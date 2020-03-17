By JEREMY HILTON.

THERE ARE BEAUTIFUL places on earth where nobody is spared - the boundary, the high crossing unmet ambition downwind of the mountain no trembling fountain that does not stretch the chasm fling from its rim a river that must start somewhere only to merge in the salt destiny of mankind that water goes nowhere underground holes black in the geomorphic plates Kom Peak, mountain of phantoms mists on the summit always mist on the camera lens the photographer’s retina there is no poetics without ethos only cold constellations and distant barking dogs ♦

THERE IS A need to mourn Marielle Franco felled by a 9mm hired assassin’s bullet she fought for the favela dwellers in Rio for women’s rights, for gays and for black men, young and poor, targeted by the local militia in a city seeming more and more like a militarised police state praise Marielle then heed the coffins of yourselves, heed the unspoken mists of daylight fulmars following trawlers flatiron clouds that seem to mourn the earth which tips to overheating like cracks in dry mud widening ♦

SLANT OF SUN on a slate sea a thousand gulls on a field spread with manure are put to flight with their raucous calls, red clay slopes the land drains slowly arthritic rootlets veining back up through grit from the earth hour and its dark candle-lit we reach forward into the light forward beyond oceans’ reaches we scan for cedar mountain the dripping understory times a span of coast both directions but no sightline to the shore below ghost cliffs to west eastwards crumbling bluffs and the long line of amber shingle ♦ WEEKS OF GALEWASH, fields turned to marshes hard-paths puddled deep smoky water, cave art dated further back into pre-history, across a boggy heath two dartford warblers flit the higher sprigs, the density of gorse heavy-laden our nature when crowned crowned with obsidian that cutting spark that shard which the meso-Americans treasured for tools aligning their giant avenues towards the Pleiades night’s smoky lake obscure tenancy skyward, caravanserai streams strong along the Silk Road crossing the Oxus, smoky river that plunging from Pamirs, parts the plains of all Asia no we saw no hawfinches nor lone cattle egret ♦

THIS IDYLL OF afternoon prescience where

gulls glide following fulmars the long bass

of ocean breaking to foam and later rain

patters the windows cleaved meanders of

water through sliding shade, as the new

rivers carved across the Argentine pampas

when forests and grassland give way to

soil too loosed and impoverished by soya

by quick profit by greed – with the

emigrants through those hemlocks through

the thorny and inhospitable marsh where

the winding Pilcomayo floods shallow as

the tide over moonlit shingle

♦ A RAGGED WINDOW in dark cumulus heaped up like granite like foam reveals bright pale cloud behind, a sliver of silver, and departing sun painting the rims golden this place stitching wonders through the terrible ­– April’s faint sunlight diffusing misty white cloud everywhere godwits both species swishing and prodding shallow estuary river past the map’s border, on banks fogged, crumbling, back upriver to Thebes this place of weather and night switching its town-lights on, the tug of the harbour, the tug of the border was strong among the river dragonflies the ocean ravaging the geology of cliffs, jackdaws writing on the sky in black ♦ A RAINY MIST, a grainy light not quite darkness or light shrouding the everywhere birds, gearing up for nest-time for sex chasing spectres or each other, herring -gulls on roof ridges magpies into the tallest tree blackbirds – but both are males! – across grass in the era of the swollen and spreading they have led the watchers to shadows and bare earth, timber through fake tunnels two different wildernesses overseen by the same light woman at the cusp of history standing in a portal, now ghost now mortal ravens swooping low through coastal scrub ♦ GIRAFFES TALL in a truck ferried in groups of seven across the river Nile two wheatears rest on a lonely hilltop a crossroads appears twice in the mythical mind waterlogged ground drying fulmars gliding grey, straight-winged – water that doesn’t change, oil discoveries threatening traditional habitats of giraffes in Uganda, ground east of the Nile loosened by storm and chainsaw, poachers with AK-49s shooting at helicopters at elephants no hiding-place in last year’s dead brake spindles territory into maps ♦ ALBATROSS CHICKS ON Crozet weeks waiting the return, sailing on the wind many many miles above an angry ocean the seabird’s cry comes from the beginning of the world Percy Kelly painting the pitheads and harbour walls in the core-blue coals, the hoarding of a life-time’s work concussion on no one’s clock, the generosity of risk, of now two little owls, spotted pots on a rock ledge dark patterns from the outside ♦

THEY STALK THE narrow ways of nether heaths to the low stream with carp, it is not our moon, nor stolen from the sky’s cumulus, the haste of hail-showers shooting through a burn of heavy heart lays low the pulse silken white tendrils thrown across our sky shy prods on mud or margin the call of curlews or the whimbrels’ scatter winging to northern outposts numbers falling a mark on the marsh of this shore this harbour vast and silent, islanded, tide ripple rolling moon glaze ♦

MUTE SISTER THIS one finest lost thing in the long trail-blister of the river-crossings, the girls snatched for the greedy gods a sprung and beautiful thing like a singer’s held note as the foraging seabirds stray further from their nests when warming seas send sand-eels toward the pole cedars spindling mist-drift through some infant ice-age there is no beauty but gold tarnished to industrial rust across the thieving container-ports gluttony of nations, breakout from metalled malice and tornado famines borders of hard-wire and high cameras the filmy sun banding to mud-red day’s end ♦

THE PRODDING WHIMBREL on the pebbly shore retreat of the tide to cloud’s curtain the undercurrent of oceans overheats red-valleyed, magnetised oasis of the whimbrel nomadding north to polar ice-melt always there is some shift of air always there are rivers flooding from deluge, tsunami seas encroaching on cliffs on lowlands the world wishing to hold firm against that instant misreading

Author’s note

These poems borrow extensively from other writers, always in a spirit of homage, most notably from Cantilena by John Peck and The Magic Door by Chris Torrance; also, from Barry Lopez (Arctic Dreams) and Kapka Kassabova (Border). My thanks and appreciation to the writers concerned. —JH

♦

Jeremy Hilton is the author of twelve books, most recently Lighting Up Time: Selected Poems 1991 – 2004. The full sequence of Fulmar’s Wings (75 poems) is due from Knives Forks & Spoons Press in 2021. A novel, A Sound Like Angels Weeping was published by Brimstone Press in 2012. Hilton was born near Manchester in 1945 and has degrees in English Literature and in Social Work. From 1972 until 1998 he served as a social worker, mostly in Worcestershire. Between 2007 and 2017, he studied music composition, and completed a number of contemporary chamber music pieces, some of which have been performed. In 2017, he moved to Bridport in Dorset with his partner, the writer Kim Taplin.