By ALEXANDER DICKOW

•

Hob and his ghostly victims debate.

MY HANDS DEVOID bereft astray I went

Down in the mouth and found myself

A knoll to fume atop and stew.

Nobody home and kiss goodbye

Lay thick as glue upon this yawning hummock’s summit

And there lay my leaden brain

Spotless as a drowned man’s eye.

What is to b–

I’ll have a word with you, cruel Hob

and me

and me

Chime in, bells;

cut in on dismal Hob, all you hearty knives

what a think you’re stuck in, neck-deep Hob!

we have him right where we want him.

thick as a thief’s been caught wet-handed

Wait! I’m no hostage yet, but I’m still host

To you, my pretty parasites,

And to all hijackers and intruding ghosts

Say welcome. No men tell dead tales, and yours I guess

Are alive indeed, though not so much you.

why should we be dead if there is you to murder, Hob

But you wriggle merely as the sound of fish,

A meager set of gasps, nowhere dense,

Starved of any risk or possibility.

we’ll swarm so close

we’ll throttle the ear

as fills the pale wind

some cemetery sail

Yet in all these invasions I see much to ignore,

In short, too dainty a pollution,

A vanilla nuisance in the end –

You lie

liar!

My crayon wilt and curdle if I lie

When all your stories are my own,

When my own tale frets and rankles me,

Though any other time I might.

You of the bells, who call

The knives to dinner,

Here I retcon you in

As a perpetual checkers partner

(Or was it foosball or croquet),

And time over time as I played black

And you the red I triumphed, you cheated!

And then one day I lift up a man

And down I lunched on more and more of men

And hop above I thus

And hurtle over dames, tornado and reverse

For dames I overhurtle thus

And then above I hop

With men on more and more of lunch I down

Till no red men nor dames remained,

And I triumphed.

But you, cheat!

It was the match in the indignity straw that broke the lick stroke and the powder camel’s

final barrel

And you dashed the men and the board to the stubborn ground,

Where they bounced and rolled in any direction

As you stood bolt upright and gasped and blanched and died forthwith,

Returning as a revenant voice.

I tell the story otherwise

From above you gazed upon our tents

And we heard your gleeful laughter

As in jest upon my people you called down

Ague and a withering consumption

Foul dysentery and poison Covid

Quinsy and AIDs and an excess of black bile

And thus you slew my daughter for a lark

But I slew no one, being no disease!

As for you who call me thief, I call you villain,

Your tale too is mine.

I will not let you tell it

And you will stop me how?

And cast aspersion over me?

And you’ll condemn myself to slander and disgrace?

As disgruntled employee I’ll add you to the past,

A bungler whom always muddle and botched,

Whose photocopies ever gone amiss

Will garbled up the so important legalese,

Who ruthless spills the soup and burn the bacon,

Who unmanaged each of damn dossier

And goof as a manner of course,

Who were in generally failed

To fitly second-guess head honchos,

And bringing them their coffee

When irredeemably cold!

But here’s the true account instead

On that ship that day

I was like a baal teshuvah

Stammering at the bimah

I did not know what to do

And when my simplicity

Sent me overboard

You watched me swill a Torah’s worth of water

You watched my windmill limbs grow stiff

You watched the last few bubbles rise

And blinked slowly once

No! I blinked twice!

For so much pangs stirred up with me

That I was sealed in place

Like a decree,

My throat struck stock-still,

No more than a photo of myself.

Unplay your game, wretch

Be cursed

And may your bootless feet

Ache and bleed

In the wind they flicker out

Like shaky allegations.

I am condemned unscathed,

Serving my run-on sentence,

Blithe, forsaken.

[…]

♦

ALEXANDER DICKOW writes in English and French, and is the author of Appetites (MadHat Press, 2018) and Déblais (Louise Bottu, 2021), among other books. He is associate professor of French at Virginia Tech.