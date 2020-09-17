.

By ANNA FORBES.

.

Excavation

Its slow entombment in that shining field

should have been irreversible.

Perverse, to dig it up

in the service of proof

like breaking apart a body turned to salt

in search of the long-gone soul.

Some might see it

as a necessary rise—

the gradual ascendance of its bones

from the primeval ocean

to the chalk-veined heart

of Middle-England.

The skull emerging

after a record year for rain

as the very embodiment of the dragon.

♦

Ceremonials

Mathematical intertwinements of heads and tails

swarm the vaulted ceiling

the beauty of their illumination

rooted in blood.

Like monk-made books adorned with hunting hounds:

unthinkable desires

sunk in tempered elegance.

This mannered sublimation

mirrored in every aspect down below;

trussed-up gamebirds, swimming

in jugs of their own innards

knives arrayed

in diminishing rows—

for every stage, the proper implement.

♦

Intrusion

All night the storm was howling. In its wake

a clutch of deckchairs scattering the lawn

and all the rooftiles broken. There are days

when even gravity acquires the weight

of something other. When the sight

of flowers lying limply in the dirt

is hard to bear. Beyond the wall

the sense of something moving; flickering

to nothing in the shadow of the trees.

.

In rooms and rented studies I have lain

for hours, trying uselessly to grasp

the care with which a leopard shifts its tongue

to gentle an ear

and why the gentling matters. Even now

I hold the hope that you might lift me clear.

The muscles losing traction, running fluid

the way a dream unspools—like quick-tipped tar;

the whole of the veranda

sticky with heat.

.

Relative to the swift execution of an antelope

the damage is insignificant—much of the scaffolding endures

and down in the cellar

the glasses are still cool

to touch and press.

When the weather clears further

it might even be possible to take a walk among the gardenias;

lifting and righting their heads.

♦

Anna Forbes is from Edinburgh. She studied at King’s College London, where she received a degree in comparative literature. She is currently working towards an MLitt at the University of St Andrews, and is a recent winner of the Jane Martin Prize for poetry.