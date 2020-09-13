By LUKE EMMETT.

So, dreams

I recall almost nothing

but the arc of history bends

to a serendipity, the flight of one finch

– I think one finch

– irreplaceably restless.

Address me letters that

exhort my help, signed

overleaf – as if applying for

tomorrow.

Indoors

The grass crisp under our

hands, short visit stirring,

we’re distracted by sounds of rain

– shutters opened then closed.

In the eye’s limit the mirror

rots.

Clutter

The Cézanne

on

my floor, upended, is

unused.

A landscape; the Gulf of Marseilles.

It is,…was it,…it’s smudged, the letters fused

and shouting –

a fix!…in retrospect still. I slept too long,

no better perhaps hungry.…..Her…..irises,

more delicate

than the sea’s topographics,

seem pale.

The morning star

buttons her cloak

and the moon is asleep

august unsteady hands

present and correctly

faced no makeup

just rain missing

light speech under

her breath.

♦

Luke Emmett has just started a blog on the use of grotesque sensuality as a catalyst to combine language and art at separating the self from the senses. He also plans to start writing a series of poems based on Sōtō Buddhist koans.