their ranks. New journals, corresponding to distinct fields of intellectual inquiry, came into being. Mind, England’s first philosophical journal, was founded in 1876. The next fifteen years saw the birth of the Law Quarterly Review (1885), the English Historical Review (1886), the Proceedings of the Aristotelian Society (1887), the Classical Review (1887), and the Economic Journal (1891). All but Mind originated after the dissolution of the Metaphysical Society. The first editor of Mind, George Croom Robertson, had been elected a member of the Society in 1872; Frederick Pollock, the first editor of the Law Quarterly Review, joined in 1879; Shadworth Hodgson, the first president of the Aristotelian Society, was among the Metaphysical Society’s earliest members. Like the death of the Society, the rise of specialized journals announced the turn under way in the intellectual life of late-Victorian England.
The shift, albeit significant, did not amount to a cashiering of the still youngish old order. There was continuity as well as change. Stefan Collini tells us that the transactions of the Aristotelian Society between 1887 and 1891 “continued to include a miscellaneous range of topics,” a fact the Society’s organizing committee lamented in the latter year.20 Another group, the Synthetic Society (1896-1909), resembled the Metaphysical Society in purpose and vocational mix. Sidgwick, an inveterate joiner of clubs and societies, took part, and not only because he happened to be brother-in-law to A.J. Balfour, a founding member of the Synthetic Society (and himself a former member of the Metaphysical Society). In 1882, Sidgwick became the first president of the Society for Psychical Research, whose parapsychological investigations encompassed telepathy, hypnotism, spiritualism, apparitions, and haunted houses. Sidgwick’s presidential address of 1888 declared: “We [the organization’s founders] believed unreservedly in the methods of modern science, and were prepared to accept submissively her reasoned conclusions, when sustained by the agreement of experts; but we were not prepared to bow with equal docility to the mere prejudices of scientific men.”21 To Sidgwick’s way of thinking, the Metaphysical Society, the Synthetic Society, and the Society for Psychical Research were all of a piece. F.W.H. Myers, a friend and fellow member of the SPR, noted that “Sidgwick possessed, in almost unique degree, that motive for dogged persistence which lay in a deep sense of the incurable incoherence of the intelligible world, as thus far grasped by men.”22
Certain features of mid-Victorian intellectual life also showed a dogged persistence. Sir Keith Thomas was not mistaken (to state the obvious) when he wrote, in the Times Literary Supplement, that in the late nineteenth century the “torch of literary culture, previously carried by the metropolitan man of letters and the serious Victorian periodical, was taken over by the professor and the learned journal.”23 All the same, key facets of the mid-Victorian intellectual scene long outlasted the Metaphysical Society, serious general periodicals and the man of letters among them. Was there a more august man of letters, in the fifteen years after Matthew Arnold’s death in 1888, than Leslie Stephen, critic of the Metaphysical Society’s amateurism?
♦
Bruce Kinzer is Emeritus Professor of History at Kenyon College. His books include: The Ballot Question in Nineteenth-Century English Politics; A Moralist In and Out of Parliament: John Stuart Mill at Westminster, 1865-1868 (co-authored); England’s Disgrace?: J.S. Mill and the Irish Question; and J.S. Mill Revisited: Biographical and Political Explorations. He also edited The Gladstonian Turn of Mind: Essays Presented to J.B. Conacher.
More in The Fortnightly Review: ‘Materializations‘ by James Gallant. From our archive: ‘A Defence of Modern Spiritualism’ by Alfred Russel Wallace, originally published in the Fortnightly in 1874, appears here.
NOTES.
