

About KU’s Trollope Prize.

1. All This While, a poem by Michael Anania

2. Sailing Ashland Avenue by Robert Archambeau

3. 13 Ways of Looking at Light in Chicago by Garin Cycholl

4. To Kill an Intellectual, Pt. 1 of a new serial by David Stromberg

5. The Workshop, an inquiry and history, by Michelene Wandor

6. Words in the Dark 3: The verse column by W. D. Jackson

7. OED Poems by Lea Graham

8. Skinning a Cat by Wendy Clayton

9. Three Thai Poems by Anthony Howell

10. Two Translations: For Jens, poetry by Kristian Leth, translated by Anna Thyregod Wilcks. And Ladybirdred, fiction by Leida Kibuvitz, translated by Eret Talviste

…and much more, below in this column.

Audio archive: Two poems, with an audio track, from Heart Monologues by Jasmina Bolfek-Radovani | Daragh Breen’s Aural Triptych | Hayden Carruth reads Contra Mortem and Journey to a Known Place | Anthony Howell reads three new poems | James Laughlin reads Easter in Pittsburgh and five more | Peter Robinson reads Manifestos for a lost cause, Dreamt Affections, Blind Summits and Oblique Lights

2011: Golden-beak in eight parts. By George Basset (H. R. Haxton).

2012: The Invention of the Modern World in 18 parts. By Alan Macfarlane.

2013: Helen in three long parts. By Oswald Valentine Sickert.

2016: The Survival Manual by Alan Macfarlane. In eight parts.

2018: After the Snowbird, Comes the Whale, by Tom Lowenstein.