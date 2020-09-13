.

By STEVE XERRI.

.

EP: from the Life

Part I : Idaho – London

I have seen how your time ends, but

that’s decades off and here you are planted

firm in this, your now, witness to the past

burning in the present, ancient fires

of Occitania or of Cathay

bursting through the thin-rubbed

substance of the low-lit salons

where I picture you (End fact,

you wrote, try fiction), groping

after gravitas, your youth

barely masked by chin-whiskers,

your hair a vertical hedge.

Deploying an exaggerated

backwoods accent, or poised

on imaginary cothurnae, you launch

to thumps handslapped on a loose-

skinned drum your spoken images

– of phallic crocuses, of magnets’

forcelines traced in iron filings, of gods

turning animal in hallucinatory

sealight – plucking from the air

the half-invented notion that ideograms

whack truth down hard onto paper,

locked against decay. Yes? Is this

close enough? my mishmash

version of a you who keeps scrappy

notes stabbed on a paper-spike

to work up later in the glow

of a library desklamp into the most

tender-lit, the most pellucid strings

of words your age will know,

your songs so right I wonder still

at the brilliant violence they do to time –

context and location wrenched

into shape – so that the dead speak

and dust dances as if alive.

Part II : London – Paris

Your panting life-force meets no like

among whey-faced scholars and stiff-collared

soft-focus poets. So begins a mission

to make yourself the one to deal with,

striding through ranks of war-hollowed men,

still in hock to phantasms of empire.

The levelling of battle – where all were equal,

alive one second to the burst of leafbuds

and staring into hell’s red gape the next – where

only the body and its count-out of seconds

in the light were real – has not led to every man

sat under his own vine & fig tree where none

shall make him afraid. The power that should

parcel out resources and the proceeds of labour

is diverted into stamped metal and bits of paper,

Europe an unproductive compact of shattered

fields and marble-pillared treasuries. Your answer

is to write a cleansing hurricane, suspend a whirl

of fragments in its perilous form – the more

top-heavy and compendious, the more its unlikely

spin will thrill you and your band of readers

overlooking the destruction from a high imagined

ledge and seeking clarities as of water – not hardened

into sluggish ice floe but reared up in a dynamo

of wavewalls, yours the place between them

where there is foothold in the maelstrom because

you declare it ; thus your catalogued acts of balance –

Kung wrangling statecraft, the cat walking a fence

in moonlight – are made available as templates.

When the culture shrugs off correction, you blame

the mental slop of those who ignore your hard-

forged ethos, depict them therefore rooted in Hades,

politicos, publishers, the worst of a dying order –

their flesh roped and broken, oozing in stink,

corralled in darkness, in putrefying chaos,

gleefully flayed and flyted by your lines.

Part III : Rapallo – Rome

An age without lodestar, no system to solidify

the best of history round the living, till a fleshy

monumentalist squeezes into praetor’s armour

with hammered pectorals – and you, hungry

for the heroic, see Caesar where Caesar is not; see

a peak reflected in the waters of Garda and plunge

headlong into deep mirage – diagnosing enmities

everywhere, railing at mortality which ravages

and cankers all things, but crying down also

the West’s eternal Other, the Jew, whom you think

to sniff out under every corruption. You shrill

a canary’s warning of a financiers’ conspiracy

to encourage the commerce of war : and when

war comes, your words hurtle across the airwaves,

abandon all note of incantation for the thud

of bar-room cursing. Now falls a darkness

my thought cannot pierce – how it feels to be

you, marooned by money troubles, revolving

ever faster in the attempt to stay still-centered,

shrouded in an ink cloud, scribbling notes

to the dead Marinetti, posting fiscal advice

to state officials who don’t reply. The low-burning

taperlight you keep defiantly alive does not

penetrate the shutters of your study, nor shine

on doors being closed to those of convex

profile, on the schemes afoot to prise them out

of established jobs, polished apartments ; to break

their habits of laundered shirts, of café breakfasts,

of music and reading, of property, of money,

of privacy and modesty, of clean bread ; to shut

gates on them, define them anew – as herdable,

experimentable, murderable, incinerable.

When the momentum of defeated new Rome

slumps, you come awake dumped in a prison camp,

far from any centre of power, your iron certainty

beginning its long erasure under doubt.

Part IV : Pisa

You have been dealt with : held in a metal-

roofed cage open to the burning air, perpetually

exposed to the dazzle of sun, of floodlight,

your overpacked head full of fly-buzz,

a whine as of defective striplights

and the howl of your own inner voice.

Is this not Italy, your place for starting things,

the distant hills of Pisa an echo of the slopes

where Apollo stepped out in radiance?

But here – among husks and rinds,

allowed no bed, refused all conversation,

deprived of paper and books, you,

hollering seer, are reduced to a whisper.

With your mind scrabbling for a grip

in the slip of days, you find that poetry

has broken into stutters scratched on sheets

of privy paper : but even now are driven

to record the bitter gifts of vigilance,

peering from under your blanket at ants

ascending stems of ryegrass. Far off

on the Lagoon’s perturbed waters, dawn

glitters a vomit of vermilion and gold.

In other places, lightfall reveals high mounds

of tangled limbs, bodies of parchment

and bone heaped in filth, mouths open

past screaming ; no sound but the click

of cameras ; in Milan, livid day on the trampled

bulk of your Boss slung from a lamp-post

head down and spat upon.

You so right & so wrong, caught

in the same great yaw as everyone,

low in the lowest rift and looking up

in vain for the purpling mountain,

for the cool grove where at any second

a simple tremor among leaves will signal

the passing breath of heaven on earth.

Part V : Venice

Your words voiced in weariness, recorded

in structured oxide on fragile tapes, gurgling

as under water, talking of the mermaid – the last

ribbons of text winched from your throat.

I see the trickle of your final days –

the shuffling body weakened by obstruction,

a blackdraped gondola your ferry to San Michele

and a chiselled slab among the crowds of crosses :

but none can track your mind as it goes static,

unlearns every impress it has taken, while you lie

in a whitewashed room within earshot of wavelets

lapping on the rippled sand they will rinse flat.

Let us say, then, that you see a window

open in the wall, an updraft of woodsmoke

against the October sky, flakes of pale cedar ash

and a spurt of sparks released from the whitening logs

of a gardener’s bonfire – matter coming unknit,

climbing in a great helix – a screw-thread air path

untreadable by human foot – taking what trace

of meaning high into the ink-dark void?

_____________

Mayday Soul Song

The privet at the edge of my small parcel

of garden gives a sudden judder : think a cast

of fidgets ruining curtain-up – argumentative

or amorous, definitely clamorous, sparrows –

out-shouting the blackbird, upstaged

soloist who swishes off affronted,

exit with alarum. The rowdy chorus

of passerine lust or dust-up nudges

the narrative on a notch or two, chirruped

prelude to next verse where, in every down-

lined nest, cells will split and fuse, safe

inside egg-walls steadily thinned toward hatching

as shell calcium migrates to the hardening

bones and beak of the embryo chick. All this

to stop by the time we’ve simplified the seasons

to endless heatwave. My fluttering soul

gives a sudden shudder, seeing phantom fleets

of dust-pale galleons and schooners,

dreadnoughts and cruise ships, forever

circling the globe with cargoes of rifles

and bibles, ship-rats and infections,

condemned to ply their routes long after sails

have shredded, engines worn out to silence,

searoad and anchorage lost their names

to undivided water that mirrors particles of light

showering into the atmosphere, while far down

in darkness, evolution dreams the reclustering

of microscopic swimmers and singing behemoths.

_____________

Keats In Old Age

In his misted vision, floating scribble

defaces the looming moon.

Lamb bleats and birdsong have gone

silent behind an inward hedge

of prickling noise. In the kitchen,

heaped blackberries left out overnight

are ghosted with mildew. He’d sample

a few filberts in their twizzled skins

if he could just find the nutcrackers.

The draughts that pierce the house

grow sharp in his lungs – the bobbing

craneflies won’t be here much longer.

♦

Steve Xerri has been a teacher, musician and designer. He was Canterbury Festival Poet of the Year 2017 and has been published in numerous print and online magazines. His first pamphlet Mutter/Land was recently published by Oystercatcher Press.