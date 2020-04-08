As large as a typo: Two poems.

By PETE SMITH.

Asylum Dances.

(i/m Christopher Middleton 1926-2015)

IN ZELTWEG HE waltzed into the Truro-born’s life,

as large as a typo, as small as an alp,

with his odd pulsating arrhythmic steps

he danced outside the reach of partners.

In Zurich Seelig greeted the Cornishman,

honoured him with cognac and a glance

at some of the manuscripts that survived

the wanderer’s straits, while still in asylum.

In Herisau word shrank to the shrunken world,

script was scoped by officiated madness.

If there were cantos in the cantons of Herisau

and Sankt Gallen they were muted, yet

the translator caught them, traced by fancy

or some such sleight of mind,

in the zygomatic bones of citizens of Zurich,

and the presbyopic eyes of country peasants.

The Englishman took to carrying the Swiss-German

over borders across oceans into rooms

that overlooked stark streets south of the Thames

or mountain laurels, limestone walls, his surrounds

in River Hills, Texas, where the strings of insects, the winds

of birds, orchestrated his maniacal pen.

And then, in the company of two Robert Walsers,

in Merida, Yucatân, he sought to diminish the one

so the other might speak. “If I’ve done my work

well,” the translator muses, “he’ll step into this place

I’ve made of and for him: any other outcome’s stillborn.”

Some waltzers revel in such breathless escapes.

♦

Matthew Fish Among Roses.

(from George Seferis)

BEEN SMOKING ALL morning, I have;

scared if I stop the roses will hug me

and gag me with thorns and wet petals

that grow criss-crossed, in their one pink hue

they stare, on the look-out for someone; see no-one.

Through pipe-smoke I watch them

bored stiff, scentless.

In my other life a woman told me: “Touch this hand

and the rose is yours, yours

for taking any time you fancy.”

Drawing on my pipe I go down steps

and the roses keep step with me. They vibrate;

the way they carry themselves is like that voice

at a cry’s root, that pitch where it starts

shouting ‘Mother!’ or ‘Help!’,

or primal mewlings of sex.

A small rose-bed, it is,

a tiny plot I keep in sight

a few more steps down, away from daylight;

and her aunt would be there saying, “Antigone,

you’ve not done your exercises today,

at your age I’d not be wearing corsets, not in my time.”

A sorry sight, her aunt was — corrugated veins,

ears surfing on wrinkles, her nose at death’s door:

but her words — burnished wisdom!

Caught sight of her one day touching Antigone’s breast

like a little kid snaffling an apple.

Could I meet that old crone now on my way down?

Last time I saw her she said, “We may meet again one day. Who knows?”

In some old thrown-out papers I read her obituary

and of Antigone’s and then Antigone’s daughter’s weddings

with no end to the steps or the ‘baccy

whose aftertaste is a ghost-ship

with a mermaid crucified — while her beauty still slays you — to the wheel.

♦

Pete Smith was born in Coventry, dropped out of sixth form, migrated to Canada in 1974 and settled in British Columbia. Since the late 1990s, he has published essays and reviews in Agenda, the Salt Companion to John James, jacket, Crayon and elsewhere. His poetry has appeared in Wild Honey, Poetical Histories, Great Works, and Oystercatcher, among others. Shearsman published his Bindings With Discords in 2015. His most recent publications are Sing…Despite (above/ground press, Ottawa) and ‘Stretch: An Inquiry’ at Dispatches from the Poetry Wars.