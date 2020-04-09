By JANET SUTHERLAND.

MY GREAT-GREAT-GRANDFATHER George Davies travelled with John Wheeley Gough Gutch, a Queen’s Messenger, on his journey to Serbia in both 1846 and 1847 and left two handwritten travel journals which I have transcribed. They stayed in a messenger house in Aleksinac, Serbia (then called Alexnitza) which was near the then border with the Ottoman Empire. Dispatches were carried by Mr Gutch from the UK and consulates along the way and they waited at the messenger house for dispatches from Constantinople which they then conveyed back to the UK in haste. During the second journey they met Captain Spencer, a travel writer, who had just emerged from Quarantine having inadvertently crossed and re-crossed a border in dense woodland. Captain Spencer writes about meeting Davies and Gutch in one of his travel books. I loved the roundness of reading both their accounts, something I hadn’t expected to find when I first read the family journals. Some of the pieces I am writing to go with the journals are set in the 1840’s and some are contemporary following my own visits and journals – the one called Selma is contemporary here.

On horseback in all weathers

SOMETIMES in winter

when snow lies two yards deep

in a country without roads

wolves pressed with hunger

circle the sheepfolds

Sometimes the rider

tested to the limit of patience

must frequently alight

to open clumsy gates

and their clumsier fastenings

Or a canopy of foliage

impervious to light

harbours loneliness

only the creaking of the saddle

allays desolation

Deep forest abounds

with immense tracts of oak

wild plums and cherries

then pieces of ground

just brought into use

Five or six feet

of each tree stands up straight

partially burnt—

brigades of lost soldiers

quartered in corn fields

♦

Quarantine

HAVING SET OUT from Alexinitz to extend my excursions through the Knejine of Gorgouschavatz and Mount Rtagn, we inadvertently, in a frontier so ill-defined as that of Servia, crossed the Turkish frontier, and entered the province of Bosnia. On our return into the principality, we were reminded of the indiscretion by a troop of Servian pandours who, without much ceremony, conducted us to the establishment at Alexinitz. But as the offence was committed through ignorance, our imprisonment in the quarantine was, as a great favour, reduced from five to three days, which term may be extended to forty, when an epidemic prevails in any of the adjoining provinces.”

—Edmund Spencer, Travels in European Turkey, in 1850; through Bosnia, Servia, Bulgaria, Macedonia, Thrace, Albania, and Epirus; with a visit to Greece and the Ionian Isles, in 1850. (London 1851)

I was quartered with a wild and motley crew:

Turks, and Arnouts, Greeks and Zinzars, Jews, Armenians

and Gipsies. All habited in the costume of their tribe

and speaking tongues as might have rivalled Babel.

Our four-footed companions were doomed

to quarantine with us and made their own concert

braying, lowing and barking. Of all the wayfarers’

annoyances, quarantine’s most prejudicial to health.

The quarantine establishment is large, strong palisades

and a guard of pandours. Sheds for merchandise,

stables, a han and huts for wealthier travellers.

But most were kiraidji swineherds, and drovers

who preferred the night air to the expenses of a han,

and who bivouacked in a large space in the centre,

around a blazing fire. I saw three to four hundred persons

drink gallon after gallon of wine and raki

but here was no quarrelling nor fighting. They sang

smoked, danced and cooked, performed on the bagpipe,

reed and gousla and harkened to storytellers and bards

who asked but just a few pari from their listeners.

Our clothes, bedding and papers were fumigated

although there’s been no case of plague for several years.

Every little item swells the travellers’ bill of costs,

the guard of honour demanding a bakschisch.

♦

The Horses of the Kiraidji

“The spot was a favourite halting place, had a fine spring gushing from the rock, ornamented by a fountain, erected by a pious Mussulman with an inscription”. — Captain Spencer

The caravan had halted at an elevated plateau

shaded by the foliage of a giant linden tree,

the way was impassable because of the storm.

Forty to fifty men with the produce of Macedonia,

Thessaly and Albania had camped around fires,

cooked, boiled coffee and smoked. A scooped-out

trunk of a tree made a trough for the horses

with a wooden drinking cup for travellers.

A cloudless sky and bracing wind came later.

Then they all yelped a guttural phrase and each

of the horses, freed in the woods to forage,

ran to his owner who held a little pouch of corn.

One impenetrable cry; but a horse knows well

his master’s voice and grasped by the mane submits

to the labour of the packsaddle, the burden of the road.

♦

Admonitions

Never expose yourself to the night air

nor too much to the rays of the sun

Never sleep upon deck by moonlight

nor drink cold liquids in a state of perspiration

Travellers on foot should never sleep

under the shadow of a tree nor in a hemp field

If you pass over a bridge, or through a river in the night

never place confidence in your Postillions

who are sometimes intoxicated or sleepy—

never at that time traverse a large or lonely forest.

♦

Travellers should never visit a sick person

in the morning before breakfast

nor in the presence of the sick

should they swallow their own saliva

Sweet or boiled wines inflame the blood

and are productive of the most dangerous consequences

The best posture for the ‘siesta’

is half inclined and turned to the left side

Desist from exercise of a violent kind

and always keep the bowels moderately open.

♦

The activity of the whole machine

is enlivened by cheerfulness

A degree of joy removes noxious particles

—gaiety, mirth, exultation and rapture

aid in the preservation of health

when not carried to an excess or too long continued

Before the tourist leaves England, he should lay down

a route from which he should never deviate—

a carriage for the Continent should carry linch-pins,

anti-attrition grease and a drag chain.

♦

Selma

There’s a toll road from Vrbas to Novi Sad

the ticket timed from one end to the other

and if you go too fast you’ll get a fine.

On his phone he plays the hard rock ballad

and says that Selma never did arrive.

Selma Is leaving for college

She’s leaving while I carry her suitcase

Look It’s heavy, but it’s hers

and so I love that suitcase too

Between two toll booths in the headlight’s flicker

he tells me he’s a Bosnian refugee,

that War is better than what comes after.

This desolation dropped in silence

over the song of loss and non-arrival.

I wanted to tell you something sweet

something with lots of concern

but I said only goodbye Selma

and please, do not lean out of the window

♦

