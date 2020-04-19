An invitation to subscribe.

.

The Fortnightly Review is supported solely by its readers and by the sale of books.

.

If you are a reader of The Fortnightly Review’s New Series, here is a simple way to support our work.

Subscribe. As we do not accept paid advertisements, have so far resisted employing a paywall and enjoy no formal institutional backing, your support is essential, and, at £25 (about €31 or US$29), an annual subscription is reasonably priced. It’s the only way there is of maintaining our ongoing effort to extend the Fortnightly’s critical values into contemporary cultural life, support the work of writers and independent scholars, and keep G.H. Lewes’s promise, made on 13 May 1865:

The object of THE FORTNIGHTLY REVIEW is to become the organ of the unbiassed expression of many and various minds on topics of general interest in Politics, Literature, Philosophy, Science, and Art. Each contribution will have the gravity of an avowed responsibility.

Thus, in an age of digital excess and angry polemics, we strive to offer intelligent comment for open-minded readers. If you find something here that comforts by validating an already-fixed opinion or point-of-view, it is not by editorial intent. We rarely tweet and we snark not. Absent a print version of this periodical, subscriptions equate to support—but not to a donation, for a valuable benefit is offered:

Benefits of subscribing : We welcome subscribers by offering a complimentary choice of titles from our “Odd Volumes” imprint on a yearly basis. New titles are added at irregular intervals. On subscribing (and on the renewal anniversary of each subscription), you will be invited to select a title from the catalogue. The book you choose will be sent to you with no added charges for shipping. The button below does it all, via PayPal. All major credit cards are thus accepted in complete security.









Thank you for this support. We welcome all comments and suggestions. Direct them to the editors: info@fortnightlyreview.co.uk.

If you wish to propose an editorial contribution, please see this page.

♦