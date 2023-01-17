Skip to content

The Pine Needle.

By DONNA FLEISCHER.

Dipped in blue sky
in a fluffy white cloud
casting a sun shadow

écriture. writing. Roland Barthes’s writing language degree zero. crease to paper moment in haiku degree zero writing for writing

lôôk
how this went
nowhere

pulls in to Tokyo
maglev train station
without touching

as a pine needle
pierces blue . . .
a sun shadow

 

DONNA FLEISCHER‘s chapbooks include from beyond my window: the Covid-19 Poems (Meritage Press); Periodic Earth (Casa de Cinco Hermanas Press); Twinkle, Twinkle (Longhouse Publishers); and indra’s net (bottle rockets press). Her work has appeared in Autumn Moon, EOAGH, Marsh Hawk Press Review, Otoliths, and Spiral Orb.

Tuesday, 17 January 2023
