The Pine Needle.

By DONNA FLEISCHER.
Dipped in blue sky
in a fluffy white cloud
casting a sun shadow
écriture. writing. Roland Barthes’s writing language degree zero. crease to paper moment in haiku degree zero writing for writing
lôôk
how this went
nowhere
pulls in to Tokyo
maglev train station
without touching
as a pine needle
pierces blue . . .
a sun shadow
♦
DONNA FLEISCHER‘s chapbooks include from beyond my window: the Covid-19 Poems (Meritage Press); Periodic Earth (Casa de Cinco Hermanas Press); Twinkle, Twinkle (Longhouse Publishers); and indra’s net (bottle rockets press). Her work has appeared in Autumn Moon, EOAGH, Marsh Hawk Press Review, Otoliths, and Spiral Orb.